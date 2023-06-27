YOUR AD HERE »

Grand County Real Estate Transactions, June 18-24

Real estate transactions totaled $17,280,357 across 23 sales for the week of June 18 to 24.

152 GCR 5222/Bergamot Drive, Tabernash

3,960-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.20 acres of land.

Seller: Alexis Horowitz Burdick

Buyer: Nathan and Lindi Jones

Price: $1,375,000

690 Fall Line Road, Granby

3,196-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.178 acres of land.

Seller: GRCO LLC, Swiss LLC

Buyer: Douglas White Revocable Living Trust and Christine Oleksiuk Revocable Living Trust

Price: $1,328,450

201 Trailhead Circle, Trailhead Lodges Condos, Winter Park

1,862-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath condo.

Seller: Ryan and Amanda Parle

Buyer: Kimberly and Nathan Jacobsen

Price: $1,260,000

89 GCR 4945/Holly Place, Grand Lake

2,840-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.25 acres of land.

Seller: Karen Spies

Buyer: Tiffany and Michael Leichman

Price: $1,249,000

311 Vasquez Road, Winter Park

3,012-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.022 acres of land.

Seller: Andrew and Rachel Cartwright

Buyer: Michael and Georgiana Lemmons

Price: $1,200,000

345 GCR 667/Tonahutu Drive, Grand Lake

2,390-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 1.05 acres of land.

Seller: Mikeleen Reed

Buyer: Emile J. Schoffelen Revocable Trust and Mary Froehner Revocable Trust

Price: $1,190,000

563 GCR 469/Shorewood Circle, Grand Lake

5,456-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.25 acres of land.

Seller: Ralph Riedel

Buyer: Verlyn Donna Schulze Farms LLC

Price: $1,125,000

25 Stagecoach Way, Fraser

2,204-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.027 acres of land.

Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC

Buyer: Michael and Sarah Ortega

Price: $939,555

47 River Run Circle, Fraser

2,765-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.061 acres of land.

Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC

Buyer: Carolyn Flynn

Price: $922,368

477 Iron Horse Way, Iron Horse Condos, Winter Park

1,667-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo.

Seller: Brian, Christopher and Lauren Carey, Lauren Urist

Buyer: KS Investors LLC

Price: $880,000

78710 US Highway 40, Arrow at Winter Park Condominiums, Winter Park

1,202-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.

Seller: Tam Thi Thanh Do and Thao Thi Bui

Buyer: Willy and Adria Boucharel

Price: $859,000

21 Stagecoach Way, Fraser

2,204-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.027 acres of land.

Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC

Buyer: Blake and Monica Hardwick

Price: $830,459

606 GCR 85/Elk Horn Drive, Fraser

1,812-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath, single-family residence on 1.14 acres of land.

Seller: Alexander and Mindi Armatas

Buyer: Patrick Armatas

Price: $789,000

517 New Church Avenue, Granby

2,746-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.215 acres of land.

Seller: Robert Taylor

Buyer: Krystle Moeller and Austin Grieser

Price: $700,000

203 Bella Vista, Grandview Villas, Grand Lake

1,413-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo.

Seller: Joseph E. Kissell Trust and Sharon C. Kissell Trust

Buyer: Mikeleen Reed

Price: $510,000

96 Mountainside Drive, Mountainside at SilverCreek, Granby

1,298-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo.

Seller: Ezra and Kristen Vance

Buyer: Divine Mountain Escape LLC

Price: $451,025

504 GCR 884/Chamonix Street, Fraser

Vacant land.

Seller: Amy and Casey Clark

Buyer: JoAnn Marie Arabasz and Julia Marie Jorgensen

Price: $350,000

Granby

3.834 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Michele Toffelmire

Buyer: Gregory and Annette Hanowski

Price: $300,000

62927 US Highway 40, Inn at SilverCreek, Granby

1,059-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Wendi, Alexander, Michael and Yanna Gorelik

Buyer: Samuel Price and Shelley Culver

Price: $300,000

320 GCR 5168/Mountain Peak Road, Tabernash

2.28 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Tara Powers

Buyer: Fabien Betremieux and Erin Callender Betremieux

Price: $275,000

908 Kinsey Avenue, Kremmling

Mobile home on land.

Seller: Jeffrey Elliott

Buyer: Maryann Chavez

Price: $182,000

287 GCR 413/Arapahoe Road, Granby

1.0 acre of vacant residential land.

Seller: Kayla Cramer

Buyer: Gillian Butler and Matthew Horne

Price: $139,500

202 GCR 856/Lions Lane, Fraser

1.17 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Anne Brenner

Buyer: Cameron and Alyssa Gibson

Price: $125,000

