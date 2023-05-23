 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, May 14-20 | SkyHiNews.com
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, May 14-20

Real estate transactions totaled $8,052,000 across 13 sales for the week of May 14 to 20.

500 Vasquez Road, Winter Park

2,360-square-foot, three-bedroom, 4.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.0165 acres of land.

Seller: J M Properties LLC

Buyer: Erin and Kevin Alley

Price: $975,000

16 Springview Lane, Elk Creek Condominiums, Fraser

1,649-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Sunday and Shawn Grennan

Buyer: Jeremy Wilson

Price: $950,000

577 GCR 64, Grand Lake

2,723-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.43 acres of land.

Seller: Christopher Fulton

Buyer: Alyssa Erickson and Brooke Clyde

Price: $942,000

432 GCR 896/Spruce Drive, Granby

3,816-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.31 acres of land.

Seller: James W. Clair Revocable Family Trust and Joyce K. Clair Revocable Family Trust

Buyer: Christina and Dennis Thebeau

Price: $840,000

79050 US Hwy 40, Crestview Place Condos, Winter Park

1,479-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath condo.

Seller: Steven and Sharee Kirk

Buyer: Sami Kay and Gabriel Powers

Price: $800,000

Winter Park

Roam Filing No. 1, Block 2, Lots 1-2; Roam Filing No. 1, Block 3, Lots 4-7

Seller: Fraser River Development Co LLC

Buyer: Bonanza Homes LLC

Price: $690,000

231 GCR 1012/West Eagle Nest Trail, Kremmling

2,684-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.75 acres of land.

Seller: Stephen and Kathryn Reliford

Buyer: Danielle Stangelo and Matthew Kallman

Price: $650,000

289 GCR 804, Winter Park Lodge II, Fraser

1,008-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo.

Seller: Gabriel and Sami Kay Powers

Buyer: Kimberly Robinson and Brian Crawford

Price: $559,000

88 GCR 8500/Jabberwocky, SilverCrest Condo, Fraser

1,022-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Chris and Andrea Kucharski

Buyer: Derek and Jennifer Wintle

Price: $482,000

58 GCR 834/Cranmer Avenue, Sun Song Condo, Fraser

800-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Mark and Stefanie Jeffries

Buyer: Julia Brant and Daniel White

Price: $439,000

490 Kings Crossing Road, Silverado II Condo, Winter Park

957-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: WTK Revocable Trust

Buyer: Joseph Walker and Malissa Markey

Price: $400,000

217 Grand Avenue, Grand Lake

0.229 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Pendelwood Properties LLC

Buyer: Alyson and Danniel Hudson

Price: $170,000

224 Lower Ranch View Road, Granby

0.29 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Trainko Enterprises Inc.

Buyer: Michael Melnyk and Patricia Fratto

Price: $155,000

