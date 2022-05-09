 Grand County real estate transactions, May 1-7. | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Grand County real estate transactions, May 1-7.

News News |

Real estate transactions totaled $9,742,200 across 22 sales for the week of May 1 to 7.

Property Address: 1059 GCR 6236N/Meadow Parkway

Description: 3,328-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 4.67 acres of land.

Seller: James Mulholland

Buyer: David M. Ferraro Trust and Kelly P. Ferraro Trust

Price: $1,275,000

Property Address: 78321 US Hwy 40, Hideaway Station Condominiums

Description: 1,348-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo.

Seller: Jerimy and Megan Hiltner

Buyer: Wendy and Aaron Titus

Price: $880,000

Property Address: 904 Wapiti Drive

Description: 1,859-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.05 acres of land.

Seller: Brian and Daniella Muwanga

Buyer: Christopher Stanton and Amanda Miller

Price: $865,000

Property Address: 37 Ski Idlewild Road

Description: 2,696-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.0287 acres of land.

Seller: Ski Idlewild Property LLC

Buyer: Gregory Proctor and Laura Skolnick

Price: $785,000

Property Address: Village at Eagle Ridge

Description: Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit 81, Building 16

Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC

Buyer: Amy and Cristian Novac

Price: $666,500

Property Address: 401 Nystrom Lane, Zephyr Mountain Lodge

Description: 614-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Scott and Kristian Winston

Buyer: Joshua and Victoria Bain

Price: $546,000

Property Address: 3103 Blue Sky Trail, Kicking Horse Lodges

Description: 960-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Jeremy and Anne Jackson

Buyer: Old Teneriffe LLC

Price: $541,000

Property Address: 97 Doc Susie Avenue, Divide at Forest Meadows

Description: 1,008-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Palenik Family Trust

Buyer: Brian and Susan Lucyk

Price: $499,000

Property Address: 678 GCR 464/River Road

Description: 920-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.3 acres of land.

Seller: William and Cynthia Miller

Buyer: Austin and Katherine Dyekman, Casey and Lindsay Batezel

Price: $475,000

Property Address: 255 GCR 640

Description: Granby Lake Shore Estates Lot 3

Seller: Jason and Georgette Carlson

Buyer: Daniel and Karen Markham

Price: $450,000

Property Address: 78679 US Highway 40, Hi Country Haus

Description: 768-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: McNicholas Family Trust

Buyer: Brian and Jane Sinnott

Price: $395,000

Property Address: No address, Boardwalk Plaza Condominiums

Description: 530-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: PLK LLC

Buyer: Nickolaus, Richard and Carol Murcer Moffett

Price: $389,900

Property Address: 4193 GCR 85/Silver Creek Drive

Description: 3.45 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Diane Mielcarek

Buyer: Brendan Gallagher and Jordan Katz

Price: $302,500

Property Address: No address

Description: 1.40 acres of vacant land.

Seller: Gerald Bourland

Buyer: Reola Phelps and Rodney Boesdorfer

Price: $250,000

Property Address: 4259 GCR 85/Silver Creek Drive

Description: 980-square-foot structure on 6.77 acres of land.

Seller: Tom and Peggy Garthright

Buyer: Taylor and Jocille Quick

Price: $249,000

Property Address: 261 GCR 804, Winter Park Meadows Condo

Description: 275-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Dale Morrison

Buyer: Edward and Kimberley Capalby

Price: $221,000

Property Address: 81 Chamonix Street/GCR 884

Description: 1.48 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: John Hochheimer and Mary Beth Corrigan

Buyer: Allison and Michael Cross

Price: $200,000

Property Address: 1368 Wildhorse Circle

Description: 0.29 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Brent Van Dorsten, Susan Miller Living Trust and Scott Miller Living Trust

Buyer: Slawomir Kedzierski

Price: $195,000

Property Addrress: No address, Val Moritz Village

Description: 1.03 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Richard and Capri Mungeam

Buyer: Clover and Timothy Beal

Price: $172,500

Property Address: GCR 4040

Description: 0.52 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Baby Moose Investments LLC

Buyer: Gallery Homes Inc.

Price: $135,000

Property Address: 1735 Mountain Sky Lane

Description: 0.3 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Ryan and Lyndsay Bender

Buyer: Slawomir Kedzierski

Price: $124,900

Property Address: 1755 Mountain Sky Lane

Description: 0.3 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Ryan and Lyndsey Bender

Buyer: Slawomir Kedzierski

Price: $124,900

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 
News
See more