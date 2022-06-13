 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, June 5-11. | SkyHiNews.com
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, June 5-11.

Real estate transactions totaled $35,512,760 across 39 sales for the week of June 5 to 11.

Property Address: 120 GCR 80320/Cattle Drive

Description: Ranches at Devil’s Thumb Lot 15

Seller: Ranch Collina LLC

Buyer: Send It LLC

Price: $5,850,000

Property Address: No address

Description:  Jim Creek West Subdivision Exemption Lot 1

Seller: Winter Park Recreational Association

Buyer: Alterra Mountain Co Housing Holding Company

Price: $1,882,605

Property Address: 687 GCR 513/Columbine Lane

Description: 3,491-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 2.121 acres of land.

Seller: Christopher Morley and Kristin Smith

Buyer: John and Rebecca Sanderson

Price: $1,675,000

Property Address: SEC 2 TWP 1S R 76W, Lots 6,7 SEC 2 TWP 1S R 76W Partial Legal

Description: 37.014 acres of vacant land.

Seller: Trappers Ranch LLC

Buyer: Tabernash HS Land LLC

Price: $1,650,000

Property Address: 544 GCR 8

Description: 4,620-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.11 acres of land.

Seller: Osprey Property Ventures LLC

Buyer: Bugbee Family Limited Partnership

Price: $1,649,900

Property Address: 172 Sagebrush Trail

Description: 4,146-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land.

Seller: Michael and Stacy Dedin

Buyer: Joseph and Erika Lucas

Price: $1,315,000

Property Address: 235 Bridle Court

Description: 2,792-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.079 acres of land

Seller: Denise Evans

Buyer: Patrick Redalen

Price: $1,270,000

Property Address: 138 Alder Brook Trail

Description: 2,781-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.1489 acres of land.

Seller: Richard Kaune and Megan Hessee

Buyer: Gregory and Lindsey Reevie

Price: $1,249,000

Property Address: 38 Hay Meadow Drive

Description: 3,040-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.0451 acres of land.

Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC

Buyer: Micah and Zena-Lynn Breimhorst

Price: $1,223,735

Property Address: 42 Hay Meadow Drive

Description: 3,860-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.1055 acres of land.

Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC

Buyer: WPH Properties LLC

Price: $1,058,120

Property Address: 306 GCR 662/Canal View Drive

Description: 3,905-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.46 acres of land.

Seller: Mark and Elaine Wade

Buyer: Irina Sharp and Christopher Gubbels

Price: $1,000,000

Property Address: 3633 GCR 85/Silver Creek Drive

Description: 4,822-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 2.31 acres of land.

Seller: Frank Watts

Buyer: Werner and Henriette Hutter

Price: $960,000

Property Address: 24/G24 Journey Way

Description: 1,276-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.0599 acres of land.

Seller: Jonathan and Kristen Jarboe, Daniel and Susan Mullen

Buyer: Sarah Pye

Price: $920,000

Property Address: 491 Agate Avenue

Description: 3,342-square-foot commercial building on 0.215 acres of land, Granby Block 4, Lot 14.

Seller: MNK Adventures LLC

Buyer: Granby Co 2 LLC

Price: $885,000

Property Address: 451 Muse Drive, Mountain View Townhomes III

Description: 3,044-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Andrew Leifer and Carla Hammer

Buyer: Megan Bordino and David Scheur

Price: $845,000

Property Address: 236 GCR 8510/Turkey Trail

Description: 2,679-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.5-bath, single-family residence on 2.7 acres of land.

Seller: Turkey Trail Associates LLC

Buyer: Tracy Feldman and Scott Smith

Price: $800,000

Property Address: 415 GCR 832/Meadow Mile, Meadow Ridge Lodges

Description: 1,245-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.

Seller: Lorrie Shinol and Craig Nies

Buyer: Francis McGarey and Jeffrey Smith

Price: $750,000

Property Address: 203 GCR 702/Village Drive, Beaver Village

Description: 1,238-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.2-bath condo.

Seller: Seth and Allison Marks

Buyer: Linda R. Keagy Exempt Descendants Trust

Price: $740,000

Property Address: 62 GCR 838/Meadow Mile, Meadow Ridge Lodges

Description: 1,293-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath condo.

Seller: Dana Hougland

Buyer: Gary and Meghan Dack

Price: $725,000

Property Address: 136 Edgewater Circle

Description: 1,358-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.081 acres of land.

Seller: Matthew and Bonnie Davis

Buyer: Tracy Kosloff and Simon Smith

Price: $707,000

Property Address: No address

Description: SECS 24-3-77 and 25-3-77 Partial Legal – See Documents

Seller: Patrick and Margie Ryan

Buyer: JMAR Ventures Inc.

Price: $650,000

Property Address: 241 Buckhorn Circle

Description: 1,616-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.5-bath, single-family residence on 0.107 acres of land.

Seller: Elting Family Living Trust

Buyer: Rachelle Garrett

Price: $625,000

Property Address: 3205 Blue Sky Trail, Kicking Horse Lodges

Description: 952-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Sullypip LLC

Buyer: Willliam and Emily Holden

Price: $595,000

Property Address: 670 Winter Park Drive, Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominiums

Description: 712-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1.25-bath condo.

Seller: David and Tammy Wachtl

Buyer: Tamara and Nathan Worker

Price: $590,000

Property Address: 160 Village Road, Aspen Meadows Condominiums

Description: 1,152-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Tim and Ellen McCauliffe

Buyer: Zack Doroshow and Kathleen Armstrong

Price: $579,000

Property Address: 602 East Moffat Avenue

Description: 2,663-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.359 acres of land.

Seller: Donald and Jennifer Finn

Buyer: Susan C. Hickam Management Trust

Price: $575,000

Property Address: 384 Forest Trail, Chalet Condo

Description: 714-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo.

Seller: TBAR LTD

Buyer: Alexander White and Molly Berger

Price: $537,500

Property Address: 272 West Garnet Avenue

Description: 2,312-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.143 acres of land.

Seller: Jennifer Weber Living Trust

Buyer: KAPO LLC

Price: $500,000

Property Address: 205 Bella Vista Court

Description: 1,315-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Rhodes and Janice Copithorn

Buyer: Chelsea and Geoffrey Allen

Price: $485,000

Property Address: 631 Forest Trail

Description: 0.62 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Timothy Smith

Buyer: James and Jeannine Lahrman

Price: $480,000

Property Address: No address

Description: Boardwalk Plaza Condominiums Unit 201B

Seller: PLK LLC

Buyer: Sean and Heather Kelsey

Price: $449,900

Property Address: 152 Village Road, Aspen Meadows Condominiums

Description: 711-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Gary and Debbie Schwartz

Buyer: Daniela Heer

Price: $385,000

Property Address: 224 GCR 442/Heritage Ranch Road, Soda Springs Ranch

Description: 1,600-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.5-bath condo.

Seller: John Kuespert and Haley Poirier

Buyer: Alan and Rilee Waring

Price: $365,000

Property Address: 2255 GCR 518S/Strongbox Drive

Description: 3.309 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Thomas and Alison Murphy

Buyer: Thomas and Susan Ponder

Price: $345,000

Property Address: 62927 US Highway 40, Inn at SilverCreek

Description: 1,102-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Jonathan Fein

Buyer: Josh and Lindsay Francis

Price: $315,000

Property Address: 185 GCR 8661/Knotty Pine Trail

Description: 2.41 acres of residential land.

Seller: Turkey Trail Associates LLC

Buyer: Michelle Lansford

Price: $295,000

Property Address: 208 Moffat Avenue

Description: 851-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land.

Seller: Elizabeth Mathieu

Buyer: Zachary and Jocelyn Johnston

Price: $255,000

Property Address: 4102 Blue Sky Trail, Kicking Horse Lodges

Description: 952-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: James and Karon McCormick

Buyer: Colorado Mountain House Properties LLC

Price: $200,000

Property Address: 351 GCR 4454/Gemstone Drive

Description: 1.57 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Steven Debernardi

Buyer: Mark and Kara Mueller

Price: $131,000

