 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Mar. 20 to 26. | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Mar. 20 to 26.

News News |

 

Real estate transactions totaled $12,262,337 across 16 sales for the week of March 20 to 26.

Property Address: 178 GCR 6522

Description: 1,874-square-foot residence on 0.21 acres of land.

Seller: Todd and Carolyn Senn

Buyer: Brian Blumenfeld and MacKenzie Brenneman

Price: $609,000

Property Address: Ramble Lane

Description: Roam Filing No. 1, Block 9, Lots 1-5.

Seller: Fraser River Development Co LLC

Buyer: Bonanza Homes LLC

Price: $500,000

Property Address: 265 Elk Track Circle

Description: Village at Elk Track 2nd Filing Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 32

Seller: KGE LLC

Buyer: Todd Smith

Price: $940,019

Property Address: 5405 GCR 5/4 Bar 4 Road

Description: 2.053 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: James Foxley

Buyer: Erika and Christopher McDonald

Price: $125,000

Property Address: No address

Description: Village at Eagle Ridge Lot 82, Building 16

Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC

Buyer: Meghan and Micah Williams

Price: $700,750

Property Address: 103 Ramble Lane

Description: 4,170-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.0268 acres of land.

Seller: Bonanza Homes LLC

Buyer: Wynn and Douglas Waggoner

Price: $1,254,878

Property Address: No address, Northwoods at Lakota Park

Description: 9,490-square-foot, seven-bedroom, 6.75-bathroom, duplex/triplex on 0.56 acres of land.

Seller: PMWP Development Company

Buyer: Ayesha Bano and Nicolas Papadakos

Price: $2,075,190

Property Address: 813 Granby West Circle

Description: 0.37 acres of vacant commercial land.

Seller: Granby Industrial LLC

Buyer: Cher and Aaron Fox

Price: $130,000

Property Address: 823 Granby West Circle

Description: 0.41 acres of vacant commercial land.

Seller: Granby Industrial LLC

Buyer: Willow Creek Clearing Grading LLC

Price: $130,000

Property Address: 714 Leland Creek Circle

Description: Lot 10 at Leland Creek Subdivision.

Seller: Jonathan Moss II and Jennifer Tokarz

Buyer: Mountain Bear LLC

Price: $499,000

Property Address: 503 North 12th Street

Description: 1,786-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.071 acres of land.

Seller: Christopher and Nancy Ziegler

Buyer: Dane Drape

Price: $400,500

Property Address: 150 Arrowhead Way

Description: 5,458-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.743 acres of land.

Seller: Scott and Holli Sparks

Buyer: David and Gretchen Stubenvoll

Price: $3,200,000

Property Address: 2781 GCR 642/Rocky Mountain Drive

Description: 2.65 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Steven and Cynthia Gackstetter

Buyer: Douglas and Tina Decker

Price: $289,000

Property Address: 136 GCR 838/East Meadow Mile, Meadow Ridge Lodges

Description: 1,245-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.

Seller: William and Miranda Kelver

Buyer: Dan and Julianne Bassett

Price: $730,000

Property Address: 223 GCR 4421, Soda Springs

Description: 1,689-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.2-bath condo.

Seller: Patrick Edward Patterson Living Trust and Carol Good Patterson Living Trust

Buyer: Michael and Laura Patterson

Price: $300,000

Property Address: 670 Winter Park Drive, Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium

Description: 443-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Justin Wheat

Buyer: Denver Dash

Price: $379,500

 

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 
News
See more