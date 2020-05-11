Grand County real estate transactions May 3-9
Grand County’s real estate transactions from May 3-9 were worth more than $3.49 million combined.
• Eagle Ridge on the Summit-PH 1, Unit 33, Bldg 3; Arrowhead Condo Unit 33, Bldg 3 – William Cawley Jr to Mary Valicek, $385,000
• Sheep Mountain Ridge Estates Lot 12 – Phillip and Jamie Brooks to Chad and Heaven Lesher, $1,415,000
• Lakeside at Pole Creek Townhomes Unit 7A – Richard and Donna Sprague to Ferber Sprague Revocable Trust, $500
• Grosvenor Subdivision Exemption Lot B; Emerald Village Lot 1; Just Ditch #1 Partial Legal – See Document/Includes Water Rights; SEC 10 TWP 1S R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Royal and Charlene Heins to Royal D Heins Revocable Trust, $500
• East Mountain Filing 7, Lot 27 – Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company to Andrew Day and Kimberly Daly, $807,195
• Mountainside at SilverCreek C U 109 Timeshare 109601 – Mountainside SilverCreek Timeshare Owners Association to William and Christopher Helm, $500
• Bridgers Cache Sub Lot 16 – Sunik and Sonia Patel to Raj Chivukula and Melissa Mabe, $575,000
• Tabernash, E.J. Vulgamotts 2nd Lot 20 – Alice Huyler and Paul Strot to Rosemary Reed and Karen Bloomfield, $38,000
• Wells Minor Subdivision Lot MH 1B – Bruce and June Ebell to Jennifer Hoffschneider, $275,000
