 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, June 26-July 2.
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, June 26-July 2.

Real estate transactions totaled $34,424,909 across 42 sales for the week of June 26 to July 2.

78878 US Highway 40, Winter Park

Winter Park Center Condos, commercial, Units A,D,E

Seller: Never Summer Development LLC

Buyer: Tower Rock Development LLC

Price: $3,000,000

527 Summit Place, Lakota Park Subdivision, Winter Park

5,090-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.079 acres of land.

Seller: Dominic and Jessica Spencer

Buyer: Kent Barwind and Monica Loseman Barwind

Price: $2,750,000

12710 US Highway 34, Grand Lake

2,645-square-foot, four-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land.

Seller: Richard and Kimberly Abele

Buyer: Brian and Sharon Norwell

Price: $2,300,000

1535 Lone Eagle Drive, Granby

4,217-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.31 acres of land.

Seller: Stark International LLC

Buyer: Alexis Taylor and Britton Davis

Price: $1,695,000

60 Campfire Lane, Fraser

2,729-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.105 acres of land.

Seller: Brad and Ann Sather

Buyer: New Vision Investments LLC

Price: $1,600,000

127 GCR 5163/Cedar Trail, Tabernash

3,738-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 3.45 acres of land.

Seller: Robert and Ashley Murphy

Buyer: Phillip and Christy Cary

Price: $1,575,000

10 Beaver Brook Trail, Fraser

2,376-square-foot, one-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.1907 acres of land.

Seller: Phillip and Christy Cary

Buyer: Jamie and George Philbeck

Price: $1,250,000

12696 US Highway 34, Grand Lake

2,752-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence.

Seller: Maurice Edward Foresman Trust

Buyer: Michael Stephens

Price: $1,200,000

400 Baker Drive, Hideaway Station Condo, Winter Park

Hideaway Station Unit RU-TE – Building E & Parking Space

Seller: Jack and JoAnn Schwager

Buyer: Miles and Savannah Graham

Price: $1,074,000

220 Elk Track Circle, Granby

2,296-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.1 acres of land.

Seller: Nawazish Ali and Marta Guillen

Buyer: Jeffrey and Suzanne Lund

Price: $979,000

22 Stagecoach Way, Fraser

2,980-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.035 acres of land.

Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company

Buyer: Michael R. and Rebecca W.Conger

Price: $953,238

49 Ski Idlewild Road, Winter Park

3,194-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.0287 acres of land.

Seller: Ski Idlewild Property LLC

Buyer: James and Rhonda Whyte, Timothy and Whitney Visser

Price: $950,000

535 Elk Track Circle, Granby

3,256-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.095 acres of land.

Seller: KGE LLC

Buyer: Augustus Supreme LLC

Price: $944,271

866 Wapiti Drive, Fraser

2,328-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.2-bath, single-family residence on 0.043 acres of land.

Seller: Frederick Michael Wise Revocable Trust

Buyer: Jacob Marienthal Living Trust and Molly Marienthal Living Trust

Price: $863,000

57 GCR 6524/Timberlane Drive, Grand Lake

2,724-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land.

Seller: SueAnn and Daniel Luchs

Buyer: Katy Reagan

Price: $850,000

65 GCR 6341/Lakeside Lane, Granby

2,945-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.64 acres of land.

Seller: Robert D. Troudt Joint Revocable Trust and Laurie L. Troudt Joint Revocable Trust

Buyer: Emily Graves

Price: $774,000

Eagle Ridge Circle, Granby

Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 10, Bldg 2

Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC

Buyer: Jeremy and Mariam Ochsenbein

Price: $750,000

Eagle Ridge Circle, Granby

Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 13, Bldg 2

Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC

Buyer: Angela and Wayne Lorinchak

Price: $750,000

13210 US Highway 34, Grand Lake

Anglers Condo, Units 10,11

Seller: Gregory and Kimberly Tarpinian

Buyer: Roseanne and Charles Thenell

Price: $750,000

189 GCR 702/Village Drive, Beaver Village, Winter Park

1,010-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.2-bath condo.

Seller: Kevin and Kristine House

Buyer: Lost Ranger LLC

Price: $665,000

820 Wolverine Lane, Wolverine Ridge Condos, Fraser

1,490-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.

Seller: Sam Redfield

Buyer: Travis Broersma

Price: $615,000

300 Base Camp Circle, Base Camp One Condominiums, Granby

1,035-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.25-bath condo.

Seller: Benjamin and Rachel Hildebrandt

Buyer: Troy Montoya and Yiping Sun

Price: $607,500

1138 GCR 161/Old Pass Road

SEC 36-2-82

Seller: Charles Bodine Jr. and Maxine King Bodine

Buyer: Daniel Vail and Danelle Fifer

Price: $599,900

545 GCR 4454/Gemstone Drive, Grand Lake

1,700-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.849 acres of land.

Seller: Meredith Walker

Buyer: Keith and Kyle Fenner

Price: $580,000

222 GCR 4421, Soda Springs Ranch, Grand Lake

1,689-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.2-bath condo.

Seller: Katy Reagan

Buyer: Gretchen Hollrah and Jason Longsdorf

Price: $499,000

350 GCR 442/Heritage Ranch Road, Soda Springs, Grand Lake

1,824-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo.

Seller: Nicholas and Katie Makowski

Buyer: Trevor Nieveen and Daniela Castro

Price: $475,000

108 GCR 442/Heritage Ranch Road, Soda Springs Ranch, Grand Lake

1,600-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.5-bath condo.

Seller: Maryam Farazandeh and Sadegh Mohagheghzadek

Buyer: Jared Stipic

Price: $450,000

315 South 7th Street, Kremmling

1,757-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.143 acres of land.

Seller: Bryan Baxter

Buyer: Jessica and Tyler Reed

Price: $405,000

411 Hi Country Drive, Hi Country Haus, Winter Park

495-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Kristen Martin

Buyer: Crystal and William Masterson Jr.

Price: $405,000

300 Base Camp Circle, Base Camp One Condos, Granby

764-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Jana and Steven Schuttler

Buyer: Anne and Steven Deweese, Bernard and Debra Lajeunesse

Price: $395,000

Whistlestop Circle, Winter Park

Whistlestop Townhomes Units B1,B12

Seller: Leslie D. Matson

Buyer: Whistlestop Townhomes LLC

Price: $355,000

79114 US Hwy 40, Snowblaze Condo, Winter Park

439-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Sherrie Taggart

Buyer: Definitely Tomorrow LLC

Price: $320,000

79114 US Highway 40, Snowblaze Condo, Winter Park

439-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Sherrie Donnita Taggart

Buyer: Definitely Tomorrow LLC

Price: $320,000

187 GCR 808/Jack Frost Drive, Fraser

1.21 acres of residential land.

Seller: Christopher and Jennifer Meyers

Buyer: Stephen Jaeckel and Trecia Sigle

Price: $310,000

215 GCR 6234C/Rocky Ridge Road, Granby

Vacant residential land.

Seller: Jan and Gerald Moss Jr.

Buyer: Steven Fisher

Price: $290,000

79 GCR 6237/Parker Trail, Granby

3.52 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Timothy and Lisa Smith

Buyer: Steven Fisher

Price: $255,000

620 Elk Track Circle, Granby

Village at Elk Track Second Filing Lot 2

Seller: Geoffrey and Gail Hamilton

Buyer: David and Laura DeGroot

Price: $199,000

144 GCR 6471, Granby

North Shore Subdivision Block 1, Lots 24,25B

Seller: Rosalee Investments LLC

Buyer: Toby Boiles and Christopher Sheil

Price: $198,000

474 GCR 2416/Monument Road

Vacant residential land.

Seller: John Jagger

Buyer: Aaron and Mykala Fulmer

Price: $175,000

180 East Jasper Avenue, Granby

747-square-foot, one-bedroom, 0.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.143 acres of land.

Seller: Jack and Donna Kolin

Buyer: Andrew, Rebecca and Andrew Smyth

Price: $150,000

62927 US Highway 40, SilverCreek

495-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Peavine Poperties Co. LLC

Buyer: Francine Anderson

Price: $150,000

814 Granby West Circle, Granby

0.79 acres of vacant commercial land.

Seller:  Granby Industrial LLC

Buyer: Israel Avalos and Janice Palacio

Price: $100,000

