Grand County Real Estate Transactions, May 7-13
Real estate transactions totaled $20,382,400 across 24 sales for the week of May 7 to 13.
316 Lakeside Drive, Grand Lake
3,868-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land.
Seller: Charles B. Oliver Revocable Family Trust
Buyer: Andrew J. Dumke Joint Revocable Trust and Allison Clark Dumke Joint Revocable Trust
Price: $2,600,000
456 GCR 5171/Stagecoach, Tabernash
5,055-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4.75-bath, single-family residence on 2.842 acres of land.
Seller: Scott A. Wilson Trust and Kathryn A. Witzeman Trust
Buyer: K2 Winter Park LLC
Price: $2,204,000
Granby
Granby Ranch Filing 13, TRT A1; Granby Ranch Filing 13, Lots 1-40.
Seller: GRCO LLC, Swiss LLC
Buyer: Saddle Mountain LLC
Price: $2,000,000
1005 Pawnee Lane, Granby
4,624-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.38 acres of land.
Seller: GRCO LLC, Swiss LLC
Buyer: Tammy Lynn Varra
Price: $1,819,000
248 GCR 5171/Stagecoach Drive, Tabernash
4,298-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 2.448 acres of land.
Seller: Lester Butt and Candice Kiesow
Buyer: Craig Carver and Monica Glickman
Price: $1,592,000
200 GCR 613, Granby
7,396-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath residence on 10.0 acres of land.
Seller: William and Jill Hansen
Buyer: Jeffrey Lewis
Price: $1,189,000
4846 GCR 41/Trail Creek Road, Granby
2,685-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 3.26 acres of land.
Seller: Pamela Smith
Buyer: Hanson Family Group LLLP
Price: $1,000,000
401 Nystrom Lane, Zephyr Mountain Lodge, Winter Park
924-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: T. Scott Simmons
Buyer: William and Kelly Stephens
Price: $965,000
Winter Park
Braidwood Condo Unit 102, Building A
Seller: Joshua and Diana Boyles
Buyer: Carolina Garrido and Mirko Hernandez
Price: $760,000
330 GCR 494/Columbine Drive, Grand Lake
1,761-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.21 acres of land.
Seller: Brian and Kersten Mullan
Buyer: Summer Vasilas
Price: $730,000
164 Village Road, Aspen Meadows Condominiums, Granby
1,178-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Curtis and Leslie Baumgartner
Buyer: Jeffrey Jackson and Bethany Johnson
Price: $574,900
444 Grand Avenue, Hot Sulphur Springs
2,816-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.258 acres of land.
Seller: Joseph and Amanda Morrell
Buyer: Rosemary and Bart Opatril
Price: $564,000
200 GCR 8344/Bryant Blvd, Eagle Ridge on the Summit, Fraser
1,207-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Jeanette and Patrick Flanner
Buyer: Pamela and William Bryce Joint Trust
Price: $530,000
154 GCR 442/Heritage Ranch Road, Soda Springs Ranch, Grand Lake
1,600-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo.
Seller: Justin and Erika Baum
Buyer: Karen Abbott and Eduardo Gomez
Price: $515,000
269 GCR 804, Winter Park Lodge II, Fraser
594-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.
Seller: Connie Dodge
Buyer: Your Next Vacation LLC
Price: $454,000
350 GCR 4421/Soda Springs Ranch Road, Soda Springs, Grand Lake
1,092-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo.
Seller: Cheryl and Mark Bowden
Buyer: Patricia and Shawna Cook
Price: $450,000
227 GCR 8910/Lake Drive, Summit at SilverCreek, Granby
823-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.
Seller: Marc and Lianne Leduc
Buyer: Sarah and Luke Karlovich
Price: $439,500
418 North 7th Street, Granby
1,616-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.17 acres of land.
Seller: Julie Kestell
Buyer: Nicole Zajac and Jesus Olaya
Price: $425,000
938 Old Tonahutu Ridge Road, Grand Lake
0.14 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Robert Anthony Whiteside Revocable Trust and Sarah Ann Whiteside Revocable Trust
Buyer: Russell Neal and Maryann Toft
Price: $340,000
582 GCR 854/Tabernash Drive, Tabernash
2.83 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Sharon E. Disney Living Trust
Buyer: Michael and Allena Branson
Price: $295,000
525 Shoshoni Lane, Granby
0.323 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Gray Jay Ventures LLC
Buyer: Anthony and Carolyn Champion
Price: $275,000
950 GCR 21/Corral Cabin Creek Road, Kremmling
Vacant land.
Seller: William Rose
Buyer: Jedd Dindinger
Price: $250,000
99 GCR 5161/Aspen Trail, Tabernash
6.28 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Ashley and Aaron Weigel
Buyer: Richard and Kirsten Ramsay
Price: $215,000
65 GCR 6526/Spruce Lane, Grand Lake
0.94 acres of land.
Seller: Stillwater Community Chapel
Buyer: Janice L. Coffelt Living Trust
Price: $196,000
