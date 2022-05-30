Grand County Real Estate Transactions, May 22-28.
Real estate transactions totaled $20,948,135 across 27 sales for the week of May 22 to 28.
Property Address: 632 GCR 662/Canal View Drive
Description: 6,269-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.46 acres of land.
Seller: Ronald and Manon Hutchison
Buyer: Sontag Joint Family Trust Agreement
Price: $1,950,000
Property Address: 216 Game Trail
Description: 3,960-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land.
Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC
Buyer: Kraig Washburn and Deborah Hall
Price: $1,574,055
Property Address: 112 Preserve Way
Description: 4,460-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 0.077 acres of land.
Seller: Summit Legend Preserve Inc.
Buyer: Douglas and Donna Siegel
Price: $1,537,180
Property Address: 111 GCR 80314/Sky Valley Way
Description: Lot 16 at Ranches at Devils Thumb
Seller: Ranches at Devil’s Thumb
Buyer: JCT Ranch LLC
Price: $1,400,000
Property Address: 929 Mount Neva Drive
Description: 4,277-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.39 acres of land.
Seller: Trainko Enterprises Inc.
Buyer: Luca Cinquini and Krista Laursen
Price: $1,399,000
Property Address: No address
Description: Apres Winter Condominiums Unit 200
Seller: Apres Winter Park LLC
Buyer: Feather Petroleum Company
Price: $1,225,000
Property Address: 135 Balsam Drive
Description: 1,808-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.0155 acres of land.
Seller: Brian and Karen Delegan
Buyer: Mark and Rebecca Potts
Price: $1,057,000
Property Address: 490 Elk Tract Circle
Description: 2,630-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.089 acres of land.
Seller: Kenneth and Sandra Dappen
Buyer: Mary and Adam Wemhoff
Price: $875,000
Property Address: 398 GCR 4980/Kinnikinnick Road
Description: 1,886-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land.
Seller: Scott and Ashlee Harry
Buyer: Jacob and Jolanta Suitter
Price: $850,000
Property Address: 28 Journey Way
Description: 1,276-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.0516 acres of land.
Seller: Robert Acks and Kathy Mundt
Buyer: Brent and Christina Bunting
Price: $849,000
Property Address: 124 GCR 702/Village Drive, Beaver Village
Description: 1,178-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.2-bath condo.
Seller: Orlando Zambrano
Buyer: Alexander and Pascal Deseau
Price: $759,000
Property Address: 420 Ellsworth Street, Eagles Landing Condo
Description: 1,411-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: James Walker
Buyer: Thomas Patrick Glaspy and Erin Renee Glaspy Living Trust
Price: $750,000
Property Address: 217 Van Anderson Drive, Rosita Condo
Description: 1,044-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Renee and Erik Dague
Buyer: Nicholas Spencer
Price: $725,000
Property Address: 197 GCR 702/Village Drive, Beaver Village Condominiums
Description: 1,010-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.2-bath condo.
Seller: Shaemus Gleason and Katherine Kelly
Buyer: DSJN Properties LLC
Price: $699,900
Property Address: No address
Description: Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit 80, Bldg 16
Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC
Buyer: Mary Heekin and Andrew Fine
Price: $661,500
Property Address: 326 GCR 857/Mallard Lane
Description: 2,378-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3.2-bath, single-family residence on 1.19 acres of land.
Seller: Marek and Barbara Szwebel
Buyer: Robert Cunning II
Price: $650,000
Property Address: 160 Village Road, Aspen Meadows Condominiums
Description: 1,152-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Kelsey Erwin
Buyer: Jenny Lavey and Jason Arnsparger
Price: $599,000
Property Address: 14 GCR 838/Meadow Mile, Meadow Ridge Lodges
Description: 844-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: M B Shoptaugh Properties LLC
Buyer: Jan and Bryce Rothhammer
Price: $555,000
Property Address: 227 GCR 8910/Lake Drive, Summit at SilverCreek
Description: 1,071-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.
Seller: Jeffrey and Susan Engel
Buyer: David and Erica Hung
Price: $515,000
Property Address: 540 GCR 5001
Description: High Mountain Lodge Subex Lot A.
Seller: 2013 Bradley E. Reger Revocable Trust
Buyer: Timberline Ministries Inc.
Price: $500,000
Property Address: 224 GCR 1014/Sheephorn Road
Description: 1,568-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.82 acres of land.
Seller: Scott Hanold
Buyer: Timothy and Priscilla Broomall
Price: $460,000
Property Address: No address, Gomez Minor Sub Townhouse
Description: 1,935-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on .107 acres of land.
Seller: Luz Maria Gomez
Buyer: Delia Morales and Ever Octavio Chacon
Price: $375,000
Property Address: 79114 US Hwy 40, Snowblaze Condo
Description: 439-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Jennifer and Jason Stolze
Buyer: Jennifer Livermore
Price: $305,000
Property Address: Inn at SilverCreek
Description: Inn at SilverCreek PH 1 Condo Unit 324
Seller: Equity Trust Co., James S. Walker IRA
Buyer: KKB Properties LLC
Price: $267,500
Property Address: 224 Lower Ranch View Road
Description: 0.29 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Dan Bennett Corporation
Buyer: Trainko Enterprises Inc.
Price: $150,000
Property Address: 480 Lone Eagle Drive
Description: 0.25 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Mayank and Nikitaben Patel
Buyer: Iron Men LLC
Price: $130,000
Property Address: 842 Granby West Circle
Description: 0.41 acres of vacant commercial land.
Seller: Granby Industrial LTD
Buyer: Tundra LLC
Price: $130,000
