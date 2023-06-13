Grand County Real Estate Transactions, June 4-10
Real estate transactions totaled $13,166,245 across 19 sales for the week of June 4 to 10.
935 Lone Eagle Drive, Granby
4,156-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.31 acres of land.
Seller: Ian K. Partilla Living Trust and Meagan Pitt Partilla Living Trust
Buyer: Sean and Ian Humphreys
Price: $1,620,000
1356 Wildhorse Circle, Granby
4,961-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land.
Seller: Andrea Rogers
Buyer: Edward and Stephanie Francis
Price: $1,350,000
13 GCR 4947/Laurel Drive, Grand Lake
3,424-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.25 acres of land.
Seller: Starr Cabin LLC
Buyer: Jill F. Barr Revocable Trust
Price: $1,295,000
401 Nystrom Lane, Zephyr Mountain Lodge, Winter Park
924-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Cameron and Karyn Cole
Buyer: ESC Rentals LLC
Price: $925,000
505 GCR 5142/James Drive, Tabernash
Coyote Creek at Winter Park Unit 10
Seller: Grand Land Development Company LLC
Buyer: John R. Schultz and Grace Gallego
Price: $775,745
No address, Granby
1,728-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.46 acres of land.
Seller: Amy Koerber and James Still
Buyer: Rebecca and Rock Christenson
Price: $740,000
23 Maple Road, Winter Park
800-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.11 acres of land.
Seller: Old Town Property LLC
Buyer: Byers Vista LLC
Price: $675,000
189 GCR 832/Meadow Mile, Winterstar Condos, Fraser
1,301-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo.
Seller: Clare and Lucas Kalisher
Buyer: James and Helena Ryan
Price: $670,000
280 Christiansen Avenue, Granby
2,891-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land.
Seller: Brittany Dematto and Shawn Gramsch
Buyer: Hannah and John Bohlinger
Price: $638,000
124 GCR 702/Village Drive, Beaver Village, Winter Park
920-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.2-bath condo.
Seller: Lange Revocable Trust
Buyer: Sara and John Buhr
Price: $606,000
246 Hi Country Drive, Hi Country Haus, Winter Park
1,079-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Patrick Higgins
Buyer: Brian P. Luckerman Revocable Trust and Jennifer C. Luckerman Revocable Trust
Price: $599,000
3103 Blue Sky Trail, Kicking Horse Lodges, Granby
913-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Old Teneriffe LLC
Buyer: David Agnelo and Holly Escudero
Price: $575,000
35 Promontory Drive, Silverstar Condos, Granby
1,432-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Aron Langley and Christina Matteucci
Buyer: Jacqueline and Brian Lenfestey
Price: $560,000
455 East Moffat Avenue, Hot Sulphur Springs
1,692-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.256 acres of land.
Seller: Brandon Strang
Buyer: Samuel and Cynthia Savage
Price: $550,000
24 GCR 8400/Meadow Lane, Meadow Ridge Lodges, Fraser
872-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Michael and Judith Crabb
Buyer: Danielle Lagana and Elliot Dale
Price: $520,500
37 GCR 394, Kremmling
SEC 11-1-79
Seller: Curtis Lange
Buyer: Dora Duckworth and Thomas Clark
Price: $360,000
Kremmling
Vacant land, SEC 8-1-80
Seller: Gary and Jennifer Bumgarner
Buyer: George Prewitt
Price: $300,000
430 Casa Drive, Granby
1,100-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.182 acres of land.
Seller: John and Patricia Pughes
Buyer: Sergio Espinoza
Price: $300,000
1725 Mountain Sky Lane, Granby
0.33 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Timothy and Susan Laughlin
Buyer: John and Michelle Moran
Price: $107,000
