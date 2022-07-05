Grand County Real Estate Transactions, June 26-July 2.
Real estate transactions totaled $34,424,909 across 42 sales for the week of June 26 to July 2.
78878 US Highway 40, Winter Park
Winter Park Center Condos, commercial, Units A,D,E
Seller: Never Summer Development LLC
Buyer: Tower Rock Development LLC
Price: $3,000,000
527 Summit Place, Lakota Park Subdivision, Winter Park
5,090-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.079 acres of land.
Seller: Dominic and Jessica Spencer
Buyer: Kent Barwind and Monica Loseman Barwind
Price: $2,750,000
12710 US Highway 34, Grand Lake
2,645-square-foot, four-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land.
Seller: Richard and Kimberly Abele
Buyer: Brian and Sharon Norwell
Price: $2,300,000
1535 Lone Eagle Drive, Granby
4,217-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.31 acres of land.
Seller: Stark International LLC
Buyer: Alexis Taylor and Britton Davis
Price: $1,695,000
60 Campfire Lane, Fraser
2,729-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.105 acres of land.
Seller: Brad and Ann Sather
Buyer: New Vision Investments LLC
Price: $1,600,000
127 GCR 5163/Cedar Trail, Tabernash
3,738-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 3.45 acres of land.
Seller: Robert and Ashley Murphy
Buyer: Phillip and Christy Cary
Price: $1,575,000
10 Beaver Brook Trail, Fraser
2,376-square-foot, one-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.1907 acres of land.
Seller: Phillip and Christy Cary
Buyer: Jamie and George Philbeck
Price: $1,250,000
12696 US Highway 34, Grand Lake
2,752-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence.
Seller: Maurice Edward Foresman Trust
Buyer: Michael Stephens
Price: $1,200,000
400 Baker Drive, Hideaway Station Condo, Winter Park
Hideaway Station Unit RU-TE – Building E & Parking Space
Seller: Jack and JoAnn Schwager
Buyer: Miles and Savannah Graham
Price: $1,074,000
220 Elk Track Circle, Granby
2,296-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.1 acres of land.
Seller: Nawazish Ali and Marta Guillen
Buyer: Jeffrey and Suzanne Lund
Price: $979,000
22 Stagecoach Way, Fraser
2,980-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.035 acres of land.
Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company
Buyer: Michael R. and Rebecca W.Conger
Price: $953,238
49 Ski Idlewild Road, Winter Park
3,194-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.0287 acres of land.
Seller: Ski Idlewild Property LLC
Buyer: James and Rhonda Whyte, Timothy and Whitney Visser
Price: $950,000
535 Elk Track Circle, Granby
3,256-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.095 acres of land.
Seller: KGE LLC
Buyer: Augustus Supreme LLC
Price: $944,271
866 Wapiti Drive, Fraser
2,328-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.2-bath, single-family residence on 0.043 acres of land.
Seller: Frederick Michael Wise Revocable Trust
Buyer: Jacob Marienthal Living Trust and Molly Marienthal Living Trust
Price: $863,000
57 GCR 6524/Timberlane Drive, Grand Lake
2,724-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land.
Seller: SueAnn and Daniel Luchs
Buyer: Katy Reagan
Price: $850,000
65 GCR 6341/Lakeside Lane, Granby
2,945-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.64 acres of land.
Seller: Robert D. Troudt Joint Revocable Trust and Laurie L. Troudt Joint Revocable Trust
Buyer: Emily Graves
Price: $774,000
Eagle Ridge Circle, Granby
Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 10, Bldg 2
Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC
Buyer: Jeremy and Mariam Ochsenbein
Price: $750,000
Eagle Ridge Circle, Granby
Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 13, Bldg 2
Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC
Buyer: Angela and Wayne Lorinchak
Price: $750,000
13210 US Highway 34, Grand Lake
Anglers Condo, Units 10,11
Seller: Gregory and Kimberly Tarpinian
Buyer: Roseanne and Charles Thenell
Price: $750,000
189 GCR 702/Village Drive, Beaver Village, Winter Park
1,010-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.2-bath condo.
Seller: Kevin and Kristine House
Buyer: Lost Ranger LLC
Price: $665,000
820 Wolverine Lane, Wolverine Ridge Condos, Fraser
1,490-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.
Seller: Sam Redfield
Buyer: Travis Broersma
Price: $615,000
300 Base Camp Circle, Base Camp One Condominiums, Granby
1,035-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.25-bath condo.
Seller: Benjamin and Rachel Hildebrandt
Buyer: Troy Montoya and Yiping Sun
Price: $607,500
1138 GCR 161/Old Pass Road
SEC 36-2-82
Seller: Charles Bodine Jr. and Maxine King Bodine
Buyer: Daniel Vail and Danelle Fifer
Price: $599,900
545 GCR 4454/Gemstone Drive, Grand Lake
1,700-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.849 acres of land.
Seller: Meredith Walker
Buyer: Keith and Kyle Fenner
Price: $580,000
222 GCR 4421, Soda Springs Ranch, Grand Lake
1,689-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.2-bath condo.
Seller: Katy Reagan
Buyer: Gretchen Hollrah and Jason Longsdorf
Price: $499,000
350 GCR 442/Heritage Ranch Road, Soda Springs, Grand Lake
1,824-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo.
Seller: Nicholas and Katie Makowski
Buyer: Trevor Nieveen and Daniela Castro
Price: $475,000
108 GCR 442/Heritage Ranch Road, Soda Springs Ranch, Grand Lake
1,600-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.5-bath condo.
Seller: Maryam Farazandeh and Sadegh Mohagheghzadek
Buyer: Jared Stipic
Price: $450,000
315 South 7th Street, Kremmling
1,757-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.143 acres of land.
Seller: Bryan Baxter
Buyer: Jessica and Tyler Reed
Price: $405,000
411 Hi Country Drive, Hi Country Haus, Winter Park
495-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Kristen Martin
Buyer: Crystal and William Masterson Jr.
Price: $405,000
300 Base Camp Circle, Base Camp One Condos, Granby
764-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Jana and Steven Schuttler
Buyer: Anne and Steven Deweese, Bernard and Debra Lajeunesse
Price: $395,000
Whistlestop Circle, Winter Park
Whistlestop Townhomes Units B1,B12
Seller: Leslie D. Matson
Buyer: Whistlestop Townhomes LLC
Price: $355,000
79114 US Hwy 40, Snowblaze Condo, Winter Park
439-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Sherrie Taggart
Buyer: Definitely Tomorrow LLC
Price: $320,000
79114 US Highway 40, Snowblaze Condo, Winter Park
439-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Sherrie Donnita Taggart
Buyer: Definitely Tomorrow LLC
Price: $320,000
187 GCR 808/Jack Frost Drive, Fraser
1.21 acres of residential land.
Seller: Christopher and Jennifer Meyers
Buyer: Stephen Jaeckel and Trecia Sigle
Price: $310,000
215 GCR 6234C/Rocky Ridge Road, Granby
Vacant residential land.
Seller: Jan and Gerald Moss Jr.
Buyer: Steven Fisher
Price: $290,000
79 GCR 6237/Parker Trail, Granby
3.52 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Timothy and Lisa Smith
Buyer: Steven Fisher
Price: $255,000
620 Elk Track Circle, Granby
Village at Elk Track Second Filing Lot 2
Seller: Geoffrey and Gail Hamilton
Buyer: David and Laura DeGroot
Price: $199,000
144 GCR 6471, Granby
North Shore Subdivision Block 1, Lots 24,25B
Seller: Rosalee Investments LLC
Buyer: Toby Boiles and Christopher Sheil
Price: $198,000
474 GCR 2416/Monument Road
Vacant residential land.
Seller: John Jagger
Buyer: Aaron and Mykala Fulmer
Price: $175,000
180 East Jasper Avenue, Granby
747-square-foot, one-bedroom, 0.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.143 acres of land.
Seller: Jack and Donna Kolin
Buyer: Andrew, Rebecca and Andrew Smyth
Price: $150,000
62927 US Highway 40, SilverCreek
495-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Peavine Poperties Co. LLC
Buyer: Francine Anderson
Price: $150,000
814 Granby West Circle, Granby
0.79 acres of vacant commercial land.
Seller: Granby Industrial LLC
Buyer: Israel Avalos and Janice Palacio
Price: $100,000
