Grand County Real Estate Transactions, March 5-11
Real estate transactions totaled $8,518,340 across 13 sales for the week of March 5 to 11.
580 Winter Park Drive, Fraser Crossing Founders Pointe Condominium, Winter Park
1,942-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo.
Seller: Cane Garden Bay LLC, Cane Bay LLLP
Buyer: John Gillespie and Sandra Gerling Gillsespie
Price: $1,225,000
3 Sundance West Court, Winter Park
2,070-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath duplex on 0.21 acres of land.
Seller: Helena HCS Richardson
Buyer: Jeffrey Lamendola and Angela Spadea
Price: $1,175,000
201 Zephyr Way, Zephyr Mountain Lodge, Winter Park
825-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Week2Week Rentals LLC
Buyer: Cane Garden Bay LLC
Price: $920,000
125 Peak View, Granby
1,815-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.2-bath, single-family residence on 0.063 acres of land.
Seller: Angela Spadea
Buyer: Timothy and Andrea Sampson
Price: $840,000
Eagle Ridge Drive, Granby
Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 70, Building 13
Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC
Buyer: Alex Walchli and Amanda Cifuentes
Price: $788,000
260 Buckhorn Circle, Granby
2,301-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.12 acres of land.
Seller: Dingle Family Trust
Buyer: Michael and Kellie Walter, Christopher and Katherine Psyhos
Price: $775,000
607 GCR 4454/Gemstone Drive, Grand Lake
3,116-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.849 acres of land.
Seller: Elizabeth and Kenneth Jorgensen
Buyer: Kristi and Robert Essary
Price: $680,000
15 GCR 871/Centennial Drive, Fraser
3,216-square-foot, four-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land.
Seller: Mark and Marsha Peters
Buyer: Scott Tocco
Price: $570,000
305 GCR 5212/Marble Road, Fraser
2,036-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.42 acres of land.
Seller: Cynthia and Richard Leonard Jr.
Buyer: Joshua and Jody North
Price: $565,000
Winter Park
Roam Filing No. 1, Block 6, Lots 1-5
Seller: Fraser River Development Co LLC
Buyer: Bonanza Homes LLC
Price: $500,000
62927 US Highway 40, Inn at SilverCreek, Granby
805-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Aaron and Patricia Cussen
Buyer: Erica Kalkofen
Price: $215,340
62927 US Highway 40, Inn at SilverCreek, Granby
495-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: H Charles Teichman IRA, Equity Trust Company
Buyer: Edward Lewis Roberge IRA, Equity Trust Company
Price: $165,000
797 GCR 851/Fawn Drive, Fraser
1.41 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Luke and Janine Walch
Buyer: Peter and Jessica Lawrence
Price: $100,000
