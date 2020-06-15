Grand County Real Estate Transactions June 7-13
Grand County’s real estate transactions from June 7-13 were worth more than $7.8 million combined.
• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2, Unit 2514 – Michael and Pamela Waltz to Kristine Farley, $390,000
• BV Townhomes Unit A, Lot 3C – 4TP LLC to John Glancey, $480,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 53, Block 19 – Todd and Christy Gair to Shanna Ganne and Thomas Swift, $405,000
Support Local Journalism
• Timber Run Condo Unit 1, Bldg 2, Weeks 11,24,33; Vasquez Lodge Unit 1, Bldg 2, Weeks 11,24,33 – Barbara Sander to Timber Run Fractional Owners Association, $500
• Bussey Hills Subdivision Block 6 Lots 1,2,3,4,5,6 – Mariaelena Mauad Stamm to Michael and Deidra Moniz, $185,000
• Columbine Lake Lot 53, Block 6 – TMZC LLC to Donald and Maron Hindman, $565,000
• Crestview Place Condominiums Unit D 611 – Andrew and Pamela Logan to Brett Floyd, $495,000
• BV Townhomes Unit B, Lot 3A – 4TP LLC to Kurt Selberg and Kathryn Seabaugh, $480,000
• Winterset Condominium Unit 18; Eagle Ridge on the Summit-PH 1, Unit 18, Bldg 2 – Kobe Pacyga Family Trust to John and Kelly Lehman, $402,000
• East Mountain Filing 4, Lot 3 – Denis and Jerilyn Bensard to Denis D Bensard Trust and Jerilyn J Bensard Trust, $500
• Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 659 – Gregory Russo to Seth and Molly Wilcock, $145,000
• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 14, Unit 7 – Brian Duffany and Elizabeth Terrell to Chris and Nancy Brumley, $312,500
• Soda Springs Ranch Filing 2, Unit D2, TRT A – Frederick and Susan Hurd to Douglas and Chamaine Mercier, $279,000
• Columbine Lake Lot 74, Block 10 – Jerry and Elizabeth Parkins to Bryan and Diane Grigg, $749,000
• Soda Creek Condos at Soda Springs Unit 3E – James Rosiere to John Kuespert and Haley Poirier, $229,000
• Big Horn Park Filing #1, Lot 11 – John and Roberta Haberle to Glenn and Alice Bowman, $76,000
• Columbine Lake Lot 96, Block 8 – Steven and M Frances White to Michael and Erica Ruch, $399,900
• Grand Lake Block 37, Lots 10,11 – Pendelwood Properties LLC to Richard Wanger and Teresa Eurich Wanger, $140,000
• Elk Creek at Grand Park Filing No 3, Lot 20 – Lance Gutersohn to James Marek, $800,000
• Columbine Lake Lot 107, Block 6 – Diane Moll to Russell and Sandra Lear, $625,000
• Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 631 – SilverCreek 639 LLC to Diane Caron Smith, $163,000
• Val Moritz Village 2nd Filing Lot 33, Block 1 – David and Robin Dresen to Powe Johnson and Adrian Dragulanescu, $63,000
• Pine Air Addition Hot Sulphur Springs Lots 1-78, Block 34 – Tony Winter to Richard and Tracy Trostel, $485,000
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User