Grand County Real Estate Transactions, March 5-11

Real estate transactions totaled $8,518,340 across 13 sales for the week of March 5 to 11.

580 Winter Park Drive, Fraser Crossing Founders Pointe Condominium, Winter Park

1,942-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo.

Seller: Cane Garden Bay LLC, Cane Bay LLLP

Buyer: John Gillespie and Sandra Gerling Gillsespie

Price: $1,225,000

3 Sundance West Court, Winter Park

2,070-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath duplex on 0.21 acres of land.

Seller: Helena HCS Richardson

Buyer: Jeffrey Lamendola and Angela Spadea

Price: $1,175,000

201 Zephyr Way, Zephyr Mountain Lodge, Winter Park

825-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Week2Week Rentals LLC

Buyer: Cane Garden Bay LLC

Price: $920,000

125 Peak View, Granby

1,815-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.2-bath, single-family residence on 0.063 acres of land.

Seller: Angela Spadea

Buyer: Timothy and Andrea Sampson

Price: $840,000

Eagle Ridge Drive, Granby

Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 70, Building 13

Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC

Buyer: Alex Walchli and Amanda Cifuentes

Price: $788,000

260 Buckhorn Circle, Granby

2,301-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.12 acres of land.

Seller: Dingle Family Trust

Buyer: Michael and Kellie Walter, Christopher and Katherine Psyhos

Price: $775,000

607 GCR 4454/Gemstone Drive, Grand Lake

3,116-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.849 acres of land.

Seller: Elizabeth and Kenneth Jorgensen

Buyer: Kristi and Robert Essary

Price: $680,000

15 GCR 871/Centennial Drive, Fraser

3,216-square-foot, four-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land.

Seller: Mark and Marsha Peters

Buyer: Scott Tocco

Price: $570,000

305 GCR 5212/Marble Road, Fraser

2,036-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.42 acres of land.

Seller: Cynthia and Richard Leonard Jr.

Buyer: Joshua and Jody North

Price: $565,000

Winter Park

Roam Filing No. 1, Block 6, Lots 1-5

Seller: Fraser River Development Co LLC

Buyer: Bonanza Homes LLC

Price: $500,000

62927 US Highway 40, Inn at SilverCreek, Granby

805-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Aaron and Patricia Cussen

Buyer: Erica Kalkofen

Price: $215,340

62927 US Highway 40, Inn at SilverCreek, Granby

495-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: H Charles Teichman IRA, Equity Trust Company

Buyer: Edward Lewis Roberge IRA, Equity Trust Company 

Price: $165,000

797 GCR 851/Fawn Drive, Fraser

1.41 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Luke and Janine Walch

Buyer: Peter and Jessica Lawrence

Price: $100,000

