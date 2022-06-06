 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, May 29-June 4. | SkyHiNews.com
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, May 29-June 4.

Real estate transactions totaled $17,124,599 across 19 sales for the week of May 29 to June 4.

Property Address: 246 Game Trail

Description: 3,960-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.18 acres of land

Seller: Christopher and Alisa Kennedy

Buyer: Julia and Christopher Toll

Price: $2,500,000

Property Address: 467 GCR 662/Canal View Drive

Description: 7,126-square-foot, six-bedroom, 4.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.98 acres of land.

Seller: Richard and Dorothie Franklin, Melissa Franklin Johnson

Buyer: Dan Parks Revocable Trust and Eva Will-Sparks Revocable Trust

Price: $2,500,000

Property Address: 425 Lake Kove Drive

Description: 2,765-square-foot, five-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.039 acres of land.

Seller: Sandra and Lloyd Parsons III

Buyer: Paul H., Paul A. and Nancy R. Bunn

Price: $1,875,000

Property Address: 148 GCR 4623, 211 GCR 4624/Lakeview Lane

Description: 3,428-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on 2.2 acres of land.

Seller: Donald G. Greenfield Living Trust

Buyer: Robert and Mary Andersen

Price: $1,372,000

Property Address: 320 Reunion Court

Description: 2,602-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.039 acres of land.

Seller: Megan and Samuel Weis

Buyer: Perry and Allyson Rosenbloom

Price: $1,250,000

Property Address: Lions Gate Drive

Description: Braidwood Condo on 1.23 acres of land.

Seller: Neva Holdings LLC

Buyer: Lions Rock LLC

Price: $950,000

Property Address: 670 Winter Park Drive, Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominiums

Description: 1,126-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo.

Seller: Winter Park Escapes Management LLC

Buyer: James and Lori Bachtel

Price: $941,000

Property Address: 40 Springview Lane, Elk Creek Condominiums

Description: 1,560-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Corinne and Stephen Snyder

Buyer: Linda Scara

Price: $930,000

Property Address: 121 Elk Trail, Vasquez Village Condominiums

Description: 2,472-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo.

Seller: Werner and Henriette Hutter

Buyer: Brett and Michelle Larsen

Price: $925,000

Property Address: 106 Range Vista

Description: 2,132-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.084 acres of land.

Seller: Five Timbers Cabin LLC

Buyer: Evan Massie and Kelly Leger

Price: $810,000

Property Address: No address

Description: Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit 79, Building 16

Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC

Buyer: Taber and Elly Miyauchi

Price: $664,099

Property Address: 164 Village Road, Aspen Meadows Condominiums

Description: 1,178-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Brandon Donovan

Buyer: Jaylene and Eric Kunze

Price: $600,000

Property Address: 227 GCR 8910/Lake Drive, Summit at SilverCreek

Description: 1,071-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.

Seller: Corey and Jennifer Maddocks

Buyer: McCabe and Marli Callahan

Price: $525,000

Property Address: 310 Iron Horse Way, Iron Horse Condominiums

Description: 448-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Benaiah and Shannon Lozano

Buyer: Adeline and Arnold Robinson III

Price: $336,500

Property Address: 845 & 855 Granby West Circle

Description: 0.76 acres of vacant commercial land.

Seller: Granby Industrial LTD

Buyer: Dove Creek Properties LLLP

Price: $290,000

Property Address: 2145 GCR 519/Wildberry Lane

Description: 2.724 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Anthony and Marianne Beardmore

Buyer: HSDevelopment LLC

Price: $250,000

Property Address: 322 GCR 162/Barlow Drive

Description: Three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 5.2 acres of land.

Seller: Joshua Buckey

Buyer: Jeremy Buckey

Price: $152,000

Property Address: 372 GCR 4980/Kinnikinnick Road

Description: 0.22 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Renee and Richard McReynolds

Buyer: Caryn Joan Sprengeler West

Price: $137,000

Property Address: 376 GCR 4980/Kinnikinnick Road

Description: 0.19 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Richard and Renee McReynolds

Buyer: Alexandra Joan West

Price: $117,000

