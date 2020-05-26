Grand County real estate transactions May 17-23
Grand County’s real estate transactions from May 17-23 were worth more than $2.9 million combined.
• Mountainside at SilverCreek B U 13 Timeshare 013140 –Anthony and Georgianna Asano to Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Association, $500
• Lurie Subdivision Exemption TRT 2 – Eugene Merz to Tucker Merz, $650,000
• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 3, Block 2 – Douglas Olson to Grover and Natalie Greer, $735,000
• Blue Valley Acres Unit #2, Lot 22, Block 7 – Charles and Nereida Jones to Zane Kurtz, $355,000
• Village at Buckhorn Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lots 67,68 – Michael Lazarus to R M Estates LLC, $36,000
• Innsbruck-Val Moritz Sub Lot 94, Block 14 – Thomas and Jennifer Garman to Michael and Denise Roper, $585,000
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 3 5 – David Kelsall and Tammie Hand Kelsall to Richard Thomas O’Brien Revocable Trust, $110,000
• Casa Grande Estates Lot 5 – Rebecca Moses Suarez, Pharoah Enterprises LLC to Michael Ostlie, $78,000
• Shadow Mountain Estates 2nd Filing Lot 7 – Alexandra Alston to Meredith Walker, $398,000
