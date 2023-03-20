 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, March 12-18 | SkyHiNews.com
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, March 12-18

Real estate transactions totaled $9,017,806 across 13 sales for the week of March 12 to 18.

193 Hay Meadow Drive, Fraser

3,220-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.1748 acres of land.

Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC

Buyer: Maggie Cheney

Price: $1,524,418

60 GCR 836/Hughes Avenue, Fraser

5,980-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.69 acres of land.

Seller: Storm Family Trust

Buyer: Matthew Kurkowski and Charles Hughes

Price: $1,350,000

70 Trademark Drive, Trademark Condo, Winter Park

2,162-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo.

Seller: R T Enterprises LLC

Buyer: 70Trademark LLC

Price: $1,150,000

Fraser

Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 3, Unit C302

Seller: El Creek Multifamily LLC

Buyer: Mary Lynn Ayers

Price: $858,674

Fraser

Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 3, Unit C202

Seller: Elk Creek Multifamily LLC

Buyer: John Olk

Price: $774,773

Fraser

Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 3, Unit C201

Seller: Elk Creek Multifamily LLC

Buyer: Thor Loechell

Price: $606,941

1128 Winter Park Drive, Winter Park Village #1, Winter Park

890-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Snowshoe Properties LLC

Buyer: Kathryn and Peter Egan

Price: $575,000

Kremmling

Frontier Investment Company Addition to Kremmling Block 6, Lots 1-3

Seller: NEI Global Relocation Company

Buyer: Michael Schmitz and Emma Thompson

Price: $535,000

1112 Highway 9/Tyler Avenue, Kremmling

2,632-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 1.306 acres of land.

Seller: Hiram Rivera

Buyer: Charles and Deborah Donohue

Price: $500,000

221 GCR 4421, Soda Springs Court Club, Grand Lake

1,689-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.2-bath condo.

Seller: Lorilynn and Thomas Hahn

Buyer: Carlo Ferreira

Price: $455,000

225 Hi Country Drive, Hi Country Haus, Winter Park

495-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Nicole and Aubrey Lavizzo

Buyer: Kristie and James Trevey

Price: $400,000

135 GCR 285/Divide Court, Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision

Vacant residential land.

Seller: Cade and Amber Wilson

Buyer: Christina and Christopher Bolton

Price: $150,000

20 GCR 897/Deer Trail Drive, Granby

0.38 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Gerlach Revocable Living Trust

Buyer: Justin and Kylee Stell

Price: $120,000

