Grand County Real Estate Transactions, June 19-25.
Real estate transactions totaled $21,368,215 across 27 sales for week of June 19 to 25.
662 Mount Neva Drive, Granby
4,207-square-foot, five-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.4 acres of land.
Seller: Trainko Enterprises Inc.
Buyer: Kuhlman Properties LLC
Price: $1,523,605
611 Shoreline Lane, Grand Lake
2,276-square-foot, two-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.043 acres of land.
Seller: John E. Mulligan Trust and Leta K. Mulligan Trust
Buyer: Michael and Mary Donovan
Price: $1,446,000
173 Bridle Court, Granby
3,800-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.068 acres of land.
Seller: Best Life Properties LLC
Buyer: Erik and Alison Jensen
Price: $1,400,000
111 Elk Ranch Road, Fraser
2,628-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.1286 acres of land.
Seller: Gregory and Mary Sittig
Buyer: Cynthia and Ellis Jones III
Price: $1,370,000
171 GCR 8950/Indian Trail, Granby
5,932-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.39 acres of land.
Seller: Byron and Judith Cook
Buyer: George Cook
Price: $1,265,000
305 Red Quill Way, Winter Park
2,657-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.038 acres of land.
Seller: Douglas and Kerri Price
Buyer: Ballin Co
Price: $1,210,000
26960 US Highway 40, Kremmling
3,660-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath residence on 35.02 acres of meadow land.
Seller: Brian and Amy Mahon
Buyer: Little Wolford Ranch LLC
Price: $1,200,000
706 GCR 62363S/Williss Drive, Granby
3,474-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 2.9 acres of land.
Seller: Douglas and Roni Buttery
Buyer: Billy and Doreen Sumerlin
Price: $1,115,000
GCR 5142, Winter Park
Coyote Creek at Winter Park Lots 40-49.
Seller: Grand Land Co. LLC
Buyer: Vistas at Pole Creek LLC, Pole Creek at the Divide LLC
Price: $1,050,000
33 & G33 Kingfisher, Fraser
1,406-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.0572 acres of land.
Seller: Gary and Mylinda Cherneski
Buyer: Jessica Link
Price: $1,025,000
547 GCR 8952/Forrest Drive, Granby
3,648-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.52 acres of land.
Seller: Timothy and Margo Winey
Buyer: Rich Degen
Price: $945,000
670 Winter Park Drive, Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominiums, Winter Park
1,191-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo.
Seller: Joshua and Jennifer Pazour
Buyer: James H. Rich III Revocable Trust and Nadine A. Rich Revocable Trust
Price: $916,000
Eagle Ridge Drive, Granby
Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 14, Building 2
Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC
Buyer: David and Belinda Shaffer
Price: $760,000
19 La Plata Drive, Granby
2,647-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.372 acres of land.
Seller: Edward and Sue Jackson
Buyer: Brad and Christina Ray
Price: $750,000
412 GCR 6233, Granby
3,325-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 4.72 acres of land.
Seller: Nona and Stephen Wadzinski
Buyer: Andrew Midthun and Maura Bishop
Price: $745,000
GCR 5142, Winter Park
Coyote Creek at Winter Park Units 40-49.
Seller: ABW Reos LLC
Buyer: Grand Land Company LLC
Price: $650,000
416 Haskell Street, Grand Lake
1,056-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.115 acres of land.
Seller: Jennifer Remy
Buyer: Rachel Gille
Price: $582,000
147 Forest Trail, Ponderosa at Timber Run, Winter Park
906-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Matthew Fitts
Buyer: Eric and Sunshine Axlund
Price: $565,000
Portal Road, Grand Lake
Grand Lake Block 25, Lots 7,10.
Seller: Kristen Tait
Buyer: Wayne and Terri Hileman
Price: $555,000
332 GCR 647, Granby
1,436-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.45 acres of land.
Seller: Nathan G. Hinkle Trust and Marilyn E. Hinkle Trust
Buyer: Nathanial and Denny Hinkle
Price: $465,000
580 Winter Park Drive, Fraser Crossing-Founders Point
984-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Michael and Patricia Palumbo
Buyer: Daniel and Tristin Gleason
Price: $400,610
60 GCR 5171B/Shotgun Drive, Tabernash
4.121 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: William and Audrey O’Sullivan
Buyer: Elizabeth, Martha, Amanda and Edmund Peyton
6111 GCR 5, Fraser
Mobile home on 1.01 acres of land.
Seller: Lorilei Reardon
Buyer: Miguel and Alexa Madrid
Price: $305,000
525 East Jasper Court, Granby
1,053-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.143 acres of land.
Seller: Alex Gutshis and Athanasia Gatsiopoulos
Buyer: KAPO LLC
Price: $250,000
GCR 523, Tabernash
Tabernash Block 9, Lots 6-7.
Seller: Grand Timber Insulation LLC
Buyer: North Forty Properties LLC
Price: $235,000
675 GCR 160/Meadow Drive, Kremmling
Lot 52 at Old Park.
Seller: Paul Stutheit
Buyer: James Ridgeway
Price: $160,000
417 GCR 897/Deer Trail Drive, Granby
0.32 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Enn and James Simpson
Buyer: Carl Fourie Revocable Trust and Missy Sue Fourie Revocable Trust
Price: $120,000
