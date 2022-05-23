 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, May 15-21. | SkyHiNews.com
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, May 15-21.

Real estate transactions totaled $38,104,544 across 40 sales for the week of May 15 to 21.

Property Address: 225 Park Avenue

Description: 11.43 acres of vacant residential land, Victoria Village.

Seller: Condominions Y Desarrollos Terra-Nova

Buyer: Colorado Town of Fraser

Price: $3,800,000

Property Address: 148 GCR 8307/Silver Lining Circle

Description: 9,131-square-foot, four-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 1.03 acres of land.

Seller: Kaylyn G. Krummen Revocable Trust

Buyer: Daniel and Tia Hooper

Price: $2,831,000

Property Address: 233 GCR 834/Cranmer Avenue

Description: 6,470-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.72 acres of land.

Seller: Meadow Ridge Holdings LLC

Buyer: Debra Preller and Todd Kooy

Price: $2,400,000

Property Address: 250 Friendship Drive

Description: 4,402-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land.

Seller: Garett and Rebecca Jones

Buyer: Deborah and Michael Wright

Price: $2,300,000

Property Address: 22167 GCR 50

Description: 4,796-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 2.365 acres of land.

Seller: Tamara Higgins

Buyer: Kimberly and Kevin Clement

Price: $1,700,000

Property Address: 1249 Rendezvous Road

Description: 3,088-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.279 acres of land.

Seller: RDGF Revocable Trust

Buyer: Jason L. Webster Living Trust

Price: $1,685,000

Property Address: 30 Hay Meadow Drive

Description: 3,880-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.1545 acres of land.

Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC

Buyer: Edwin Vidal

Price: $1,520,749

Property Address: Ranches at Devils Thumb

Description: SECS 5,8 TWP 1S R 75W Partial Legal – See Documents; Ranches at Devils Thumb Lot 21.

Seller: Ranches Devils Thumb Inc.

Buyer: Andrew Oliver

Price: $1,500,000

Property Address: No address

Description: SEC 35 TWP 2N R 80W Partial Legal – See Document

Seller: Middlefork LLC, Swiss LLC

Buyer: WWW Hidden Valley Ranch LLC

Price: $1,473,200

Property Address: 19 Ten Mile Drive

Description: 5,436-square-foot commercial building on 0.57 acres of land.

Seller: W L Investments LLC

Buyer: 19 Ten Mile LLC

Price: $1,300,000

Property Address: 561 GCR 49/Western Road

Description: 3,962-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 4.147 acres of land.

Seller: Richard Romshek Joint Revocable Living Trust and Anina Romshek Joint Revocable Living Trust

Buyer: Renee and Michael Harvey

Price: $1,210,250

Property Address: 701 Saddle Ridge Circle

Description: 4,480-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land.

Seller: Jacqueline Wright

Buyer: Mark Schroetel Family Trust and Megan Schroetel Family Trust

Price: $1,200,000

Property Address: 72 GCR 896/Spruce Drive

Description: 4,744-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.60 acres of land.

Seller: Willi Born and Rebecca O’Brien

Buyer: Linette Patrice Kuy Revocable Trust

Price: $1,188,000

Property Address: 11 Alder Brook Trail

Description: 2,376-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.1750 acres of land.

Seller: Todd and Cheryl Schieffer

Buyer: William and Gregory Grande, Jean Rex

Price: $1,125,000

Property Address: No address

Description: Boardwalk Plaza Condominiums Unit 301.

Seller: PLK LLC

Buyer: Josephine Young

Price: $1,082,000

Property Address: 400 GCR 509/Polar Bear Lane

Description: 2,971-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.96 acres of land.

Seller: Carol Moquin and Richard Kitzis

Buyer: Matthew and Jessica Korte

Price: $1,025,000

Property Address: No address

Description: Village at Elk Track 2nd Flg Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 30

Seller: KGE LLC, Koelbel Company

Buyer: Grindstone Enterprises LLC

Price: $954,895

Property Address: Ski Idlewild Road

Description: Roam Filing No. 1, Block 5, Lot 10.

Seller: Ski Idlewild Property LLC

Buyer: Donald and Kristen Amos

Price: $905,000

Property Address: Ski Idlewild Road

Description: Roam Filing No. 1, Block 5, Lot 11.

Seller: Ski Idlewild Property LLC

Buyer: Ryan and Kate Lane

Price: $905,000

Property Address: 197 Bridgertrail

Description: Lot 16 at Bridgers Cache Subdivision

Seller: Raj Chivukula and Melissa Mabe

Buyer: ITZ Properties Colorado LLC

Price: $900,000

Property Address: 184 GCR 866/Hemlock Trail

Description: 2,648-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 1.99 acres of land.

Seller: Oswald and Karen Forster

Buyer: Jill Headbloom

Price: $750,000

Property Address: 62 GCR 838/East Meadow Mile, Meadow Ridge Lodges

Description: 1,245-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.

Seller: Chloe and Clinton Mickel

Buyer: Daniel and Danielle Forrester

Price: $720,000

Property Address: 105 GCR 4053

Description: 2,810-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.493 acres of land.

Seller: Steven and Patricia Miller

Buyer: Hestia Trust

Price: $705,000

Property Address: 481 4th Street

Description: 3,206-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.293 acres of land.

Seller: Todd and Pam Knight

Buyer: Donald Smith

Price: $549,000

Property Address: 259 GCR 4421/Soda Springs

Description: 1,689-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.2-bath condo.

Seller: Michael Toth

Buyer: Ian and Natalia Strouse

Price: $503,550

Property Address: No address

Description: Roam Filing No. 1, Block 6, Lots 6,7; Roam Filing No. 1, Block 7, Lots 3,4,5

Seller: Fraser River Development Co LLC

Buyer: Bonanza Homes LLC

Price: $500,000

Property Address: 227 GCR 4421/Soda Springs

Description: 1,689-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.2-bath condo.

Seller: George J. Konrad Trust and Donita J. Konrad Trust

Buyer: Matthew and Amanda Brown

Price: $489,000

Property Address: 401 South 8th Street

Description: 2,357-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land.

Seller: Chad Bollman

Buyer: Kelly Brower

Price: $435,000

Property Address: 482 GCR 1001

Description: 4.92 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Kent and Theresa Gross

Buyer: Raymond and Sally Baier

Price: $265,000

Property Address: 465 Cirrus Way

Description: 0.608 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: GRCO LLC, Swiss LLC

Buyer: Abby and William Gibson

Price: $250,000

Property Address: 110 South 3rd Street

Description: 1,040-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.166 acres of land.

Seller: David Hedgecocke

Buyer: Justin Fullenwider

Price: $210,000

Property Address: 416 GCR 863/Ridge Road

Description: 1.37 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: James Stricklin Living Trust and Cynthia Stricklin Living Trust

Buyer: Kevin and Terri

Price: $210,000

Property Address: 1068 GCR 62363/Selak Road

Description: 3.71 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: John E. Dietrich Revocable Trust and Merrilee B. Dietrich Revocable Trust

Buyer: Eberle Family Trust

Price: $205,000

Property Address: 735 Cumulus Road

Description: 0.656 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: GRCO LLC, Swiss LLC

Buyer: Idlewild Group LLC

Price: $195,000

Property Address: No address, Val Moritz Village

Description: 1.48 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Wild Places Inc.

Buyer: Marc and Margaret Gullickson

Price: $174,900

Property Address: 300 Park Avenue

Description: 0.229 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Susan Stephen

Buyer: Kerri and Francesco Lucarelli

Price: $165,000

Property Address: 345 & 361 GCR 895/Beaver Drive

Description: 0.74 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Martin Palme

Buyer: Mallory Kirkland

Price: $110,000

Property Address: 50 GCR 8944/Honeysuckle Court

Description: 0.32 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Katherine and Charles Davis Jr.

Buyer: Regalo Homes Corp

Price: $100,000

Property Address: 287 GCR 413/Arapahoe Road

Description: 1.0 acre of vacant residential land.

Seller: Steven and Lisa Bankston

Buyer: Kayla Cramer

Price: $115,000

 

