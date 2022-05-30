 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, May 22-28. | SkyHiNews.com
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, May 22-28.

Real estate transactions totaled $20,948,135 across 27 sales for the week of May 22 to 28.

Property Address: 632 GCR 662/Canal View Drive

Description: 6,269-square-foot, four-bedroom, 5.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.46 acres of land.

Seller: Ronald and Manon Hutchison

Buyer: Sontag Joint Family Trust Agreement

Price: $1,950,000

Property Address: 216 Game Trail

Description: 3,960-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land.

Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC

Buyer: Kraig Washburn and Deborah Hall

Price: $1,574,055

Property Address: 112 Preserve Way

Description: 4,460-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bath, single-family residence on 0.077 acres of land.

Seller: Summit Legend Preserve Inc.

Buyer: Douglas and Donna Siegel

Price: $1,537,180

Property Address: 111 GCR 80314/Sky Valley Way

Description: Lot 16 at Ranches at Devils Thumb

Seller: Ranches at Devil’s Thumb

Buyer: JCT Ranch LLC

Price: $1,400,000

Property Address: 929 Mount Neva Drive

Description: 4,277-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.39 acres of land.

Seller: Trainko Enterprises Inc.

Buyer: Luca Cinquini and Krista Laursen

Price: $1,399,000

Property Address: No address

Description: Apres Winter Condominiums Unit 200

Seller: Apres Winter Park LLC

Buyer: Feather Petroleum Company

Price: $1,225,000

Property Address: 135 Balsam Drive

Description: 1,808-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.0155 acres of land.

Seller: Brian and Karen Delegan

Buyer: Mark and Rebecca Potts

Price: $1,057,000

Property Address: 490 Elk Tract Circle

Description: 2,630-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.089 acres of land.

Seller: Kenneth and Sandra Dappen

Buyer: Mary and Adam Wemhoff

Price: $875,000

Property Address: 398 GCR 4980/Kinnikinnick Road

Description: 1,886-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land.

Seller: Scott and Ashlee Harry

Buyer: Jacob and Jolanta Suitter

Price: $850,000

Property Address: 28 Journey Way

Description: 1,276-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.0516 acres of land.

Seller: Robert Acks and Kathy Mundt

Buyer: Brent and Christina Bunting

Price: $849,000

Property Address: 124 GCR 702/Village Drive, Beaver Village

Description: 1,178-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.2-bath condo.

Seller: Orlando Zambrano

Buyer: Alexander and Pascal Deseau

Price: $759,000

Property Address: 420 Ellsworth Street, Eagles Landing Condo

Description: 1,411-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: James Walker

Buyer: Thomas Patrick Glaspy and Erin Renee Glaspy Living Trust

Price: $750,000

Property Address: 217 Van Anderson Drive, Rosita Condo

Description: 1,044-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Renee and Erik Dague

Buyer: Nicholas Spencer

Price: $725,000

Property Address: 197 GCR 702/Village Drive, Beaver Village Condominiums

Description: 1,010-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.2-bath condo.

Seller: Shaemus Gleason and Katherine Kelly

Buyer: DSJN Properties LLC

Price: $699,900

Property Address: No address

Description: Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit 80, Bldg 16

Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC

Buyer: Mary Heekin and Andrew Fine

Price: $661,500

Property Address: 326 GCR 857/Mallard Lane

Description: 2,378-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3.2-bath, single-family residence on 1.19 acres of land.

Seller: Marek and Barbara Szwebel

Buyer: Robert Cunning II

Price: $650,000

Property Address: 160 Village Road, Aspen Meadows Condominiums

Description: 1,152-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Kelsey Erwin

Buyer: Jenny Lavey and Jason Arnsparger

Price: $599,000

Property Address: 14 GCR 838/Meadow Mile, Meadow Ridge Lodges

Description: 844-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: M B Shoptaugh Properties LLC

Buyer: Jan and Bryce Rothhammer

Price: $555,000

Property Address: 227 GCR 8910/Lake Drive, Summit at SilverCreek

Description: 1,071-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.

Seller: Jeffrey and Susan Engel

Buyer: David and Erica Hung

Price: $515,000

Property Address: 540 GCR 5001

Description: High Mountain Lodge Subex Lot A.

Seller: 2013 Bradley E. Reger Revocable Trust

Buyer: Timberline Ministries Inc.

Price: $500,000

Property Address: 224 GCR 1014/Sheephorn Road

Description: 1,568-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.82 acres of land.

Seller: Scott Hanold

Buyer: Timothy and Priscilla Broomall

Price: $460,000

Property Address: No address, Gomez Minor Sub Townhouse

Description: 1,935-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on .107 acres of land.

Seller: Luz Maria Gomez

Buyer: Delia Morales and Ever Octavio Chacon

Price: $375,000

Property Address: 79114 US Hwy 40, Snowblaze Condo

Description: 439-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Jennifer and Jason Stolze

Buyer: Jennifer Livermore

Price: $305,000

Property Address: Inn at SilverCreek

Description: Inn at SilverCreek PH 1 Condo Unit 324

Seller: Equity Trust Co., James S. Walker IRA

Buyer: KKB Properties LLC

Price: $267,500

Property Address: 224 Lower Ranch View Road

Description: 0.29 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Dan Bennett Corporation

Buyer: Trainko Enterprises Inc.

Price: $150,000

Property Address: 480 Lone Eagle Drive

Description: 0.25 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Mayank and Nikitaben Patel

Buyer: Iron Men LLC

Price: $130,000

Property Address: 842 Granby West Circle

Description: 0.41 acres of vacant commercial land.

Seller: Granby Industrial LTD

Buyer: Tundra LLC

Price: $130,000

