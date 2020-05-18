Grand County Real Estate Transactions May 10-16
Grand County’s real estate transactions from May 10-16 were worth more than $10.7 million combined.
• Dietrich Addition to Kinsey City Block 7, Lots 9,10; Dietrich Addition to Kremmling Block 7, Lots 9,10 – Robert and Alison Swier to Lee Ann and Mark Mueller Jr, $180,000
• Winter Park Highlands Unit 3, Lot 12 – Karen and Christine Severns to Juan Gutierrez, $115,000
• Divide at Forest Meadows-F Unit 1 – Garry Cook to Rusty McInnis, $299,900
• Snowblaze Bldg B, Condo Unit 34 – Jadestone Properties LLC to Robin Gordon, $457,000
• Grand Lake Block 4, Lots 3,4 – Pancho Leftys Real Estate LLC to Grand Champions RE LLC, $729,000
• SECS 21,28,29,32,33 TWP 4N R 81W Partial Legal – See Documents – Whiteley Peak Ranch Ltd to JTD Colorado Properties LLC, $1,550,000
• Trailhead Lodges Lodge 4, Unit 434 – Ronald and Karissa Gagnon to John Vanecko and Sylvie Asselin, $625,000
• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 10, Unit 8 – Christopher and Kathryn Purcell to Paul and Melanie Drummond, $350,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 19, Block 14 – David K Walker Revocable Trust and Teresa A Malouf Revocable Trust to Christopher and Alaina Nash, $725,000
• SEC 30,31 TWP 1S R 75W Partial Legal – See Documents – Julia Van Stone and Julie Goodin to EC Ranch Fraser LLC, $200,000
• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 33 Timeshare 033104 – Jill Faucheux to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500
• SECS 20,21 TWP 2N R 76W Partial Legal – See Documents – Rio Colorado LLC to Cottonwood Confluence LLC, $3,100,000
• Coyote Creek at Winter Park Lots 26,27,28 – ABW Reos LLC to Alpha Network LLC, $213,000
• Winter Park Ranch 2nd Filing Lot 4, Block 1 Partial Legal – See Document; Winter Park Ranch 4th Filing Lot S 83 – Emily Gold to Kasi and Scott Ludwig, $683,400
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 35, Block 12 – Christopher and Alaina Nash to Heidi and Frederick Troy Jr, $589,000
• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 75 Timeshare 075101 – Harold Selassie to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500
• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 84 Timeshare 084515 – Steven and Nikita Medrano to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500
• Pole Creek Valley Subdivision Lot 12 – Richard and Jamie Dooley to Hector Escalante and Claudia Salazar De Escalante, $825,000
• Winter Park Highlands Unit 3, Lots 33,34 Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Easements – Kurt Smitz to Adam and Suzanne Shuknecht, $95,000
