Grand County Real Estate Transactions, March 26 to April 1
1615 Pioneer Trail, Fraser
East Mountain Filing 1, Lot 98
Seller: 1615 Pioneer Trail LLC
Buyer: Manojkumar and Maithreye Bupathi
Price: $2,895,000
Grand Lake
Boardwalk Plaza Condominiums Units 104 and 207; Portal Crossing Units R101, R208 and R209.
Seller: 7500 LLC
Buyer: ICF1 7500 LLC
Price: $1,790,000
92 Ramble Lane, Winter Park
3,889-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.0268 acres of land.
Seller: Bonanza Homes LLC
Buyer: Winter Park 2023 LLC
Price: $1,499,000
1461 Wildhorse Circle, Granby
4,672-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land.
Seller: David and Barbara Janitor
Buyer: Hybrid Investments LLC
Price: $1,150,000
Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park, Fraser
Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 3, Unit C103
Seller: Elk Creek Multifamily LLC
Buyer: Christopher and Jennifer Newman
Price: $983,419
Eagle Ridge Drive, Granby
Village at Eagle Ridge Block 22, Unit 104; Block 19, Units 91-94; Block 20, Units 95-99; Block 21, Units 99-102; Block 22, Units 103-106; Block 23, Units 107-110
Seller: Arsen Grigoryan and Jacqueline Thorson
Buyer: Anne A. Lowe Revocable Trust
Price: $910,000
Grand Lake
Colorado Anglers Club #1, Block 10
Seller: Baby Moose Investments LLC
Buyer: Thomas, Carol, Michael and Katherine Ciaglo
Price: $900,557
300 Base Camp Circle, Base Camp One Condominiums, Granby
1,842-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath condo.
Seller: Jeffery Cook
Buyer: Quaking Tree Investments Revocable Trust
Price: $849,000
517 Pioneer Drive, Granby
2,950-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.45 acres of land.
Seller: Kara Balenseifen
Buyer: Kathleen M. and Charles J. Errico
Price: $749,000
Eagle Ridge Drive, Granby
Village at Eagle Ridge Unit 69, Building 13
Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC
Buyer: Diane Reichmuth
Price: $745,000
Elk Creek Condominiums, Fraser
Elk Creek Condominiums Lot 3, Unit C301
Seller: Elk Creek Multifamily LLC
Buyer: Brian, Corey and Margaret Dahl
Price: $653,514
Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park, Fraser
Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 3, Unit C101
Seller: Elk Creek Multifamily LLC
Buyer: Kevin Mathers
Price: $534,397
471 Hi Country Drive, Hi Country Haus Condos, Winter Park
495-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Sylvia Victor Francis Trust
Buyer: Calmlydone LLC
Price: $390,000
154 Village Road, Aspen Meadows Condominiums, Granby
711-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Heidi and Scott Algeo
Buyer: Klaus and Brenda Markgraf
Price: $386,000
833 GCR 49/Western Road, Grand Lake
1,228-square-foot, one-bedroom, 0.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.495 acres of land.
Seller: Gary W. Roessler
Buyer: 833 Western LLC
Price: $330,000
79 GCR 5111/Ridge Court, Fraser
2.014 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Michael and Natalia McBride
Buyer: Robert M. and Andrea K. Ghia
Price: $325,500
314 Eagles Nest Court, Granby
0.31 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Link Dental PC 401K Profit Sharing Plan, Jean Link
Buyer: James Laing
Price: $125,000
1620 Wildhorse Circle, Granby
0.41 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Raymond Dequiroz
Buyer: MBH Trust
Price: $110,000
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.