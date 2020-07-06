Grand County Real Estate Transactions June 28-July 4
Grand County’s real estate transactions from June 28 to July 4 were worth more than $27.2 million combined.
• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 4663 – Kelly and Robert Kinder Jr to Robert K Kinder Jr Revocable Trust and Kelly Frances Kinder Revocable Trust, $500
• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2 Unit 2306 – Steven and Jennifer Hale to Steven Hale Trust and Jennifer Hale Trust, $500
• Granby Ranch Filing 1, Lot 16, GT 16 – Todd and Leslie Truax to Becky and Ryan McCreight, $630,000
• Grandview Villas Unit 107 – Ernest Bjorkman and Susan Woodley Bjorkman to Mark Hense, $285,000
• Winter Park Ranch 3rd Filing Lot 58, Block 1 – Richard and James Jones to Ronald and Julie Yoshimura, $699,900
• Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 303, Bldg F – Michael and Clothilde Carroll to Kelsey Erwin, $310,000
• Homestead Hills Subd Filing #2, Lot 19 – Peter A Bachhuber Trust to Stephen Lewis and Brandy Gray Lewis, $959,000
• Granby Block 10, Lots 27,28,29,30,31 – Kenton and Rebecca Johnson to Richard Jones and Kimberly Fiore, $676,900
• SilverCreek Condominiums Mountainside Unit 19 – Phillip and Bridgette Zerr to Robert and Maureen Keller, $265,000
• Iron Horse Building C, Condo Unit 3043 – Angela and Brian Chesher to Robert Smetana and Shawn Donnelly, $235,000
• Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 304, Bldg 1- Stacy Koscinski to Jerry and Juanita Hayashi, $345,000
• Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 4, Lot 40 – CaseyMueller Trust to Stuart and Mindy Rifkin, $847,000
• Kremmling Country Addition Lot 17, Block 5 – Bruce and Judy Claxton to Mark and Linda Janssen, $289,000
• Triple H Subdivision Lot 16 – Scott Myers to Alexandra Scholtz and Nathan Bash, $335,000
• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 4, Block 7 – David and Sara Hickam to Scott and Lauren Brave, $40,000
• Cairns Addition to Grand Lake Lots 27,28 – Robert and Timothy Thompson to Pineeyrie LLC, $500
• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 100 Timeshare 100611 – Margo Burrows, Amy Hood, Lisa Sackett and Kim Bodo to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500
• Indian Peaks Bldg B, Condo Unit 302, Week 3 – Jeffrey and Amber Aguirre to Indian Peaks Interval Owners Association, $500
• Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 305, Bldg B; Aspen Meadows Condominiums Bldg B, Garage Unit 30 – Lyn and Roy Drake to Andrew Stark, $319,000
• Lake Kove Subdivision Unit 5, TRT 2 – Tonahutu Partners LLC to Thomas and Catherine Burns, $990,000
• Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 1, Unit B 201, Lots 1,2 – Elk Creek Multifamily LLC to Gabe and Kimberly Godell, $419,435
• Moose Run Sub & Outright Exemption Lot 16 Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Water Rights – Bradley Fawcett to Edward and Deborah Guiducci $300,000
• Leland Creek Sub Lot 41 – Carrie Ferguson to Stephen and Brenda Peterson, $1,799,900
• Elk Court Cabins Lot 5 – Terra West LLC to Philip Walsh and Heather Pruitt, $815,000
• Base Camp 9200 Second Replat Unit C 2, Bldg C – Christopher and Sarah Bock to Joshua and Susan Alban, $1,325,000
• Himebaughs 1st Addition Hot Sulphur Springs B1-B2, N2 B3-B4, Block 1, Lots 25,26,27,28,29 – Vicki Hinchcliffe and Brad Bailey to Drew and Valerie Christensen, $431,500
• Elk Creek Village Filing 1 TH Unit 9, Bldg 3 – Katlynn Kidd to Kristen Chua, $447,000
• Ridge Subdivision Lot 2 – Ralph and Christie Hanses to Brian Ruden, $1,375,000
• Shorewood Subdivision Lot 10, Block 3 – Peggy Lenahan to Matthew and Kimberly Moyle, $534,000
• Iron Horse Bldg C, Condo Unit 3103 – Zachary and Suzanna Street to Marc and Kristen Rongaus, $299,500
• Pole Creek Preserve Lot 6 Partial Legal – See Document – Tri-State Generation Transmission Association Inc to Brent and Jamie Guetz, $350,000
• Columbine Lake Lot 46, Block 3 – Norman and Carrie Edson to Gregory and Nicole Croy, $455,000
• North Sunnyside Addn to Grand Lake Lot 23 – Vicky Harriman to Rick and Jacqueline Watkins, $525,000
• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 24, Unit 12 – Tanana Rossing to Jason and Autumn Hayes, $322,500
• Village at Wildlhorse Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot E 36 – Kristofer and Cynthia Hogan to Randall Dennis, $47,000
• Wildacres Subd Amended 2nd Flg, Lot 34, Block 1 – 2434-44 SCS LLC to Heather Lyons, $82,450
• Pine Beach Subdivision Block 4, Lots 9,10 – FrancWest LLC to Scott & Francesca Parker, $145,000
• Powderhaus Townhomes Lot A – Altitude Ventures Inc to David and Victoria White, $356,000
• SEC 5 TWP 3N R 75W Partial Legal – See Document – Jane Kemp, Richard McQueary and Heather Lyons to 12 County Road 667 LLC, $2,850,000
• Summit at SilverCreek Bldg 2, Unit 2305 – Gerald Hahn to Benjamin and Gwendolyn Herbert, $257,000
• Ridge Elk Creek Subdivision Block 2, Lots 1,2 – Thomas Stanley to Jason and Kim Monden, $149,000
• North Sunnyside Addn to Grand Lake Lot 24 – Michael and Nancy Long to John and Laura Svejcar, $676,520
• Hi Country Haus Bldg 12, Unit 9 – Michael and Marci Sannes to Stephen and Leslie Layman, $232,000
• East Mountain Filing 9, Lot 30, Unit 30G – Roxane and Scott Swanson to Two Bluejays LLC, $500
• Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 101, Bldg 6 – Jered and Marianna Whatcott to Tonna Farinha, $255,000
• SilverCrest Condo Unit 102, Bldg C – Marc and Margaret Flink to Chad and Mandy Meyer, $365,000
• East Mountain Filing 6, Lot 125 – Lone Star Lodge LLC to Larry and Susan Steffen, $790,000
• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2, Unit 2412 – Catherine Dunne to William and Kathryn Heissenbuttel, $365,000
• Granby Ranch Filing 1, Lot 1, Lot GT1 – Paul D Snyder Trust Agreement and Karen E Snyder Trust Agreement to Neal and Chelsea Gilmour, $600,000
• Lofty Pines Subdivision Block 3 – Russell Wilmont to Lambrecht Sons LLC, $127,500
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Subdivision Lot 27, Block 15 – Dianne Wettersten to Thomas and Stephanie Wickman, $44,750
• Columbine Lake Lot 12, Block 8 – Patrick and Elaine McCarthy to Russell D Lear Living Trust and Sandra J Hosler Living Trust, $86,600
• SEC 7 TWP 2N R 81W Partial Legal – See Document; Lots 3,4 TWP 2N R 81W Partial Legal – See Documents – Glenda Hill to Next Valley LLC, $1,900,000
• SEC 24 TWP 4N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Donna Lyons to Rector Family LLLP, $1,000,000
• Granby Block 3, Lots 3,4 – Lazy Moose LLC to Zat Properties LLC, $325,000
