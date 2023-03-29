 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, March 19-25 | SkyHiNews.com
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, March 19-25

Real estate transactions totaled $19,173,757 across 30 sales for the week of March 19 to 25.

12082 US Highway 34, Grand Lake

Commercial property on 6.3 acres of land.

Seller: Colorado Cabin Adventures LLC, River Pines Shadow Mountain Joint Venture

Buyer: Grand View Lake LLC

Price: $2,915,000

227 Hay Meadow Drive, Fraser

3,784-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.1664 acres of land.

Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC

Buyer: Leonard and Susan Taub

Price: $1,833,356

Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park, Fraser

Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 3, Unit C203

Seller: Elk Creek Multifamily LLC

Buyer: Gregory Ask and Kimberly Goedert

Price: $1,073,934

77 Mountain Flower Circle, Fraser

1,631-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.0619 acres of land.

Seller: Ian and Katy Roth

Buyer: Allison and Mark Erickson, Judie Halligan

Price: $1,010,000

Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park, Fraser

Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 3, Unit C204

Seller: Elk Creek Multifamily LLC

Buyer: Derek and Carla Carder

Price: $893,813

Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park, Fraser

Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 3, Unit C304

Seller: Elk Creek Multifamily LLC

Buyer: Justin and Sarah Wiggins

Price: $847,479

131 GCR 474/Clyde Drive, Grand Lake

3,513-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 1.0 acre of land.

Seller: Beth and John Burns

Buyer: Cynthia and Michael Grassi

Price: $775,000

488 GCR 4571/Trail Ridge Drive, Grand Lake

2,944-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land.

Seller: William Watters

Buyer: Craig and Joyce Wood

Price: $759,000

Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park, Fraser

Elk Creek Condominiums Lot 3, Unit C102

Seller: Elk Creek Multifamily LLC

Buyer: Eric and Gena Hassett, Eugene Scott

Price: $755,184

189 GCR 702/Village Drive, Beaver Village, Winter Park

1,010-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.2-bath condo.

Seller: Colleen and David Schuller

Buyer: Omar Suner

Price: $620,000

210 GCR 702/Village Drive, Beaver Village, Winter Park

1,010-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.2-bath condo.

Seller: Loras Michael Dolphin Trust

Buyer: Richard and Bayle Rodriguez

Price: $615,000

Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park, Fraser

Elk Creek Condominiums Lot 3, Building C

Seller: Elk Creek Multifamily LLC

Buyer: Thor Loechell

Price: $606,941

150 Village Road, Aspen Meadows Condominiums, Granby

1,152-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: David and Bonnie Heinly

Buyer: Brian and Robin Brennan

Price: $564,900

160 Village Road, Aspen Meadows Condominiums, Granby

1,152-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Randolph and Kimberly Rouleau Stroud

Buyer: Jason and Selena Roth

Price: $539,900

35 Arapahoe Circle, Lakeview Condos, Granby

1,330-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo.

Seller: Chance Schubert

Buyer: Tina Marie Desco Robinson

Price: $525,000

508 East Moffat Avenue, Hot Sulphur Springs

2,500-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.359 acres of land.

Seller: Robert and Anita Davis, Anita Tamrakar

Buyer: James and Candace Donald

Price: $523,000

734 GCR 834/Cranmer Avenue, Winter Park Ranch Condo, Fraser

1,120-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Frank and Susan Lester

Buyer: Matthew Lipscomb

Price: $507,000

505 North 12th Street, Kremmling

2,010-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.106 acres of land.

Seller: Mariah and Breanna Kroschel

Buyer: Brenda Damas and Ricardo Lopez

Price: $432,000

670 Winter Park Drive, Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominiums, Fraser

443-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Flor Schneider

Buyer: D V Steele LLC

Price: $400,000

3101 Blue Sky Trail, Kicking Horse Lodges, Granby

640-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Bret White and Lisa Bejarano

Buyer: Cameron Dewain Campbell and Lauren Whitney Pawell

Price: $387,500

Kremmling

Gonzalez Minor Sub Townhouse Plat Lot 1B

Seller: Hugo Gonzalez and Luz Gomez

Buyer: Hugo and Araceli Gonzalez

Price: $360,000

582 GCR 414/Elk Road, Granby

6.66 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Ehlert Trust

Buyer: Brad and Madeline Krumwiede

Price: $295,000

Inn at SilverCreek, Granby

Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 608

Seller: Inn SilverCreek Interval Owners Association, Danny and Beth Forrester, Rhonda Madden, Rhonda M. Madden Lis

Buyer: Jacob Lewis and Angela Granum

Price: $290,000

1952 GCR 511/Golf Course Circle, Tabernash

2.235 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Stephen and Joy Abels

Buyer: Shannon Halgren and David Mollerstuen

Price: $276,000

63 GCR 2416/Monument Road, Kremmling

1,232-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 3.4 acres of land.

Seller: James Poindexter

Buyer: Amber Holleman

Price: $231,000

247 GCR 8910/Lake Drive, Summit at SilverCreek, Granby

466-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: McKayla Jackson

Buyer: Michael and Angela Baird

Price: $227,750

No address, Parshall

Vacant land, SEC 11-1-80

Seller: Jacquline and H. Grady Culbreath Jr.

Buyer: Arthur and Connie Smith

Price: $200,000

3053 GCR 85/SilverCreek Drive, Tabernash

1.45 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: PMA LLC

Buyer: Erik and Darcy Haugen

Price: $190,000

No address, Grand Lake

0.229 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: James and Sharon Simunaci

Buyer: Jared Verseman

Price: $120,000

