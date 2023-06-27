Grand County Real Estate Transactions, June 18-24
Real estate transactions totaled $17,280,357 across 23 sales for the week of June 18 to 24.
152 GCR 5222/Bergamot Drive, Tabernash
3,960-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.20 acres of land.
Seller: Alexis Horowitz Burdick
Buyer: Nathan and Lindi Jones
Price: $1,375,000
690 Fall Line Road, Granby
3,196-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.178 acres of land.
Seller: GRCO LLC, Swiss LLC
Buyer: Douglas White Revocable Living Trust and Christine Oleksiuk Revocable Living Trust
Price: $1,328,450
201 Trailhead Circle, Trailhead Lodges Condos, Winter Park
1,862-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath condo.
Seller: Ryan and Amanda Parle
Buyer: Kimberly and Nathan Jacobsen
Price: $1,260,000
89 GCR 4945/Holly Place, Grand Lake
2,840-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.25 acres of land.
Seller: Karen Spies
Buyer: Tiffany and Michael Leichman
Price: $1,249,000
311 Vasquez Road, Winter Park
3,012-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.022 acres of land.
Seller: Andrew and Rachel Cartwright
Buyer: Michael and Georgiana Lemmons
Price: $1,200,000
345 GCR 667/Tonahutu Drive, Grand Lake
2,390-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 1.05 acres of land.
Seller: Mikeleen Reed
Buyer: Emile J. Schoffelen Revocable Trust and Mary Froehner Revocable Trust
Price: $1,190,000
563 GCR 469/Shorewood Circle, Grand Lake
5,456-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.25 acres of land.
Seller: Ralph Riedel
Buyer: Verlyn Donna Schulze Farms LLC
Price: $1,125,000
25 Stagecoach Way, Fraser
2,204-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.027 acres of land.
Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC
Buyer: Michael and Sarah Ortega
Price: $939,555
47 River Run Circle, Fraser
2,765-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.061 acres of land.
Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC
Buyer: Carolyn Flynn
Price: $922,368
477 Iron Horse Way, Iron Horse Condos, Winter Park
1,667-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo.
Seller: Brian, Christopher and Lauren Carey, Lauren Urist
Buyer: KS Investors LLC
Price: $880,000
78710 US Highway 40, Arrow at Winter Park Condominiums, Winter Park
1,202-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.
Seller: Tam Thi Thanh Do and Thao Thi Bui
Buyer: Willy and Adria Boucharel
Price: $859,000
21 Stagecoach Way, Fraser
2,204-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.027 acres of land.
Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC
Buyer: Blake and Monica Hardwick
Price: $830,459
606 GCR 85/Elk Horn Drive, Fraser
1,812-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath, single-family residence on 1.14 acres of land.
Seller: Alexander and Mindi Armatas
Buyer: Patrick Armatas
Price: $789,000
517 New Church Avenue, Granby
2,746-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.215 acres of land.
Seller: Robert Taylor
Buyer: Krystle Moeller and Austin Grieser
Price: $700,000
203 Bella Vista, Grandview Villas, Grand Lake
1,413-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo.
Seller: Joseph E. Kissell Trust and Sharon C. Kissell Trust
Buyer: Mikeleen Reed
Price: $510,000
96 Mountainside Drive, Mountainside at SilverCreek, Granby
1,298-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo.
Seller: Ezra and Kristen Vance
Buyer: Divine Mountain Escape LLC
Price: $451,025
504 GCR 884/Chamonix Street, Fraser
Vacant land.
Seller: Amy and Casey Clark
Buyer: JoAnn Marie Arabasz and Julia Marie Jorgensen
Price: $350,000
Granby
3.834 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Michele Toffelmire
Buyer: Gregory and Annette Hanowski
Price: $300,000
62927 US Highway 40, Inn at SilverCreek, Granby
1,059-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Wendi, Alexander, Michael and Yanna Gorelik
Buyer: Samuel Price and Shelley Culver
Price: $300,000
320 GCR 5168/Mountain Peak Road, Tabernash
2.28 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Tara Powers
Buyer: Fabien Betremieux and Erin Callender Betremieux
Price: $275,000
908 Kinsey Avenue, Kremmling
Mobile home on land.
Seller: Jeffrey Elliott
Buyer: Maryann Chavez
Price: $182,000
287 GCR 413/Arapahoe Road, Granby
1.0 acre of vacant residential land.
Seller: Kayla Cramer
Buyer: Gillian Butler and Matthew Horne
Price: $139,500
202 GCR 856/Lions Lane, Fraser
1.17 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Anne Brenner
Buyer: Cameron and Alyssa Gibson
Price: $125,000
