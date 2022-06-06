Grand County Real Estate Transactions, May 29-June 4.
Real estate transactions totaled $17,124,599 across 19 sales for the week of May 29 to June 4.
Property Address: 246 Game Trail
Description: 3,960-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land
Seller: Christopher and Alisa Kennedy
Buyer: Julia and Christopher Toll
Price: $2,500,000
Property Address: 467 GCR 662/Canal View Drive
Description: 7,126-square-foot, six-bedroom, 4.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.98 acres of land.
Seller: Richard and Dorothie Franklin, Melissa Franklin Johnson
Buyer: Dan Parks Revocable Trust and Eva Will-Sparks Revocable Trust
Price: $2,500,000
Property Address: 425 Lake Kove Drive
Description: 2,765-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.039 acres of land.
Seller: Sandra and Lloyd Parsons III
Buyer: Paul H., Paul A. and Nancy R. Bunn
Price: $1,875,000
Property Address: 148 GCR 4623, 211 GCR 4624/Lakeview Lane
Description: 3,428-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on 2.2 acres of land.
Seller: Donald G. Greenfield Living Trust
Buyer: Robert and Mary Andersen
Price: $1,372,000
Property Address: 320 Reunion Court
Description: 2,602-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.039 acres of land.
Seller: Megan and Samuel Weis
Buyer: Perry and Allyson Rosenbloom
Price: $1,250,000
Property Address: Lions Gate Drive
Description: Braidwood Condo on 1.23 acres of land.
Seller: Neva Holdings LLC
Buyer: Lions Rock LLC
Price: $950,000
Property Address: 670 Winter Park Drive, Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominiums
Description: 1,126-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo.
Seller: Winter Park Escapes Management LLC
Buyer: James and Lori Bachtel
Price: $941,000
Property Address: 40 Springview Lane, Elk Creek Condominiums
Description: 1,560-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Corinne and Stephen Snyder
Buyer: Linda Scara
Price: $930,000
Property Address: 121 Elk Trail, Vasquez Village Condominiums
Description: 2,472-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo.
Seller: Werner and Henriette Hutter
Buyer: Brett and Michelle Larsen
Price: $925,000
Property Address: 106 Range Vista
Description: 2,132-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.084 acres of land.
Seller: Five Timbers Cabin LLC
Buyer: Evan Massie and Kelly Leger
Price: $810,000
Property Address: No address
Description: Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit 79, Building 16
Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC
Buyer: Taber and Elly Miyauchi
Price: $664,099
Property Address: 164 Village Road, Aspen Meadows Condominiums
Description: 1,178-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Brandon Donovan
Buyer: Jaylene and Eric Kunze
Price: $600,000
Property Address: 227 GCR 8910/Lake Drive, Summit at SilverCreek
Description: 1,071-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.
Seller: Corey and Jennifer Maddocks
Buyer: McCabe and Marli Callahan
Price: $525,000
Property Address: 310 Iron Horse Way, Iron Horse Condominiums
Description: 448-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Benaiah and Shannon Lozano
Buyer: Adeline and Arnold Robinson III
Price: $336,500
Property Address: 845 & 855 Granby West Circle
Description: 0.76 acres of vacant commercial land.
Seller: Granby Industrial LTD
Buyer: Dove Creek Properties LLLP
Price: $290,000
Property Address: 2145 GCR 519/Wildberry Lane
Description: 2.724 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Anthony and Marianne Beardmore
Buyer: HSDevelopment LLC
Price: $250,000
Property Address: 322 GCR 162/Barlow Drive
Description: Three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 5.2 acres of land.
Seller: Joshua Buckey
Buyer: Jeremy Buckey
Price: $152,000
Property Address: 372 GCR 4980/Kinnikinnick Road
Description: 0.22 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Renee and Richard McReynolds
Buyer: Caryn Joan Sprengeler West
Price: $137,000
Property Address: 376 GCR 4980/Kinnikinnick Road
Description: 0.19 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Richard and Renee McReynolds
Buyer: Alexandra Joan West
Price: $117,000
