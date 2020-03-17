Grand County Real Estate Transactions March 8-14

Grand County’s real estate transactions from March 8-14 were worth more than $8.7 million combined.

• Silverado II Condo Unit 132, Bldg 1 – Mark and Kimberly Thylin to Corrine Holck, $365,000

• Bachwoods Subdivision Exemption Lot 2 – Joshua Holdings LLC to Terra West LLC, $1,525,000

• Village at Wildhorse Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot E 75 – Kimberly Gomez to Judith and Champney McNair Jr, $27,500

• Inn at SilverCreek PH I Condo Unit 126 – Fredia and Jerry Price, Donald and Sondra Whitaker to Brad Fletcher, $90,000

• Winter Park Highlands Unit 3, Lot 33 – C G S Properties LLC to Tonya Schloemer Kirlin, $90,000

• Old Park Filing #5, Lot 13, Block A – Burten Loudenslager and Nicola S Finn Loudenslager to Richard Goodmanson, $365,000

• Cozens Pointe at Grand Park Unit 301, Bldg F; Cozens Pointe at Grand Park Bldg E, Garage Unit A – Cozens Pointe LLC to Heather Conoboy and Jian Hang, $613,550

• Waterside Sub Block 1 Ridge Waterside, Lots 7A,7B Blocks 1,2 – David Muller to Erin Jorgenson, $123,000

• Beaver Village Flg #2, Bldg 2, Unit 301 – James Kelly and Anastatia Kehoe Kelly to Mark Ballard and Abby Strickland Ballard, $443,000

• Pole Creek Valley Subdivision Lot 50 – Robert Rotner and Michael Uzzi to Daniel Rotner and Brigitte Richard, $75,000

• Lakota Flg 6, Tract E, Lot 1 – Spruce Lane Development Co Inc to Nicole and Paul Cherry, $720,000

• Shadow Mountain Estates 2nd Filing Lot 19 – Brian and Misty Hanvey to Wesley Dutton, $392,500

• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 1 10 – Mishell Residence LLC to James Clark, Suzanne Plummer, Terri and James Mathis, $1,659,000

• Kremmling Country Addition Lot 5, Block 7 – Maria Del Refugio Dominguez and Eliher Ruiz to Amanda Simmons, $276,000

• SEC 32 TWP 2N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Geraldine West to Haley Demarais, $310,000

• Village at Elk Track 2nd Flg Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 22 – KGE LLC, Koelbel Company to Carin and Andrew Geist, $640,216

• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 36 Timeshare 036114; Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 56 Timeshare 056144 – Beverly Winsted to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 13 Timeshare 013128 – Detlef and Marlene Goldschmidt to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 35 Timeshare 035142 – Raleigh and Kay Cunningham to Julie Devlin, $500

• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 33 Timeshare 033103 – Christopher Epple to Mathew Flood, $500

• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 2 Timeshares 022126,002128 – David and Barbara Miller to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 53 Timeshare 053147 –Robert and Sharon Bayless to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500

• The Black Forest at Pole Creek Subdivision Lot 1 – Needles Eye LLC to Phillip Busby, $195,000

• Soda Springs Ranch Filing 2, Unit A3, TRT F – Midland Trust Company, Robert Douglass Account to Kevin and Dianne Spencer, $269,000

• Pine Beach Subdivision Lot 10A, Block 8 – Michael Hill and Donna Van Tassel to 116 GCR 465 LLC, Frederick Widman, $565,000