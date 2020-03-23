Grand County Real Estate Transactions March 15-21

Grand County’s real estate transactions from March 15-21 were worth more than $10.6 million combined.

Aspen Meadows Condominiums Unit 304, Bldg E; Aspen Meadows Condominiums Garage Unit 16 – Lentis Lee to Lentis F Lee Family Irrevocable Trust, $219,000

• SEC 1 TWP 1 R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Douglas and Loretta Oury to Jeffrey Ciminillo and Marlo Fedeli, $97,500

• Silversage Subdivision Lot 6, Block 2 – Thomas and Kristin Olsen to Maria Esquivel and Luis Luna, $34,500

• Lakota Flg 6, Tract E, Lot 4 – Douglas D Ebers Family Revocable Trust to Broadus Investments LLC, $150,000

• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2, Unit 2800 – United States America to James and Deirdre Jensen, $950,000

• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2, Unit 1421 – Pipeline Boomer Properties LLC to Paul and Susan Steckler, $585,000

• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 2 38 – Fairways Pole Creek Development LLC to Mark and Tammy Berven, $325,000

• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 16, Unit 5 – Tim Coulter and Barbara Lynn to Luke Leonard, $242,000

• Chill Unit 103, Bldg 1 – Block E Inc to Eric and Amy Colby, $1,090,000

• Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 405 – World International Vacation Club to Scott and Krista Dolan, $115,000

• SEC 26 TWP 1S R 79W Partial Legal – See Document – Robert Stuart to Bull Run Ranch LLC, $14,880

• Edgewater Resort The First Administrative Replat of Lot 3 – Mutual Omaha Loanpro LLC to Adam and Emily Griffin, $415,000

• Cozens Pointe at Grand Park Unit 101, Bldg F – Cozens Pointe LLC to Jill and Shannon Exner, $538,825

• Red Quill Village Townhomes Lot 2 – Jimmy Salat to Mark Gregory Thylin Revocable Trust and Kimberly Rae Thylin Revocable Trust, $710,000

• Alpine Acres Sub Block 1 Lots 7,8 – Stephanie T Tuttle Trust to David Davis and Caleb Jolly, $430,000

• Perry L Miller Tracts Lots 18,19,20 – Susan Cardoza and Lauri Gallagher to Matthew, Stephanie and Tarly Dall, $6,000

• Grand View Highlands Filing #1, Lot 10, Block 4 – Cuinn Merrigan to Kurt and Barbara Allison, $636,790

• Hi Country Haus Bldg 9, Unit 16 – Plantation Capital Resources LLC to Todd Bloom and Prudence Cordts Bloom, $232,315

• The Fairways at Pole Creek Lot 1 46 – John and Paula Vernon to Rachelle and Steven Goodwin, $95,000

• Lakota Flg 6, Tract E, Lot 4 – Lynn and Cheryl Grosdidier to Teresa Scrivano, $149,000

• Inn at SilverCreek PH I Condo Unit B 218, Week 27 – Joseph Dejawon to Richard and Patricia Banks, $500

• The Reserve at Elkhorn Ridge Subdivision Lot 38 – Pray Family Retreat LLC to Westwind Family Trust, $3,710,000

• Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 465 – World International Vacation Club to Wesley Crittle, $115,000

• Iron Horse Building D, Condo Unit 3084 – Bradley and Christine Cillian to Gordon and Hannah Westmont, $230,000

• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 33 Timeshare 033133 – John and Vilma Sneed to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 7 Timeshare 007234; Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 85 Timeshare 085511 – Dwight Hole to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 12 Timeshare 012117 – Robert and Diane Nielsen to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 106 Timeshare 106528 – Michael Law and Eva Lee to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 31 Timeshare 031101 – Dennis and Kathy Gilmore to Gilmore Living Trust, $500