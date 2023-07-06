Grand County Real Estate Transactions, June 25 to July 1
Real estate transactions totaled $13,375,842 across 23 sales for the week of June 25 to July 1.
540 Thompson Road, Granby
4,124-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.3 acres of land.
Seller: KGE 32 LLC, Koelbel Company
Buyer: Cynthia L. Logan Trust, David Baumann
Price: $1,506,225
488 GCR 4980/Kinnikinnick Road, Grand Lake
3,817-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.20 acres of land.
Seller: John and Tami Joyce
Buyer: Gregory and Nicole Croy
Price: $1,100,000
1893 CSH 125, Granby
3,105-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 70 acres of land.
Seller: Mark Bonke and Helen Frederickson
Buyer: Joshua and Whitney Marostica
Price: $997,500
17 Stagecoach Way, Fraser
3,126-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.027 acres of land.
Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company
Buyer: Michael and Stephanie Rosenthal
Price: $993,937
76 GCR 4982/Aster Lane, Grand Lake
2,862-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land.
Seller: Andrew J. Byrne Trust and Karyn M. Byrne Trust
Buyer: Kathryn and Gary England
Price: $910,000
55 River Run Circle, Fraser
2,436-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.048 acres of land.
Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company
Buyer: Lindsay and Adam Smith
Price: $824,501
78884 US Highway 40, Winter Park
Commercial office space.
Seller: Winter Park Tower LLC
Buyer: JAC Colorado II LLC
Price: $795,279
227 Eagle Ridge Circle, Granby
2,384-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.03 acres of land.
Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC
Buyer: Nina Prybula
Price: $790,000
344 GCR 372/Clairs Run, Parshall
2,182-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 8.43 acres of land.
Seller: Joshua and Whitney Marostica
Buyer: Tyler and Kimberly Troyer
Price: $760,000
145 Arapahoe Road, Creekside at Winter Park Condo, Winter Park
1,034-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Matthew and Colleen Leisy
Buyer: 145 Arapahoe LLC
Price: $688,000
64 GCR 8500/Jabberwocky, SilverCrest Condo, Fraser
1,296-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo.
Seller: Shirley and Larry Bradsby
Buyer: Kelley C. Evans Revocable Trust
Price: $610,000
211 South 6th Street, Kremmling
2,696-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.143 acres of land.
Seller: Robert and Marcia Chellman
Buyer: Joshua Kester and Jill Frost
Price: $549,000
425 GCR 6410/Lakeview Drive, Grand Lake
936-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.46 acres of land.
Seller: Jeffrey and DeAnna Kremer
Buyer: Angela Wallace
Price: $515,000
512 East Aspen Drive, Granby
1,328-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land.
Seller: All Heart Property Management LLC
Buyer: Matthew and Aleesa Thompson
Price: $460,000
263 GCR 4911/Lake Road, Grand Lake
3.39 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Audrey Cullum
Buyer: Colton Schliep and Natalie Chumakov
Price: $350,000
213/223 GCR 477/1st Street, Grand Lake
0.34 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Michael and Maria Ray
Buyer: Trang Phan
Price: $270,000
508 GCR 1003, Kremmling
4.88 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Todd Robertson
Buyer: Christopher Hampson
Price: $250,000
189 GCR 8662/Lynx Lane, Fraser
2.39 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Steven and Lizabeth Truesdale
Buyer: Danny and Naomi Gravelding
Price: $234,900
904 West Portal Road, Grand Lake
Vacant residential land.
Seller: Aragorn LLC
Buyer: Michael and Lisa Primising
Price: $181,500
521 GCR 284/Rabbit Ears Loop, Kremmling
10.01 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Robert Anzulewicz
Buyer: Abigail Mattern and Brendan Luke
Price: $150,000
No address, Fraser
1.0 acre of vacant residential land.
Seller: John Bruce
Buyer: Carrie and Daniel Merchant III
Price: $150,000
55 Native Lane, Granby
0.26 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Jamie G. Peth Revocable Trust
Buyer: Jeffrey and Robin Pikor
Price: $ 149,000
No address, Granby
1.03 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Wade and Nicole Walker
Buyer: Dillon and Alyssa Coughlan
Price: $123,000
