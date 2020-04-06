Grand County Real Estate Transactions March 29-April 4
Grand County’s real estate transactions from March 29-April 4 were worth more than $20.2 million combined.
• Rangeview Subdivision TRT 17 – Kristi Shovein to Mary and Larry Franklin, $725,000
• Lakeview Waterside West Condos Bldg D, Unit 302 – Joan Palen and David Haukeness to Palen Haukeness Revocable Trust, $500
• Mountain Shadows Estates 2nd Amd Final PH 2, Lot R 8 – Nathan and Holly South to Daniel and Shelley Frihauf, $145,000
• Ranches at Devils Thumb Lot 15 – Ranches Devils Thumb Inc to Ranch Collina LLC, $1,650,000
• Beaver Village Flg #1, Bldg 3, Unit 101 – Seth and Brittney Skelton to Tyler Duncan, $390,000
• Cozens Pointe at Grand Park Unit 302, Bldg F; Cozens Pointe at Grand Park Bldg F, Garage D – Cozens Pointe LLC to Brett and Kaia Hoopes, $681,195
• Granby Lots 17,18,19,20,21 – WBBBC LLC to Granby Barn LLC, $346,000
• Pole Creek Valley Subdivision Lot 92 – Christopher Morley and Kristin Smith to Alexis Horowitz Burdick, $775,000
• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 2 Timeshare 002109 – Jackie and James Burdon Jr to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500
• East Mountain Filing 5, Lot 114 – Raymond and Jordan Buckley to KKBH LLC, $1,065,000
• Lakeview Waterside West Condos Unit 205, Bldg B – Lynn and Betsy Veeser to Timothy and Julie Glasco, $320,000
• Hot Sulphur Springs Block 2, Lots 11,12; Spruce Arms Condominiums Units 1A,2A As Built – ADAF LLC to PCD HSS LLC, $520,000
• Blue Valley Acres Unit #2, Lot 11, Block 1 – Heath and Dawn Bowden to Linda Shelley, $53,000
• Grand Lake Block 29, Lots 2,3,4 Partial Legal – See Documents – Denise Nielsen, Denise Wagner to Charles Fanaro III, $95,000
• Granby Ranch 5 First Administrative Plat Amendment Lot 31 – McAdams Properties LLC to Lacey and Eric Emeott, Katrina and Steve Bechtold, $451,000
• Fox Run Apartments Partial Legal – See Document – Iron Horse Partners LLC, Blueline Equity Partners II LLC to Anchor Fox Run LLC, $9,440,000
• Snowblaze Bldg C Condo Unit 12; Snowblaze Bldg C Condo Parking Space 12; Snowblaze Bldg C Condo Storage Area 12 – Kenneth Fleck to Todd and Kirstin Cooper, $402,500
• Winter Park Highlands Greenridge Lot 53 – Wohlgeschaffen Markus Karl Borromaus Ludwig to Denise Lenherr, $147,500
• Lakota Flg 3, Tract C, Lot 29 – Nathan and Virginia Davis to Kurtis and Shannan Williams, $335,000
• Roam Filing No 1, Lot 12, Block 10 – Fraser River Development Co LLC to C Finnegan and Allison Faldi, $535,000
• Hideaway Station Unit RU TE 402, Bldg E; Hideaway Station Bldg E, Parking Space R 402 – Winter Park Development Co LLC to Western Sky Real Estate LLC, $650,000
• Victoria Village Lots 8,9, Block M Partial Legal – See Documents – Brent Quinn to James Dicanio, $325,000
• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 30, Block 11 – Kenneth and Rhea Kniep to Vertical Design Development LLC, $27,500
• Lake Forest Subdivision Block 1, Lots 45,46 – Mark and Therese Brady to Robert Merrill and Kathryn Alm, $90,000
•Winter Park Highlands Greenridge Lot 22 – Donald Hanneke to Donna J Norris Revocable Trust, $157,000
• Grand Lake Estates 1st Filing Lot 3, Block 8 – DSTF LLC to Sarah Chabot and Michael Arntson, $425,000
• River Glen Condominiums Unit 201 – Norris and Sally Widener to Daniel Maurais and Stephanie Vossler, $498,000
