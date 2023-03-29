Grand County Real Estate Transactions, March 19-25
Real estate transactions totaled $19,173,757 across 30 sales for the week of March 19 to 25.
12082 US Highway 34, Grand Lake
Commercial property on 6.3 acres of land.
Seller: Colorado Cabin Adventures LLC, River Pines Shadow Mountain Joint Venture
Buyer: Grand View Lake LLC
Price: $2,915,000
227 Hay Meadow Drive, Fraser
3,784-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.1664 acres of land.
Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC
Buyer: Leonard and Susan Taub
Price: $1,833,356
Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park, Fraser
Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 3, Unit C203
Seller: Elk Creek Multifamily LLC
Buyer: Gregory Ask and Kimberly Goedert
Price: $1,073,934
77 Mountain Flower Circle, Fraser
1,631-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.0619 acres of land.
Seller: Ian and Katy Roth
Buyer: Allison and Mark Erickson, Judie Halligan
Price: $1,010,000
Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park, Fraser
Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 3, Unit C204
Seller: Elk Creek Multifamily LLC
Buyer: Derek and Carla Carder
Price: $893,813
Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park, Fraser
Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 3, Unit C304
Seller: Elk Creek Multifamily LLC
Buyer: Justin and Sarah Wiggins
Price: $847,479
131 GCR 474/Clyde Drive, Grand Lake
3,513-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 1.0 acre of land.
Seller: Beth and John Burns
Buyer: Cynthia and Michael Grassi
Price: $775,000
488 GCR 4571/Trail Ridge Drive, Grand Lake
2,944-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land.
Seller: William Watters
Buyer: Craig and Joyce Wood
Price: $759,000
Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park, Fraser
Elk Creek Condominiums Lot 3, Unit C102
Seller: Elk Creek Multifamily LLC
Buyer: Eric and Gena Hassett, Eugene Scott
Price: $755,184
189 GCR 702/Village Drive, Beaver Village, Winter Park
1,010-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.2-bath condo.
Seller: Colleen and David Schuller
Buyer: Omar Suner
Price: $620,000
210 GCR 702/Village Drive, Beaver Village, Winter Park
1,010-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.2-bath condo.
Seller: Loras Michael Dolphin Trust
Buyer: Richard and Bayle Rodriguez
Price: $615,000
Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park, Fraser
Elk Creek Condominiums Lot 3, Building C
Seller: Elk Creek Multifamily LLC
Buyer: Thor Loechell
Price: $606,941
150 Village Road, Aspen Meadows Condominiums, Granby
1,152-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: David and Bonnie Heinly
Buyer: Brian and Robin Brennan
Price: $564,900
160 Village Road, Aspen Meadows Condominiums, Granby
1,152-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Randolph and Kimberly Rouleau Stroud
Buyer: Jason and Selena Roth
Price: $539,900
35 Arapahoe Circle, Lakeview Condos, Granby
1,330-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo.
Seller: Chance Schubert
Buyer: Tina Marie Desco Robinson
Price: $525,000
508 East Moffat Avenue, Hot Sulphur Springs
2,500-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.359 acres of land.
Seller: Robert and Anita Davis, Anita Tamrakar
Buyer: James and Candace Donald
Price: $523,000
734 GCR 834/Cranmer Avenue, Winter Park Ranch Condo, Fraser
1,120-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Frank and Susan Lester
Buyer: Matthew Lipscomb
Price: $507,000
505 North 12th Street, Kremmling
2,010-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.106 acres of land.
Seller: Mariah and Breanna Kroschel
Buyer: Brenda Damas and Ricardo Lopez
Price: $432,000
670 Winter Park Drive, Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominiums, Fraser
443-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Flor Schneider
Buyer: D V Steele LLC
Price: $400,000
3101 Blue Sky Trail, Kicking Horse Lodges, Granby
640-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Bret White and Lisa Bejarano
Buyer: Cameron Dewain Campbell and Lauren Whitney Pawell
Price: $387,500
Kremmling
Gonzalez Minor Sub Townhouse Plat Lot 1B
Seller: Hugo Gonzalez and Luz Gomez
Buyer: Hugo and Araceli Gonzalez
Price: $360,000
582 GCR 414/Elk Road, Granby
6.66 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Ehlert Trust
Buyer: Brad and Madeline Krumwiede
Price: $295,000
Inn at SilverCreek, Granby
Inn at SilverCreek PH II Condo Unit 608
Seller: Inn SilverCreek Interval Owners Association, Danny and Beth Forrester, Rhonda Madden, Rhonda M. Madden Lis
Buyer: Jacob Lewis and Angela Granum
Price: $290,000
1952 GCR 511/Golf Course Circle, Tabernash
2.235 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Stephen and Joy Abels
Buyer: Shannon Halgren and David Mollerstuen
Price: $276,000
63 GCR 2416/Monument Road, Kremmling
1,232-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 3.4 acres of land.
Seller: James Poindexter
Buyer: Amber Holleman
Price: $231,000
247 GCR 8910/Lake Drive, Summit at SilverCreek, Granby
466-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: McKayla Jackson
Buyer: Michael and Angela Baird
Price: $227,750
No address, Parshall
Vacant land, SEC 11-1-80
Seller: Jacquline and H. Grady Culbreath Jr.
Buyer: Arthur and Connie Smith
Price: $200,000
3053 GCR 85/SilverCreek Drive, Tabernash
1.45 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: PMA LLC
Buyer: Erik and Darcy Haugen
Price: $190,000
No address, Grand Lake
0.229 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: James and Sharon Simunaci
Buyer: Jared Verseman
Price: $120,000
