Grand County Real Estate Transactions, May 21-27
Real estate transactions totaled $11,163,277 across 13 sales for the week of May 21 to 27.
766 GCR 514/Indian Grass Drive, Red Hawk Ranch
1,919-square-foot, four-bedroom, one-bath residence on agricultural land.
Seller: J. Scott Bradley
Buyer: Redhawk Ranch Acquisitions Co LLC
Price: $2,750,000
539 Mount Neva Drive, Granby
4,192-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.32 acres of land.
Seller: Trainko Enterprises Inc.
Buyer: Bryce and Virginia Harman
Price: $1,564,695
201 Trailhead Circle, Trailhead Lodges Condos, Winter Park
1,862-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath condo.
Seller: Ryan and Amanda Parle
Buyer: Archie LLC
Price: $1,195,000
381 GCR 5141/Harebell Circle, Tabernash
3,922-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.39 acres of land.
Seller: Ethan Foster and Tricia Espinoza
Buyer: Walz Bridges LLC
Price: $1,176,000
61 River Run Circle, Fraser
2,765-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.061 acres of land.
Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company
Buyer: Michelle L. and John F. Moran
Price: $904,640
No address
Agricultural land, SEC 2-1-77
Seller: Steven Murphy
Buyer: 100 Acre Wood LLC
Price: $750,000
Fraser
Coyote Creek at Winter Park Unit 9
Seller: Grand Lake Development Co LLC
Buyer: Gary, Deborah and Kristal Schwartz
Price: $744,042
180 Sterling Loop, Sterling Pointe Condominiums, Fraser
1,753-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: James, Laurie and Katherine Fuller
Buyer: Lorraine D. Eyde Revocable Trust
Price: $724,900
313 Iron Horse Way, Iron Horse Condo, Winter Park
450-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Jason White Trust, Kristi Koga Trust
Buyer: Poudre Thompson LLC
Price: $395,000
604 Marina Drive, Grand Lake
674-square-foot, two-bedroom, 0.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.021 acres of land.
Seller: Daniel and Katrina Debacco
Buyer: Brady Bjornson and Katie Coyle
Price: $345,000
62927 US Highway 40, Inn at SilverCreek, Granby
647-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: True North Investments LLC
Buyer: Austin and Natalie Hamilton
Price: $260,000
756 GCR 64, Grand Lake
0.459 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Zerr Family Trust
Buyer: Austin Swanson Revocable Trust and Casey Swanson Revocable Trust
Price: $234,000
No address, Granby
Vacant land, Shadow Mountain Ranch Resort Lot 27; SEC 4-2-77.
Seller: Derek and Patrick Clement
Buyer: Terrain Inventory LLC
Price: $120,000
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.