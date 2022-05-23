Grand County Real Estate Transactions, May 15-21.
Real estate transactions totaled $38,104,544 across 40 sales for the week of May 15 to 21.
Property Address: 225 Park Avenue
Description: 11.43 acres of vacant residential land, Victoria Village.
Seller: Condominions Y Desarrollos Terra-Nova
Buyer: Colorado Town of Fraser
Price: $3,800,000
Property Address: 148 GCR 8307/Silver Lining Circle
Description: 9,131-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 1.03 acres of land.
Seller: Kaylyn G. Krummen Revocable Trust
Buyer: Daniel and Tia Hooper
Price: $2,831,000
Property Address: 233 GCR 834/Cranmer Avenue
Description: 6,470-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.72 acres of land.
Seller: Meadow Ridge Holdings LLC
Buyer: Debra Preller and Todd Kooy
Price: $2,400,000
Property Address: 250 Friendship Drive
Description: 4,402-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land.
Seller: Garett and Rebecca Jones
Buyer: Deborah and Michael Wright
Price: $2,300,000
Property Address: 22167 GCR 50
Description: 4,796-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 2.365 acres of land.
Seller: Tamara Higgins
Buyer: Kimberly and Kevin Clement
Price: $1,700,000
Property Address: 1249 Rendezvous Road
Description: 3,088-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.279 acres of land.
Seller: RDGF Revocable Trust
Buyer: Jason L. Webster Living Trust
Price: $1,685,000
Property Address: 30 Hay Meadow Drive
Description: 3,880-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.1545 acres of land.
Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC
Buyer: Edwin Vidal
Price: $1,520,749
Property Address: Ranches at Devils Thumb
Description: SECS 5,8 TWP 1S R 75W Partial Legal – See Documents; Ranches at Devils Thumb Lot 21.
Seller: Ranches Devils Thumb Inc.
Buyer: Andrew Oliver
Price: $1,500,000
Property Address: No address
Description: SEC 35 TWP 2N R 80W Partial Legal – See Document
Seller: Middlefork LLC, Swiss LLC
Buyer: WWW Hidden Valley Ranch LLC
Price: $1,473,200
Property Address: 19 Ten Mile Drive
Description: 5,436-square-foot commercial building on 0.57 acres of land.
Seller: W L Investments LLC
Buyer: 19 Ten Mile LLC
Price: $1,300,000
Property Address: 561 GCR 49/Western Road
Description: 3,962-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 4.147 acres of land.
Seller: Richard Romshek Joint Revocable Living Trust and Anina Romshek Joint Revocable Living Trust
Buyer: Renee and Michael Harvey
Price: $1,210,250
Property Address: 701 Saddle Ridge Circle
Description: 4,480-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land.
Seller: Jacqueline Wright
Buyer: Mark Schroetel Family Trust and Megan Schroetel Family Trust
Price: $1,200,000
Property Address: 72 GCR 896/Spruce Drive
Description: 4,744-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.60 acres of land.
Seller: Willi Born and Rebecca O’Brien
Buyer: Linette Patrice Kuy Revocable Trust
Price: $1,188,000
Property Address: 11 Alder Brook Trail
Description: 2,376-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.1750 acres of land.
Seller: Todd and Cheryl Schieffer
Buyer: William and Gregory Grande, Jean Rex
Price: $1,125,000
Property Address: No address
Description: Boardwalk Plaza Condominiums Unit 301.
Seller: PLK LLC
Buyer: Josephine Young
Price: $1,082,000
Property Address: 400 GCR 509/Polar Bear Lane
Description: 2,971-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.96 acres of land.
Seller: Carol Moquin and Richard Kitzis
Buyer: Matthew and Jessica Korte
Price: $1,025,000
Property Address: No address
Description: Village at Elk Track 2nd Flg Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 30
Seller: KGE LLC, Koelbel Company
Buyer: Grindstone Enterprises LLC
Price: $954,895
Property Address: Ski Idlewild Road
Description: Roam Filing No. 1, Block 5, Lot 10.
Seller: Ski Idlewild Property LLC
Buyer: Donald and Kristen Amos
Price: $905,000
Property Address: Ski Idlewild Road
Description: Roam Filing No. 1, Block 5, Lot 11.
Seller: Ski Idlewild Property LLC
Buyer: Ryan and Kate Lane
Price: $905,000
Property Address: 197 Bridgertrail
Description: Lot 16 at Bridgers Cache Subdivision
Seller: Raj Chivukula and Melissa Mabe
Buyer: ITZ Properties Colorado LLC
Price: $900,000
Property Address: 184 GCR 866/Hemlock Trail
Description: 2,648-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 1.99 acres of land.
Seller: Oswald and Karen Forster
Buyer: Jill Headbloom
Price: $750,000
Property Address: 62 GCR 838/East Meadow Mile, Meadow Ridge Lodges
Description: 1,245-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.
Seller: Chloe and Clinton Mickel
Buyer: Daniel and Danielle Forrester
Price: $720,000
Property Address: 105 GCR 4053
Description: 2,810-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.493 acres of land.
Seller: Steven and Patricia Miller
Buyer: Hestia Trust
Price: $705,000
Property Address: 481 4th Street
Description: 3,206-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.293 acres of land.
Seller: Todd and Pam Knight
Buyer: Donald Smith
Price: $549,000
Property Address: 259 GCR 4421/Soda Springs
Description: 1,689-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.2-bath condo.
Seller: Michael Toth
Buyer: Ian and Natalia Strouse
Price: $503,550
Property Address: No address
Description: Roam Filing No. 1, Block 6, Lots 6,7; Roam Filing No. 1, Block 7, Lots 3,4,5
Seller: Fraser River Development Co LLC
Buyer: Bonanza Homes LLC
Price: $500,000
Property Address: 227 GCR 4421/Soda Springs
Description: 1,689-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.2-bath condo.
Seller: George J. Konrad Trust and Donita J. Konrad Trust
Buyer: Matthew and Amanda Brown
Price: $489,000
Property Address: 401 South 8th Street
Description: 2,357-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land.
Seller: Chad Bollman
Buyer: Kelly Brower
Price: $435,000
Property Address: 482 GCR 1001
Description: 4.92 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Kent and Theresa Gross
Buyer: Raymond and Sally Baier
Price: $265,000
Property Address: 465 Cirrus Way
Description: 0.608 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: GRCO LLC, Swiss LLC
Buyer: Abby and William Gibson
Price: $250,000
Property Address: 110 South 3rd Street
Description: 1,040-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.166 acres of land.
Seller: David Hedgecocke
Buyer: Justin Fullenwider
Price: $210,000
Property Address: 416 GCR 863/Ridge Road
Description: 1.37 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: James Stricklin Living Trust and Cynthia Stricklin Living Trust
Buyer: Kevin and Terri
Price: $210,000
Property Address: 1068 GCR 62363/Selak Road
Description: 3.71 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: John E. Dietrich Revocable Trust and Merrilee B. Dietrich Revocable Trust
Buyer: Eberle Family Trust
Price: $205,000
Property Address: 735 Cumulus Road
Description: 0.656 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: GRCO LLC, Swiss LLC
Buyer: Idlewild Group LLC
Price: $195,000
Property Address: No address, Val Moritz Village
Description: 1.48 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Wild Places Inc.
Buyer: Marc and Margaret Gullickson
Price: $174,900
Property Address: 300 Park Avenue
Description: 0.229 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Susan Stephen
Buyer: Kerri and Francesco Lucarelli
Price: $165,000
Property Address: 345 & 361 GCR 895/Beaver Drive
Description: 0.74 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Martin Palme
Buyer: Mallory Kirkland
Price: $110,000
Property Address: 50 GCR 8944/Honeysuckle Court
Description: 0.32 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Katherine and Charles Davis Jr.
Buyer: Regalo Homes Corp
Price: $100,000
Property Address: 287 GCR 413/Arapahoe Road
Description: 1.0 acre of vacant residential land.
Seller: Steven and Lisa Bankston
Buyer: Kayla Cramer
Price: $115,000
