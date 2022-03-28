Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Mar. 20 to 26.
Real estate transactions totaled $12,262,337 across 16 sales for the week of March 20 to 26.
Property Address: 178 GCR 6522
Description: 1,874-square-foot residence on 0.21 acres of land.
Seller: Todd and Carolyn Senn
Buyer: Brian Blumenfeld and MacKenzie Brenneman
Price: $609,000
Property Address: Ramble Lane
Description: Roam Filing No. 1, Block 9, Lots 1-5.
Seller: Fraser River Development Co LLC
Buyer: Bonanza Homes LLC
Price: $500,000
Property Address: 265 Elk Track Circle
Description: Village at Elk Track 2nd Filing Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 32
Seller: KGE LLC
Buyer: Todd Smith
Price: $940,019
Property Address: 5405 GCR 5/4 Bar 4 Road
Description: 2.053 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: James Foxley
Buyer: Erika and Christopher McDonald
Price: $125,000
Property Address: No address
Description: Village at Eagle Ridge Lot 82, Building 16
Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC
Buyer: Meghan and Micah Williams
Price: $700,750
Property Address: 103 Ramble Lane
Description: 4,170-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.0268 acres of land.
Seller: Bonanza Homes LLC
Buyer: Wynn and Douglas Waggoner
Price: $1,254,878
Property Address: No address, Northwoods at Lakota Park
Description: 9,490-square-foot, seven-bedroom, 6.75-bathroom, duplex/triplex on 0.56 acres of land.
Seller: PMWP Development Company
Buyer: Ayesha Bano and Nicolas Papadakos
Price: $2,075,190
Property Address: 813 Granby West Circle
Description: 0.37 acres of vacant commercial land.
Seller: Granby Industrial LLC
Buyer: Cher and Aaron Fox
Price: $130,000
Property Address: 823 Granby West Circle
Description: 0.41 acres of vacant commercial land.
Seller: Granby Industrial LLC
Buyer: Willow Creek Clearing Grading LLC
Price: $130,000
Property Address: 714 Leland Creek Circle
Description: Lot 10 at Leland Creek Subdivision.
Seller: Jonathan Moss II and Jennifer Tokarz
Buyer: Mountain Bear LLC
Price: $499,000
Property Address: 503 North 12th Street
Description: 1,786-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.071 acres of land.
Seller: Christopher and Nancy Ziegler
Buyer: Dane Drape
Price: $400,500
Property Address: 150 Arrowhead Way
Description: 5,458-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.743 acres of land.
Seller: Scott and Holli Sparks
Buyer: David and Gretchen Stubenvoll
Price: $3,200,000
Property Address: 2781 GCR 642/Rocky Mountain Drive
Description: 2.65 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Steven and Cynthia Gackstetter
Buyer: Douglas and Tina Decker
Price: $289,000
Property Address: 136 GCR 838/East Meadow Mile, Meadow Ridge Lodges
Description: 1,245-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.
Seller: William and Miranda Kelver
Buyer: Dan and Julianne Bassett
Price: $730,000
Property Address: 223 GCR 4421, Soda Springs
Description: 1,689-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.2-bath condo.
Seller: Patrick Edward Patterson Living Trust and Carol Good Patterson Living Trust
Buyer: Michael and Laura Patterson
Price: $300,000
Property Address: 670 Winter Park Drive, Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium
Description: 443-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Justin Wheat
Buyer: Denver Dash
Price: $379,500
