 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, March 26 to April 1
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, March 26 to April 1

1615 Pioneer Trail, Fraser

East Mountain Filing 1, Lot 98

Seller: 1615 Pioneer Trail LLC

Buyer: Manojkumar and Maithreye Bupathi

Price: $2,895,000

Grand Lake

Boardwalk Plaza Condominiums Units 104 and 207; Portal Crossing Units R101, R208 and R209.

Seller: 7500 LLC

Buyer: ICF1 7500 LLC

Price: $1,790,000

92 Ramble Lane, Winter Park

3,889-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.0268 acres of land.

Seller: Bonanza Homes LLC

Buyer: Winter Park 2023 LLC

Price: $1,499,000

1461 Wildhorse Circle, Granby

4,672-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land.

Seller: David and Barbara Janitor

Buyer: Hybrid Investments LLC

Price: $1,150,000

Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park, Fraser

Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 3, Unit C103

Seller: Elk Creek Multifamily LLC

Buyer: Christopher and Jennifer Newman

Price: $983,419

Eagle Ridge Drive, Granby

Village at Eagle Ridge Block 22, Unit 104; Block 19, Units 91-94; Block 20, Units 95-99; Block 21, Units 99-102; Block 22, Units 103-106; Block 23, Units 107-110

Seller: Arsen Grigoryan and Jacqueline Thorson

Buyer: Anne A. Lowe Revocable Trust

Price: $910,000

Grand Lake

Colorado Anglers Club #1, Block 10

Seller: Baby Moose Investments LLC

Buyer: Thomas, Carol, Michael and Katherine Ciaglo

Price: $900,557

300 Base Camp Circle, Base Camp One Condominiums, Granby

1,842-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath condo.

Seller: Jeffery Cook

Buyer: Quaking Tree Investments Revocable Trust

Price: $849,000

517 Pioneer Drive, Granby

2,950-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.45 acres of land.

Seller: Kara Balenseifen

Buyer: Kathleen M. and Charles J. Errico

Price: $749,000

Eagle Ridge Drive, Granby

Village at Eagle Ridge Unit 69, Building 13

Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC

Buyer: Diane Reichmuth

Price: $745,000

Elk Creek Condominiums, Fraser

Elk Creek Condominiums Lot 3, Unit C301

Seller: Elk Creek Multifamily LLC

Buyer: Brian, Corey and Margaret Dahl

Price: $653,514

Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park, Fraser

Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park Lot 3, Unit C101

Seller: Elk Creek Multifamily LLC

Buyer: Kevin Mathers

Price: $534,397

471 Hi Country Drive, Hi Country Haus Condos, Winter Park

495-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Sylvia Victor Francis Trust

Buyer: Calmlydone LLC

Price: $390,000

154 Village Road, Aspen Meadows Condominiums, Granby

711-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Heidi and Scott Algeo

Buyer: Klaus and Brenda Markgraf

Price: $386,000

833 GCR 49/Western Road, Grand Lake

1,228-square-foot, one-bedroom, 0.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.495 acres of land.

Seller: Gary W. Roessler

Buyer: 833 Western LLC

Price: $330,000

79 GCR 5111/Ridge Court, Fraser

2.014 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Michael and Natalia McBride

Buyer: Robert M. and Andrea K. Ghia

Price: $325,500

314 Eagles Nest Court, Granby

0.31 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Link Dental PC 401K Profit Sharing Plan, Jean Link

Buyer: James Laing

Price: $125,000

1620 Wildhorse Circle, Granby

0.41 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Raymond Dequiroz

Buyer: MBH Trust

Price: $110,000

