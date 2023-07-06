YOUR AD HERE »

Grand County Real Estate Transactions, June 25 to July 1

Real estate transactions totaled $13,375,842 across 23 sales for the week of June 25 to July 1.

540 Thompson Road, Granby

4,124-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.3 acres of land.

Seller: KGE 32 LLC, Koelbel Company

Buyer: Cynthia L. Logan Trust, David Baumann

Price: $1,506,225

488 GCR 4980/Kinnikinnick Road, Grand Lake

3,817-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.20 acres of land.

Seller: John and Tami Joyce

Buyer: Gregory and Nicole Croy

Price: $1,100,000

1893 CSH 125, Granby

3,105-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 70 acres of land.

Seller: Mark Bonke and Helen Frederickson

Buyer: Joshua and Whitney Marostica

Price: $997,500

17 Stagecoach Way, Fraser

3,126-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.027 acres of land.

Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company

Buyer: Michael and Stephanie Rosenthal

Price: $993,937

76 GCR 4982/Aster Lane, Grand Lake

2,862-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land.

Seller: Andrew J. Byrne Trust and Karyn M. Byrne Trust

Buyer: Kathryn and Gary England

Price: $910,000

55 River Run Circle, Fraser

2,436-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.048 acres of land.

Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company

Buyer: Lindsay and Adam Smith

Price: $824,501

78884 US Highway 40, Winter Park

Commercial office space.

Seller: Winter Park Tower LLC

Buyer: JAC Colorado II LLC

Price: $795,279

227 Eagle Ridge Circle, Granby

2,384-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.03 acres of land.

Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC

Buyer: Nina Prybula

Price: $790,000

344 GCR 372/Clairs Run, Parshall

2,182-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 8.43 acres of land.

Seller: Joshua and Whitney Marostica

Buyer: Tyler and Kimberly Troyer

Price: $760,000

145 Arapahoe Road, Creekside at Winter Park Condo, Winter Park

1,034-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Matthew and Colleen Leisy

Buyer: 145 Arapahoe LLC

Price: $688,000

64 GCR 8500/Jabberwocky, SilverCrest Condo, Fraser

1,296-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo.

Seller: Shirley and Larry Bradsby

Buyer: Kelley C. Evans Revocable Trust

Price: $610,000

211 South 6th Street, Kremmling

2,696-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.143 acres of land.

Seller: Robert and Marcia Chellman

Buyer: Joshua Kester and Jill Frost

Price: $549,000

425 GCR 6410/Lakeview Drive, Grand Lake

936-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.46 acres of land.

Seller: Jeffrey and DeAnna Kremer

Buyer: Angela Wallace

Price: $515,000

512 East Aspen Drive, Granby

1,328-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land.

Seller: All Heart Property Management LLC

Buyer: Matthew and Aleesa Thompson

Price: $460,000

263 GCR 4911/Lake Road, Grand Lake

3.39 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Audrey Cullum

Buyer: Colton Schliep and Natalie Chumakov

Price: $350,000

213/223 GCR 477/1st Street, Grand Lake

0.34 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Michael and Maria Ray

Buyer: Trang Phan

Price: $270,000

508 GCR 1003, Kremmling

4.88 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Todd Robertson

Buyer: Christopher Hampson

Price: $250,000

189 GCR 8662/Lynx Lane, Fraser

2.39 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Steven and Lizabeth Truesdale

Buyer: Danny and Naomi Gravelding

Price: $234,900

904 West Portal Road, Grand Lake

Vacant residential land.

Seller: Aragorn LLC

Buyer: Michael and Lisa Primising

Price: $181,500

521 GCR 284/Rabbit Ears Loop, Kremmling

10.01 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Robert Anzulewicz

Buyer: Abigail Mattern and Brendan Luke

Price: $150,000

No address, Fraser

1.0 acre of vacant residential land.

Seller: John Bruce

Buyer: Carrie and Daniel Merchant III

Price: $150,000

55 Native Lane, Granby

0.26 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller:  Jamie G. Peth Revocable Trust

Buyer:  Jeffrey and Robin Pikor

Price: $ 149,000

No address, Granby

1.03 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Wade and Nicole Walker

Buyer: Dillon and Alyssa Coughlan

Price: $123,000

