Grand County Real Estate Transactions, June 5-11.
Real estate transactions totaled $35,512,760 across 39 sales for the week of June 5 to 11.
Property Address: 120 GCR 80320/Cattle Drive
Description: Ranches at Devil’s Thumb Lot 15
Seller: Ranch Collina LLC
Buyer: Send It LLC
Price: $5,850,000
Property Address: No address
Description: Jim Creek West Subdivision Exemption Lot 1
Seller: Winter Park Recreational Association
Buyer: Alterra Mountain Co Housing Holding Company
Price: $1,882,605
Property Address: 687 GCR 513/Columbine Lane
Description: 3,491-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 2.121 acres of land.
Seller: Christopher Morley and Kristin Smith
Buyer: John and Rebecca Sanderson
Price: $1,675,000
Property Address: SEC 2 TWP 1S R 76W, Lots 6,7 SEC 2 TWP 1S R 76W Partial Legal
Description: 37.014 acres of vacant land.
Seller: Trappers Ranch LLC
Buyer: Tabernash HS Land LLC
Price: $1,650,000
Property Address: 544 GCR 8
Description: 4,620-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.11 acres of land.
Seller: Osprey Property Ventures LLC
Buyer: Bugbee Family Limited Partnership
Price: $1,649,900
Property Address: 172 Sagebrush Trail
Description: 4,146-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land.
Seller: Michael and Stacy Dedin
Buyer: Joseph and Erika Lucas
Price: $1,315,000
Property Address: 235 Bridle Court
Description: 2,792-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.079 acres of land
Seller: Denise Evans
Buyer: Patrick Redalen
Price: $1,270,000
Property Address: 138 Alder Brook Trail
Description: 2,781-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.1489 acres of land.
Seller: Richard Kaune and Megan Hessee
Buyer: Gregory and Lindsey Reevie
Price: $1,249,000
Property Address: 38 Hay Meadow Drive
Description: 3,040-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.0451 acres of land.
Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC
Buyer: Micah and Zena-Lynn Breimhorst
Price: $1,223,735
Property Address: 42 Hay Meadow Drive
Description: 3,860-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.1055 acres of land.
Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC
Buyer: WPH Properties LLC
Price: $1,058,120
Property Address: 306 GCR 662/Canal View Drive
Description: 3,905-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.46 acres of land.
Seller: Mark and Elaine Wade
Buyer: Irina Sharp and Christopher Gubbels
Price: $1,000,000
Property Address: 3633 GCR 85/Silver Creek Drive
Description: 4,822-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 2.31 acres of land.
Seller: Frank Watts
Buyer: Werner and Henriette Hutter
Price: $960,000
Property Address: 24/G24 Journey Way
Description: 1,276-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.0599 acres of land.
Seller: Jonathan and Kristen Jarboe, Daniel and Susan Mullen
Buyer: Sarah Pye
Price: $920,000
Property Address: 491 Agate Avenue
Description: 3,342-square-foot commercial building on 0.215 acres of land, Granby Block 4, Lot 14.
Seller: MNK Adventures LLC
Buyer: Granby Co 2 LLC
Price: $885,000
Property Address: 451 Muse Drive, Mountain View Townhomes III
Description: 3,044-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Andrew Leifer and Carla Hammer
Buyer: Megan Bordino and David Scheur
Price: $845,000
Property Address: 236 GCR 8510/Turkey Trail
Description: 2,679-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.5-bath, single-family residence on 2.7 acres of land.
Seller: Turkey Trail Associates LLC
Buyer: Tracy Feldman and Scott Smith
Price: $800,000
Property Address: 415 GCR 832/Meadow Mile, Meadow Ridge Lodges
Description: 1,245-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.
Seller: Lorrie Shinol and Craig Nies
Buyer: Francis McGarey and Jeffrey Smith
Price: $750,000
Property Address: 203 GCR 702/Village Drive, Beaver Village
Description: 1,238-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.2-bath condo.
Seller: Seth and Allison Marks
Buyer: Linda R. Keagy Exempt Descendants Trust
Price: $740,000
Property Address: 62 GCR 838/Meadow Mile, Meadow Ridge Lodges
Description: 1,293-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath condo.
Seller: Dana Hougland
Buyer: Gary and Meghan Dack
Price: $725,000
Property Address: 136 Edgewater Circle
Description: 1,358-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.081 acres of land.
Seller: Matthew and Bonnie Davis
Buyer: Tracy Kosloff and Simon Smith
Price: $707,000
Property Address: No address
Description: SECS 24-3-77 and 25-3-77 Partial Legal – See Documents
Seller: Patrick and Margie Ryan
Buyer: JMAR Ventures Inc.
Price: $650,000
Property Address: 241 Buckhorn Circle
Description: 1,616-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.5-bath, single-family residence on 0.107 acres of land.
Seller: Elting Family Living Trust
Buyer: Rachelle Garrett
Price: $625,000
Property Address: 3205 Blue Sky Trail, Kicking Horse Lodges
Description: 952-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Sullypip LLC
Buyer: Willliam and Emily Holden
Price: $595,000
Property Address: 670 Winter Park Drive, Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominiums
Description: 712-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1.25-bath condo.
Seller: David and Tammy Wachtl
Buyer: Tamara and Nathan Worker
Price: $590,000
Property Address: 160 Village Road, Aspen Meadows Condominiums
Description: 1,152-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Tim and Ellen McCauliffe
Buyer: Zack Doroshow and Kathleen Armstrong
Price: $579,000
Property Address: 602 East Moffat Avenue
Description: 2,663-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.359 acres of land.
Seller: Donald and Jennifer Finn
Buyer: Susan C. Hickam Management Trust
Price: $575,000
Property Address: 384 Forest Trail, Chalet Condo
Description: 714-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath condo.
Seller: TBAR LTD
Buyer: Alexander White and Molly Berger
Price: $537,500
Property Address: 272 West Garnet Avenue
Description: 2,312-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.143 acres of land.
Seller: Jennifer Weber Living Trust
Buyer: KAPO LLC
Price: $500,000
Property Address: 205 Bella Vista Court
Description: 1,315-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Rhodes and Janice Copithorn
Buyer: Chelsea and Geoffrey Allen
Price: $485,000
Property Address: 631 Forest Trail
Description: 0.62 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Timothy Smith
Buyer: James and Jeannine Lahrman
Price: $480,000
Property Address: No address
Description: Boardwalk Plaza Condominiums Unit 201B
Seller: PLK LLC
Buyer: Sean and Heather Kelsey
Price: $449,900
Property Address: 152 Village Road, Aspen Meadows Condominiums
Description: 711-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Gary and Debbie Schwartz
Buyer: Daniela Heer
Price: $385,000
Property Address: 224 GCR 442/Heritage Ranch Road, Soda Springs Ranch
Description: 1,600-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.5-bath condo.
Seller: John Kuespert and Haley Poirier
Buyer: Alan and Rilee Waring
Price: $365,000
Property Address: 2255 GCR 518S/Strongbox Drive
Description: 3.309 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Thomas and Alison Murphy
Buyer: Thomas and Susan Ponder
Price: $345,000
Property Address: 62927 US Highway 40, Inn at SilverCreek
Description: 1,102-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Jonathan Fein
Buyer: Josh and Lindsay Francis
Price: $315,000
Property Address: 185 GCR 8661/Knotty Pine Trail
Description: 2.41 acres of residential land.
Seller: Turkey Trail Associates LLC
Buyer: Michelle Lansford
Price: $295,000
Property Address: 208 Moffat Avenue
Description: 851-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.14 acres of land.
Seller: Elizabeth Mathieu
Buyer: Zachary and Jocelyn Johnston
Price: $255,000
Property Address: 4102 Blue Sky Trail, Kicking Horse Lodges
Description: 952-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: James and Karon McCormick
Buyer: Colorado Mountain House Properties LLC
Price: $200,000
Property Address: 351 GCR 4454/Gemstone Drive
Description: 1.57 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Steven Debernardi
Buyer: Mark and Kara Mueller
Price: $131,000
