 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, June 19-25.
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, June 19-25.

Real estate transactions totaled $21,368,215 across 27 sales for week of June 19 to 25.

662 Mount Neva Drive, Granby

4,207-square-foot, five-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.4 acres of land.

Seller: Trainko Enterprises Inc.

Buyer: Kuhlman Properties LLC

Price: $1,523,605

611 Shoreline Lane, Grand Lake

2,276-square-foot, two-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.043 acres of land.

Seller: John E. Mulligan Trust and Leta K. Mulligan Trust

Buyer: Michael and Mary Donovan

Price: $1,446,000

173 Bridle Court, Granby

3,800-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.068 acres of land.

Seller: Best Life Properties LLC

Buyer: Erik and Alison Jensen

Price: $1,400,000

111 Elk Ranch Road, Fraser

2,628-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.1286 acres of land.

Seller: Gregory and Mary Sittig

Buyer: Cynthia and Ellis Jones III

Price: $1,370,000

171 GCR 8950/Indian Trail, Granby

5,932-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.39 acres of land.

Seller: Byron and Judith Cook

Buyer: George Cook

Price: $1,265,000

305 Red Quill Way, Winter Park

2,657-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.038 acres of land.

Seller: Douglas and Kerri Price

Buyer: Ballin Co

Price: $1,210,000

26960 US Highway 40, Kremmling

3,660-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath residence on 35.02 acres of meadow land.

Seller: Brian and Amy Mahon

Buyer: Little Wolford Ranch LLC

Price: $1,200,000

706 GCR 62363S/Williss Drive, Granby

3,474-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 2.9 acres of land.

Seller: Douglas and Roni Buttery

Buyer: Billy and Doreen Sumerlin

Price: $1,115,000

GCR 5142, Winter Park

Coyote Creek at Winter Park Lots 40-49.

Seller: Grand Land Co. LLC

Buyer: Vistas at Pole Creek LLC, Pole Creek at the Divide LLC

Price: $1,050,000

33 & G33 Kingfisher, Fraser

1,406-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.0572 acres of land.

Seller: Gary and Mylinda Cherneski

Buyer: Jessica Link

Price: $1,025,000

547 GCR 8952/Forrest Drive, Granby

3,648-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.52 acres of land.

Seller: Timothy and Margo Winey

Buyer: Rich Degen

Price: $945,000

670 Winter Park Drive, Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominiums, Winter Park

1,191-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo.

Seller: Joshua and Jennifer Pazour

Buyer: James H. Rich III Revocable Trust and Nadine A. Rich Revocable Trust

Price: $916,000

Eagle Ridge Drive, Granby

Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 14, Building 2

Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC

Buyer: David and Belinda Shaffer

Price: $760,000

19 La Plata Drive, Granby

2,647-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.372 acres of land.

Seller: Edward and Sue Jackson

Buyer: Brad and Christina Ray

Price: $750,000

412 GCR 6233, Granby

3,325-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 4.72 acres of land.

Seller: Nona and Stephen Wadzinski

Buyer: Andrew Midthun and Maura Bishop

Price: $745,000

GCR 5142, Winter Park

Coyote Creek at Winter Park Units 40-49.

Seller: ABW Reos LLC

Buyer: Grand Land Company LLC

Price: $650,000

416 Haskell Street, Grand Lake

1,056-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.115 acres of land.

Seller: Jennifer Remy

Buyer: Rachel Gille

Price: $582,000

147 Forest Trail, Ponderosa at Timber Run, Winter Park

906-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Matthew Fitts

Buyer: Eric and Sunshine Axlund

Price: $565,000

Portal Road, Grand Lake

Grand Lake Block 25, Lots 7,10.

Seller: Kristen Tait

Buyer: Wayne and Terri Hileman

Price: $555,000           

332 GCR 647, Granby

1,436-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.45 acres of land.

Seller: Nathan G. Hinkle Trust and Marilyn E. Hinkle Trust

Buyer: Nathanial and Denny Hinkle

Price: $465,000

580 Winter Park Drive, Fraser Crossing-Founders Point

984-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Michael and Patricia Palumbo

Buyer: Daniel and Tristin Gleason

Price: $400,610

60 GCR 5171B/Shotgun Drive, Tabernash

4.121 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: William and Audrey O’Sullivan

Buyer: Elizabeth, Martha, Amanda and Edmund Peyton

6111 GCR 5, Fraser

Mobile home on 1.01 acres of land.

Seller: Lorilei Reardon

Buyer: Miguel and Alexa Madrid

Price: $305,000

525 East Jasper Court, Granby

1,053-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.143 acres of land.

Seller: Alex Gutshis and Athanasia Gatsiopoulos

Buyer: KAPO LLC

Price: $250,000

GCR 523, Tabernash

Tabernash Block 9, Lots 6-7.

Seller: Grand Timber Insulation LLC

Buyer: North Forty Properties LLC

Price: $235,000

675 GCR 160/Meadow Drive, Kremmling

Lot 52 at Old Park.

Seller: Paul Stutheit

Buyer: James Ridgeway

Price: $160,000

417 GCR 897/Deer Trail Drive, Granby

0.32 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Enn and James Simpson

Buyer: Carl Fourie Revocable Trust and Missy Sue Fourie Revocable Trust

Price: $120,000

