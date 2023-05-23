Grand County Real Estate Transactions, May 14-20
Real estate transactions totaled $8,052,000 across 13 sales for the week of May 14 to 20.
500 Vasquez Road, Winter Park
2,360-square-foot, three-bedroom, 4.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.0165 acres of land.
Seller: J M Properties LLC
Buyer: Erin and Kevin Alley
Price: $975,000
16 Springview Lane, Elk Creek Condominiums, Fraser
1,649-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Sunday and Shawn Grennan
Buyer: Jeremy Wilson
Price: $950,000
577 GCR 64, Grand Lake
2,723-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.43 acres of land.
Seller: Christopher Fulton
Buyer: Alyssa Erickson and Brooke Clyde
Price: $942,000
432 GCR 896/Spruce Drive, Granby
3,816-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.31 acres of land.
Seller: James W. Clair Revocable Family Trust and Joyce K. Clair Revocable Family Trust
Buyer: Christina and Dennis Thebeau
Price: $840,000
79050 US Hwy 40, Crestview Place Condos, Winter Park
1,479-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath condo.
Seller: Steven and Sharee Kirk
Buyer: Sami Kay and Gabriel Powers
Price: $800,000
Winter Park
Roam Filing No. 1, Block 2, Lots 1-2; Roam Filing No. 1, Block 3, Lots 4-7
Seller: Fraser River Development Co LLC
Buyer: Bonanza Homes LLC
Price: $690,000
231 GCR 1012/West Eagle Nest Trail, Kremmling
2,684-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.75 acres of land.
Seller: Stephen and Kathryn Reliford
Buyer: Danielle Stangelo and Matthew Kallman
Price: $650,000
289 GCR 804, Winter Park Lodge II, Fraser
1,008-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo.
Seller: Gabriel and Sami Kay Powers
Buyer: Kimberly Robinson and Brian Crawford
Price: $559,000
88 GCR 8500/Jabberwocky, SilverCrest Condo, Fraser
1,022-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Chris and Andrea Kucharski
Buyer: Derek and Jennifer Wintle
Price: $482,000
58 GCR 834/Cranmer Avenue, Sun Song Condo, Fraser
800-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Mark and Stefanie Jeffries
Buyer: Julia Brant and Daniel White
Price: $439,000
490 Kings Crossing Road, Silverado II Condo, Winter Park
957-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: WTK Revocable Trust
Buyer: Joseph Walker and Malissa Markey
Price: $400,000
217 Grand Avenue, Grand Lake
0.229 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Pendelwood Properties LLC
Buyer: Alyson and Danniel Hudson
Price: $170,000
224 Lower Ranch View Road, Granby
0.29 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Trainko Enterprises Inc.
Buyer: Michael Melnyk and Patricia Fratto
Price: $155,000
