Grand County Real Estate Transactions, May 7-13

Real estate transactions totaled $20,382,400 across 24 sales for the week of May 7 to 13.

316 Lakeside Drive, Grand Lake

3,868-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land.

Seller: Charles B. Oliver Revocable Family Trust

Buyer: Andrew J. Dumke Joint Revocable Trust and Allison Clark Dumke Joint Revocable Trust

Price: $2,600,000

456 GCR 5171/Stagecoach, Tabernash

5,055-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4.75-bath, single-family residence on 2.842 acres of land.

Seller: Scott A. Wilson Trust and Kathryn A. Witzeman Trust

Buyer: K2 Winter Park LLC

Price: $2,204,000

Granby

Granby Ranch Filing 13, TRT A1; Granby Ranch Filing 13, Lots 1-40.

Seller: GRCO LLC, Swiss LLC

Buyer: Saddle Mountain LLC

Price: $2,000,000

1005 Pawnee Lane, Granby

4,624-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.38 acres of land.

Seller: GRCO LLC, Swiss LLC

Buyer: Tammy Lynn Varra

Price: $1,819,000

248 GCR 5171/Stagecoach Drive, Tabernash

4,298-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 2.448 acres of land.

Seller: Lester Butt and Candice Kiesow

Buyer: Craig Carver and Monica Glickman

Price: $1,592,000

200 GCR 613, Granby

7,396-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath residence on 10.0 acres of land.

Seller: William and Jill Hansen

Buyer: Jeffrey Lewis

Price: $1,189,000

4846 GCR 41/Trail Creek Road, Granby

2,685-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 3.26 acres of land.

Seller: Pamela Smith

Buyer: Hanson Family Group LLLP

Price: $1,000,000

401 Nystrom Lane, Zephyr Mountain Lodge, Winter Park

924-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: T. Scott Simmons

Buyer: William and Kelly Stephens

Price: $965,000

Winter Park

Braidwood Condo Unit 102, Building A

Seller: Joshua and Diana Boyles

Buyer: Carolina Garrido and Mirko Hernandez

Price: $760,000

330 GCR 494/Columbine Drive, Grand Lake

1,761-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land.

Seller: Brian and Kersten Mullan

Buyer: Summer Vasilas

Price: $730,000

164 Village Road, Aspen Meadows Condominiums, Granby

1,178-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Curtis and Leslie Baumgartner

Buyer: Jeffrey Jackson and Bethany Johnson

Price: $574,900

444 Grand Avenue, Hot Sulphur Springs

2,816-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.258 acres of land.

Seller: Joseph and Amanda Morrell

Buyer: Rosemary and Bart Opatril

Price: $564,000

200 GCR 8344/Bryant Blvd, Eagle Ridge on the Summit, Fraser

1,207-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Jeanette and Patrick Flanner

Buyer: Pamela and William Bryce Joint Trust

Price: $530,000

154 GCR 442/Heritage Ranch Road, Soda Springs Ranch, Grand Lake

1,600-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo.

Seller: Justin and Erika Baum

Buyer: Karen Abbott and Eduardo Gomez

Price: $515,000

269 GCR 804, Winter Park Lodge II, Fraser

594-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.

Seller: Connie Dodge

Buyer: Your Next Vacation LLC

Price: $454,000

350 GCR 4421/Soda Springs Ranch Road, Soda Springs, Grand Lake

1,092-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo.

Seller: Cheryl and Mark Bowden

Buyer: Patricia and Shawna Cook

Price: $450,000

227 GCR 8910/Lake Drive, Summit at SilverCreek, Granby

823-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.

Seller: Marc and Lianne Leduc

Buyer: Sarah and Luke Karlovich

Price: $439,500

418 North 7th Street, Granby

1,616-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land.

Seller: Julie Kestell

Buyer: Nicole Zajac and Jesus Olaya

Price: $425,000

938 Old Tonahutu Ridge Road, Grand Lake

0.14 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Robert Anthony Whiteside Revocable Trust and Sarah Ann Whiteside Revocable Trust

Buyer: Russell Neal and Maryann Toft

Price: $340,000

582 GCR 854/Tabernash Drive, Tabernash

2.83 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Sharon E. Disney Living Trust

Buyer: Michael and Allena Branson

Price: $295,000

525 Shoshoni Lane, Granby

0.323 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Gray Jay Ventures LLC

Buyer: Anthony and Carolyn Champion

Price: $275,000

950 GCR 21/Corral Cabin Creek Road, Kremmling

Vacant land.

Seller: William Rose

Buyer: Jedd Dindinger

Price: $250,000

99 GCR 5161/Aspen Trail, Tabernash

6.28 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Ashley and Aaron Weigel

Buyer: Richard and Kirsten Ramsay

Price: $215,000

65 GCR 6526/Spruce Lane, Grand Lake

0.94 acres of land.

Seller: Stillwater Community Chapel

Buyer: Janice L. Coffelt Living Trust

Price: $196,000

