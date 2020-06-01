Grand County real estate transactions May 24-30
Grand County’s real estate transactions from May 24-30 were worth more than $5.6 million combined.
• BV Townhomes Unit B, Lot 3C – 4TP LLC to Stephen and Jessica Cizik, $460,000
• BV Townhomes Unit A, Lot 3A – 4TP LLC to David J Barker Family Trust and Nicole H Barker Family Trust, $485,000
• Grand Lake Estates 1st Filing Lot 6, Block 9 – Phyllis and James Price to A-Kids Investment I LLC, $465,000
• Grand Lake Lot 4, Block 10 – Anne Cohen to Cabin Holdings LLC, $85,000
• Shadow Crest Condo Unit 4C – Raul Abad to Phyllis Price, $290,000
• North Shore Subdivision 2nd Filing, Lot 1 – Harry Canon to Brody Roberts, $380,000
• Porcupine Ridge Lot 26A – Cabins Porcupine Ridge Ltd to Jason and Catherine Rhodes, $797,078
• Granby Lots 9,10,11,12,13, Block 5 Partial Legal – See Documents/Includes Easements – Richard and Tracy Trostel to Michael and Kathleen Oveson, $415,000
• Starline Subdivision Lot 3 – Thomas Pierro to Trevor and Kendra Harder, $500,000
• Kicking Horse Lodges Unit 105, Bldg 7 – 7105 Northstar LLC to Jason Sanders, $225,000
• Val Moritz Village 2nd Filing Lot 8A, Block 6 – Amanda Omara to Lauren Selleck, $120,000
• Summit at SilverCreek Bldg 4, Unit 4301 – Ian Liversidge to Ian and Erin McLean, $170,000
• Val Moritz Village 1st Filing Lot 16, Block 3 – Kimberley Jensen to Jet Development LLC, $43,000
• Colorado Anglers Club #1, Lot 10, Block 6 – David Fadely to David and Diane Spargo, $25,000
• Grand Lake Lot 7, Block 22 – King Housing LLC to A Wiggin LLC, $285,000
• Hot Sulphur Springs 1st Addn Block 8, Lots 1,2,3 – Gregory Dennett to Cassandra Goldgehn, $298,000
• Village at Wildhorse Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot E 73 – Steven and Robert Moore to Barry and Deborah Starr, $29,900
• Pines at Meadow Ridge Court C U 6, Week 30 – Carroll Driver Wine Revocable Trust and Betty Ann Wine Revocable Trust to Pines Meadow Ridge Lodges Association, $500
• Winter Park Ranch 1st Filing Lot 4 – Daniel and Megan Martell to Clinton and Francis Patrick, $525,000
• Village at Buckhorn Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 7, Block 2 – Frontier Capital LLC to Scott Smith Properties LLC and Michele Smith Properties LLC, $7,500
