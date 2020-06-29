Grand County Real Estate Transactions June 21-27
Grand County’s real estate transactions from June 21-27 were worth more than $8.4 million combined.
• Silverado II Condo Bldg 6, Units 631,633 – Bluebird Mountain Holdings LLC to Tertia Speiser and Eric Cravens, $529,000
• Longview Addn/Hot Sulphur Springs Block 1, Lots 24,25,26 – Brandy and Patrick Merritt Jr to Jonathan and Jenny Stark, $375,000
• Eagle Addition to Kremmling Lot 15, Block 3 – Paul and Janet Ohri to Blane Day, $50,000
• Gustafson Tracts Block 1, TRT D Partial Legal – See Document – Mitchell Wofford to Travis, Teresa and Daniel Schmit, $330,000
Support Local Journalism
• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 8, Unit 10 – Mary Young to David Stauss and Anna Edgar, $300,000
• Snowblaze Bldg E, Condo Unit 104 – Alexander Foster to Karl and Lesly Feaux, $190,500
• Lakota Flg 6, Tract E, Lot 45 – Eric Kent to Samtracy Properties LLC, $767,500
• Colony at Winter Park Bldg 2, Unit 2 – James and Kathleen Gile to James and Elena Phillips, $265,000
• Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 2, Lot 33 – Scott Main Living Trust and Heather Main Living Trust to Bryan and Lauren Turner, $758,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 8, Lot 16 – Michael and Jennifer Greeby to Marguerite Martin, $610,000
• Longview Addn/Hot Sulphur Springs Block 4, Lots 13,14,15 – Joel and Janette Lunsford to Bethan Clark, $25,000
• Hi Country Haus Bldg 13, Unit 5 6 – Clifton and Heather Hiebsch to Dylan Canfield and Alison Schultz, $310,500
• Pine Beach Subdivision Block 8, Lots 9,10 – Francwest LLC to Scott and Francesca Parker, $145,000
• Riveracres Addn to Mountain Meadows Subdivision Lot 31A – Talmath and Erin Lakai to John and Kenna Anderson, $28,500
• Columbine Lake Lot 128, Block 8 – James A Viner Revocable Trust to Lindsey Valdez and Agnes Hill, $275,000
• Ridge Elk Creek Subdivision Lot 8, Block 3 – Thomas Stanley to Anthony and Melissa Wilemon, $51,000
• Pine Beach Subdivision Hillside Addn Lot 12, Block 4 – Kimberly Hughes, Nolan Shore and Stephanie Richten to Patricia Scarpaci, $568,469
• Cirque Townhomes Unit B – David and Colleen Messenger to Bradley and Melissa Gustafson, $880,000
• Bussey Hills Subdivision Lots 22,23, Block 7 Partial Legal – See Documents; Academy Heights Sub Lots 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 Block 6 Partial Legal – See Documents – Mariaelena Mauad to Dennis Hu and Anne Zickefoose, $340,000
• Soda Springs Ranch Filing 2, Unit 32, Tract TC – Kevin and Betty Carvalho to Trayton and Samantha Oakes, $120,000
• Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 544 – Stroud Family LLC to WKZM Trust, $112,500
• Dietrich Addition to Kremmling Lots 12,13,14, Block 8 – Regina Heckler to Josette and John Morange, $327,500
• Trail Creek Estates Subdivision Lot 22 – Dale and Joyce Alberts to Amiel and Amy Murphey, $79,000
• Creekside at Winter Park Condo Unit 502- Bradley and Sarah Tacheny to Matthew and Colleen Leisy, $397,500
• SEC 7 TWP 2N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Edward R Wirick Revocable Trust to Me My Girls LLC, $1,000
• Village at Horseshoe Creek Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit C 2 – Thomas Gross Jr to Bryce and Carolyn Schneider, Christopher and Tiffany Skiles, $547,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 8, Lot 15 – Jeffery Sanchez and Laura Manning to Marguerite Martin, $36,000
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User