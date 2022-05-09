Grand County real estate transactions, May 1-7.
Real estate transactions totaled $9,742,200 across 22 sales for the week of May 1 to 7.
Property Address: 1059 GCR 6236N/Meadow Parkway
Description: 3,328-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 4.67 acres of land.
Seller: James Mulholland
Buyer: David M. Ferraro Trust and Kelly P. Ferraro Trust
Price: $1,275,000
Property Address: 78321 US Hwy 40, Hideaway Station Condominiums
Description: 1,348-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo.
Seller: Jerimy and Megan Hiltner
Buyer: Wendy and Aaron Titus
Price: $880,000
Property Address: 904 Wapiti Drive
Description: 1,859-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.05 acres of land.
Seller: Brian and Daniella Muwanga
Buyer: Christopher Stanton and Amanda Miller
Price: $865,000
Property Address: 37 Ski Idlewild Road
Description: 2,696-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.0287 acres of land.
Seller: Ski Idlewild Property LLC
Buyer: Gregory Proctor and Laura Skolnick
Price: $785,000
Property Address: Village at Eagle Ridge
Description: Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit 81, Building 16
Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC
Buyer: Amy and Cristian Novac
Price: $666,500
Property Address: 401 Nystrom Lane, Zephyr Mountain Lodge
Description: 614-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Scott and Kristian Winston
Buyer: Joshua and Victoria Bain
Price: $546,000
Property Address: 3103 Blue Sky Trail, Kicking Horse Lodges
Description: 960-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Jeremy and Anne Jackson
Buyer: Old Teneriffe LLC
Price: $541,000
Property Address: 97 Doc Susie Avenue, Divide at Forest Meadows
Description: 1,008-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Palenik Family Trust
Buyer: Brian and Susan Lucyk
Price: $499,000
Property Address: 678 GCR 464/River Road
Description: 920-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.3 acres of land.
Seller: William and Cynthia Miller
Buyer: Austin and Katherine Dyekman, Casey and Lindsay Batezel
Price: $475,000
Property Address: 255 GCR 640
Description: Granby Lake Shore Estates Lot 3
Seller: Jason and Georgette Carlson
Buyer: Daniel and Karen Markham
Price: $450,000
Property Address: 78679 US Highway 40, Hi Country Haus
Description: 768-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: McNicholas Family Trust
Buyer: Brian and Jane Sinnott
Price: $395,000
Property Address: No address, Boardwalk Plaza Condominiums
Description: 530-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: PLK LLC
Buyer: Nickolaus, Richard and Carol Murcer Moffett
Price: $389,900
Property Address: 4193 GCR 85/Silver Creek Drive
Description: 3.45 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Diane Mielcarek
Buyer: Brendan Gallagher and Jordan Katz
Price: $302,500
Property Address: No address
Description: 1.40 acres of vacant land.
Seller: Gerald Bourland
Buyer: Reola Phelps and Rodney Boesdorfer
Price: $250,000
Property Address: 4259 GCR 85/Silver Creek Drive
Description: 980-square-foot structure on 6.77 acres of land.
Seller: Tom and Peggy Garthright
Buyer: Taylor and Jocille Quick
Price: $249,000
Property Address: 261 GCR 804, Winter Park Meadows Condo
Description: 275-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Dale Morrison
Buyer: Edward and Kimberley Capalby
Price: $221,000
Property Address: 81 Chamonix Street/GCR 884
Description: 1.48 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: John Hochheimer and Mary Beth Corrigan
Buyer: Allison and Michael Cross
Price: $200,000
Property Address: 1368 Wildhorse Circle
Description: 0.29 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Brent Van Dorsten, Susan Miller Living Trust and Scott Miller Living Trust
Buyer: Slawomir Kedzierski
Price: $195,000
Property Addrress: No address, Val Moritz Village
Description: 1.03 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Richard and Capri Mungeam
Buyer: Clover and Timothy Beal
Price: $172,500
Property Address: GCR 4040
Description: 0.52 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Baby Moose Investments LLC
Buyer: Gallery Homes Inc.
Price: $135,000
Property Address: 1735 Mountain Sky Lane
Description: 0.3 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Ryan and Lyndsay Bender
Buyer: Slawomir Kedzierski
Price: $124,900
Property Address: 1755 Mountain Sky Lane
Description: 0.3 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Ryan and Lyndsey Bender
Buyer: Slawomir Kedzierski
Price: $124,900
