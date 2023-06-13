 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, June 4-10 | SkyHiNews.com
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, June 4-10

Real estate transactions totaled $13,166,245 across 19 sales for the week of June 4 to 10.

935 Lone Eagle Drive, Granby

4,156-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.31 acres of land.

Seller: Ian K. Partilla Living Trust and Meagan Pitt Partilla Living Trust

Buyer: Sean and Ian Humphreys

Price: $1,620,000

1356 Wildhorse Circle, Granby

4,961-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land.

Seller: Andrea Rogers

Buyer: Edward and Stephanie Francis

Price: $1,350,000

13 GCR 4947/Laurel Drive, Grand Lake

3,424-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.25 acres of land.

Seller: Starr Cabin LLC

Buyer: Jill F. Barr Revocable Trust

Price: $1,295,000

401 Nystrom Lane, Zephyr Mountain Lodge, Winter Park

924-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Cameron and Karyn Cole

Buyer: ESC Rentals LLC

Price: $925,000

505 GCR 5142/James Drive, Tabernash

Coyote Creek at Winter Park Unit 10

Seller: Grand Land Development Company LLC

Buyer: John R. Schultz and Grace Gallego

Price: $775,745

No address, Granby

1,728-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.46 acres of land.

Seller: Amy Koerber and James Still

Buyer: Rebecca and Rock Christenson

Price: $740,000

23 Maple Road, Winter Park

800-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.11 acres of land.

Seller: Old Town Property LLC

Buyer: Byers Vista LLC

Price: $675,000

189 GCR 832/Meadow Mile, Winterstar Condos, Fraser

1,301-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo.

Seller: Clare and Lucas Kalisher

Buyer: James and Helena Ryan

Price: $670,000

280 Christiansen Avenue, Granby

2,891-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land.

Seller: Brittany Dematto and Shawn Gramsch

Buyer: Hannah and John Bohlinger

Price: $638,000

124 GCR 702/Village Drive, Beaver Village, Winter Park

920-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.2-bath condo.

Seller: Lange Revocable Trust

Buyer: Sara and John Buhr

Price: $606,000

246 Hi Country Drive, Hi Country Haus, Winter Park

1,079-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Patrick Higgins

Buyer: Brian P. Luckerman Revocable Trust and Jennifer C. Luckerman Revocable Trust

Price: $599,000

3103 Blue Sky Trail, Kicking Horse Lodges, Granby

913-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Old Teneriffe LLC

Buyer: David Agnelo and Holly Escudero

Price: $575,000

35 Promontory Drive, Silverstar Condos, Granby

1,432-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Aron Langley and Christina Matteucci

Buyer: Jacqueline and Brian Lenfestey

Price: $560,000

455 East Moffat Avenue, Hot Sulphur Springs

1,692-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.256 acres of land.

Seller: Brandon Strang

Buyer: Samuel and Cynthia Savage

Price: $550,000

24 GCR 8400/Meadow Lane, Meadow Ridge Lodges, Fraser

872-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Michael and Judith Crabb

Buyer: Danielle Lagana and Elliot Dale

Price: $520,500

37 GCR 394, Kremmling

SEC 11-1-79

Seller: Curtis Lange

Buyer: Dora Duckworth and Thomas Clark

Price: $360,000

Kremmling

Vacant land, SEC 8-1-80

Seller: Gary and Jennifer Bumgarner

Buyer: George Prewitt

Price: $300,000

430 Casa Drive, Granby

1,100-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.182 acres of land.

Seller: John and Patricia Pughes

Buyer: Sergio Espinoza

Price: $300,000

1725 Mountain Sky Lane, Granby

0.33 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Timothy and Susan Laughlin

Buyer: John and Michelle Moran

Price: $107,000

