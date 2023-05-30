 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, May 21-27 | SkyHiNews.com
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, May 21-27

Real estate transactions totaled $11,163,277 across 13 sales for the week of May 21 to 27.

766 GCR 514/Indian Grass Drive, Red Hawk Ranch

1,919-square-foot, four-bedroom, one-bath residence on agricultural land.

Seller: J. Scott Bradley

Buyer: Redhawk Ranch Acquisitions Co LLC

Price: $2,750,000

539 Mount Neva Drive, Granby

4,192-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.32 acres of land.

Seller: Trainko Enterprises Inc.

Buyer: Bryce and Virginia Harman

Price: $1,564,695

201 Trailhead Circle, Trailhead Lodges Condos, Winter Park

1,862-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath condo.

Seller: Ryan and Amanda Parle

Buyer: Archie LLC

Price: $1,195,000

381 GCR 5141/Harebell Circle, Tabernash

3,922-square-foot, three-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.39 acres of land.

Seller: Ethan Foster and Tricia Espinoza

Buyer: Walz Bridges LLC

Price: $1,176,000

61 River Run Circle, Fraser

2,765-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.061 acres of land.

Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company

Buyer: Michelle L. and John F. Moran

Price: $904,640

No address

Agricultural land, SEC 2-1-77

Seller: Steven Murphy

Buyer: 100 Acre Wood LLC

Price: $750,000

Fraser

Coyote Creek at Winter Park Unit 9

Seller: Grand Lake Development Co LLC

Buyer: Gary, Deborah and Kristal Schwartz

Price: $744,042

180 Sterling Loop, Sterling Pointe Condominiums, Fraser

1,753-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: James, Laurie and Katherine Fuller

Buyer: Lorraine D. Eyde Revocable Trust

Price: $724,900

313 Iron Horse Way, Iron Horse Condo, Winter Park

450-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Jason White Trust, Kristi Koga Trust

Buyer: Poudre Thompson LLC

Price: $395,000

604 Marina Drive, Grand Lake

674-square-foot, two-bedroom, 0.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.021 acres of land.

Seller: Daniel and Katrina Debacco

Buyer: Brady Bjornson and Katie Coyle

Price: $345,000

62927 US Highway 40, Inn at SilverCreek, Granby

647-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: True North Investments LLC

Buyer: Austin and Natalie Hamilton

Price: $260,000

756 GCR 64, Grand Lake

0.459 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Zerr Family Trust

Buyer: Austin Swanson Revocable Trust and Casey Swanson Revocable Trust

Price: $234,000

No address, Granby

Vacant land, Shadow Mountain Ranch Resort Lot 27; SEC 4-2-77.

Seller: Derek and Patrick Clement

Buyer: Terrain Inventory LLC

Price: $120,000

