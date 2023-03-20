Grand County Real Estate Transactions, March 12-18
Real estate transactions totaled $9,017,806 across 13 sales for the week of March 12 to 18.
193 Hay Meadow Drive, Fraser
3,220-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.1748 acres of land.
Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC
Buyer: Maggie Cheney
Price: $1,524,418
60 GCR 836/Hughes Avenue, Fraser
5,980-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.69 acres of land.
Seller: Storm Family Trust
Buyer: Matthew Kurkowski and Charles Hughes
Price: $1,350,000
70 Trademark Drive, Trademark Condo, Winter Park
2,162-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo.
Seller: R T Enterprises LLC
Buyer: 70Trademark LLC
Price: $1,150,000
Fraser
Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 3, Unit C302
Seller: El Creek Multifamily LLC
Buyer: Mary Lynn Ayers
Price: $858,674
Fraser
Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 3, Unit C202
Seller: Elk Creek Multifamily LLC
Buyer: John Olk
Price: $774,773
Fraser
Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 3, Unit C201
Seller: Elk Creek Multifamily LLC
Buyer: Thor Loechell
Price: $606,941
1128 Winter Park Drive, Winter Park Village #1, Winter Park
890-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Snowshoe Properties LLC
Buyer: Kathryn and Peter Egan
Price: $575,000
Kremmling
Frontier Investment Company Addition to Kremmling Block 6, Lots 1-3
Seller: NEI Global Relocation Company
Buyer: Michael Schmitz and Emma Thompson
Price: $535,000
1112 Highway 9/Tyler Avenue, Kremmling
2,632-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 1.306 acres of land.
Seller: Hiram Rivera
Buyer: Charles and Deborah Donohue
Price: $500,000
221 GCR 4421, Soda Springs Court Club, Grand Lake
1,689-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.2-bath condo.
Seller: Lorilynn and Thomas Hahn
Buyer: Carlo Ferreira
Price: $455,000
225 Hi Country Drive, Hi Country Haus, Winter Park
495-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Nicole and Aubrey Lavizzo
Buyer: Kristie and James Trevey
Price: $400,000
135 GCR 285/Divide Court, Rabbit Ears Village Subdivision
Vacant residential land.
Seller: Cade and Amber Wilson
Buyer: Christina and Christopher Bolton
Price: $150,000
20 GCR 897/Deer Trail Drive, Granby
0.38 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Gerlach Revocable Living Trust
Buyer: Justin and Kylee Stell
Price: $120,000
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.