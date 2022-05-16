Grand County real estate transactions, May 8-14.
Real estate transactions totaled $38,666,859 across 56 sales for the week of May 8 to 14.
Property Address: 2355 GCR 88/Val Moritz Drive
Description: 5,024-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 1.02 acres of land.
Seller: Ken and Carla Boenish
Buyer: George and Audra Briner
Price: $2,025,000
Property Address: 110 Ramble Lane
Description: 3,889-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.0268 acres of land.
Seller: Mads Thiel
Buyer: John Joseph Meyer and Abby Leigh Locken Meyer
Price: $1,950,000
Property Address: Northwoods at Lakota Park
Description: 4,768-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.058 acres of land.
Seller: PMWP Development Company
Buyer: Keltner Family Trust
Price: $1,934,469
Property Address: Lions Gate Drive
Description: Arrow Winter Park Townhomes Lot 1, Block 2
Seller: Blanco Cala Properties LLC
Buyer: Juliet and Jeffrey Forsberg
Price: $1,562,500
Property Address: No address
Description: SECS 8,9 TWP 1S R 75W Partial Legal – See Documents
Seller: Ranches at Devils Thumb Inc.
Buyer: Joshua Pinkert and Laura Stuto
Price: $1,500,000
Property Address: 401 Nystrom Lane, Zephyr Mountain Lodge
Description: 1,379-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo.
Seller: Sawyer Family Trust
Buyer: Neem Leaf LLC
Price: $1,325,000
Property Address: 350 Lone Eagle Drive
Description: 3,727-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.28 acres of land.
Seller: Christopher and Eleanor Brown
Buyer: Matthew and Erin Ehn
Price: $1,310,000
Property Address: 154 Stagecoach Way
Description: 2,616-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.027 acres of land.
Seller: Magic Mountain Escape LLC
Buyer: Harris Family Enterprises LLC
Price: $1,200,000
Property Address: 206 GCR 8920/Juniper Drive
Description: 4,879-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.42 acres of land.
Seller: Mark and Jennifer Sassman
Buyer: Ann and David Torgerson
Price: $1,200,000
Property Address: 614 GCR 837/Balsh Blvd
Description: 4,548-square-foot, six-bedroom, four-bath, duplex on 0.92 acres of land.
Seller: Alexander and Gretchen Neudeck
Buyer: Joshua Causey
Price: $1,100,000
Property Address: 670 Winter Park Drive, Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominiums
Description: 1,191-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo.
Seller: Frederick and Jill Fanelli
Buyer: Jacob Latham and Amy Le
Price: $940,000
Property Address: 41 Forest Trail, Mountain View Condo
Description: 2,445-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3.25-bath condo.
Seller: Robert Hadden III and Julie Harkin
Buyer: Jason and Megan Davenport
Price: $885,000
Property Address: 1002 GCR 514/Lupine Lane
Description: 3,284-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.043 acres of land.
Seller: Mark D. Rehnborg
Buyer: Samantha L. Reeves
Price: $865,000
Property Address: 290 Sawyer Circle
Description: Winter Park Preserve Lot 1
Seller: Grand Legend II LLC
Buyer: Stephen and Mary Yoost
Price: $850,000
Property Address: 107 Base Camp Circle
Description: 1,758-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.066 acres of land.
Seller: Christina Pham
Buyer: Chad, Carly, Scott and Crystal Tongren
Price: $849,900
Property Address: 202 Cozens Pointe Circle, Cozens Pointe at Grand Park
Description: 897-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.
Seller: Suzanne and Trenton Malm
Buyer: Angela Baillie and Andrew Archer
Price: $830,000
Property Address: 368 GCR 873/Pine View Drive
Description: 2,015-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.78 acres of land.
Seller: Andrew and Amy Brumenschenkel
Buyer: Jacob Gurley
Price: $830,000
Property Address: 58 GCR 4949/Beaver Lane
Description: 2,549-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.28 acres of land.
Seller: Saltzer Family Trust
Buyer: Randall Regehr
Price: $817,000
Property Address: 301 Trailhead Circle, Trailhead Lodges Condos
Description: 1,068-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Destry and Lisa Gillette
Buyer: Scott and Avery Primeau
Price: $809,100
Property Address: 123 High Seasons Way
Description: Vacant commercial land, Dvonch Subdivision Exemption Lots 1,2; SEC 33 TWP 1S R 75W Partial Legal – See Document
Seller: SREI Creeksedge LLC
Buyer: Creekside Lodges LLC
Price: $800,000
Property Address: 418 GCR 4571/Trail Ridge Drive
Description: 2,555-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.206 acres of land.
Seller: Jeffrey and Brandy Heitzenrater
Buyer: Ricky Felton and Jane Rouman
Price: $788,000
Property Address: 40 Springview Lane, Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park
Description: 1,125-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Banner Services LLC, Michael and Chris Loomis
Buyer: Heather and David Crowe
Price: $665,000
Property Address: 601 Trailhead Circle, Trailhead Lodges Condos
Description: 897-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Richard and Diane Harp
Buyer: Nicholas A. and Susan E. Howell
Price: $662,000
Property Address: 1705 GCR 193/Hemlock Drive
Description: 3,240-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 5 acres of land.
Seller: Catherine Fraser
Buyer: Derek Nayden
Price: $625,000
Property Address: 160 Village Road, Aspen Meadows Condominiums
Description: 1,178-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Christopher and Eleanor Conner
Buyer: Brian and Nogol Tardugno
Price: $625,000
Property Address: 580 Winter Park Drive, Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe
Description: 603-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: James and Melinda Williams
Buyer: 580 Winter Park Drive #4665 Winter Park Co 80482 LLC
Price: $612,500
Property Address: 101 GCR 8040N/Waterside Court, Lakeview at Waterside West Condominiums
Description: 1,106-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Caroline Chang
Buyer: Jason Oury
Price: $595,000
Property Address: 273 Hi Country Drive, Hi Country Haus Condo
Description: 671-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.25-bath condo.
Seller: Lance and Karen Foreman
Buyer: Lawrence and Patricia Adams
Price: $530,500
Property Address: 35 Promontory Drive, Silverstar Condos
Description: 1,302-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.
Seller: Keenan Hopkins Schmidt and Stowell Contractors Inc.
Buyer: Branden and Chelsea Salinas
Price: $530,000
Property Address: 300 Sterling Way, Twin River Condos
Description: 1,118-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Frank and Beverley Dignam Living Trust
Buyer: Courtland and Alexandra Swift
Price: $527,000
Property Address: 3102 Blue Sky Trail, Kicking Horse Lodges
Description: 960-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Michelle Search and Zachary Phillips
Buyer: Brady and Marti Lilja
Price: $525,000
Property Address: 490 Kings Crossing Road, Silverado II Condo
Description: 1,029-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: James and Myra Caradec, William and Johanna Becker
Buyer: Craig and Kristi Cheesman
Price: $515,000
Property Address: 58 GCR 834/Cranmer Ave., Sun Song Condo
Description: 1,183-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Frederick L. and Barbara H. Glogiewicz Trust
Buyer: Lauren Glogiewicz
Price: $500,000
Property Address: 665 & 855 Cirrus Way
Description: 1.214 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: GRCO LLC, Swiss LLC
Buyer: Simmauro LLC
Price: $495,200
Property Address: 594 Leland Creek Circle
Description: 0.62 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Carolyn Flynn
Buyer: Stacy and Katrina Henze
Price: $460,000
Property Address: 524 Sunriver Drive
Description: 1,768-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.015 acres of land.
Seller: Sarah and Robert Blackstone
Buyer: Douglas Barth and Connor Bahde
Price: $417,000
Property Address: 400 Hi Country Drive, Hi Country Haus Condo
Description: 462-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Charles J. Stockell Revocable Trust
Buyer: Eric Gonzalez
Price: $415,000
Property Address: 45 GCR 834/Cranmer Ave., Sun Song Condo
Description: 874-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: IAKWE LLC
Buyer: Wild Clover LLC
Price: $405,000
Property Address: 852 Granby West Circle
Description: 1.03 acres of vacant commercial land.
Seller: Granby Industrial LLC
Buyer: CFC Investments LLC
Price: $355,000
Property Address: 2154 GCR 519/Wildberry Lane
Description: 2.121 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Mark and Stacy Strayer
Buyer: Stephen Pinedo
Price: $349,000
Property Address: 885 Kiowa Lane
Description: 0.4 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: GRCO LLC, Swiss LLC
Buyer: Cynthia and David Nemeth
Price: $339,000
Property Address: 78679 US Hwy 40, Hi Country Haus
Description: 384-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Brian and Jane Sinnott
Buyer: Michael and Bonnie Smith
Price: $325,000
Property Address: 715 Kiowa Lane
Description: 0.35 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: GRCO LLC, Swiss LLC
Buyer: Brett Shelton Revocable Living Trust
Price: $285,000
Property Address: 386 GCR 5199/Snow Ridge Road
Description: 2.055 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Linda S. Zaudtke Revocable Trust
Buyer: Robert and Melissa Smetana
Price: $280,000
Property Address: 215 Cirrus Way
Description: 0.609 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: GRCO LLC, Swiss LLC
Buyer: Marsha and Douglas Varvil Weld
Price: $230,000
Property Address: 485 Upper Ranch View Road
Description: 0.27 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Nailman Construction LLC
Buyer: David and Nancy Smith
Price: $220,500
Property Address: 870 Pawnee Lane
Description: 0.37 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Seven Seven Investments LLC
Buyer: FBH LLC
Price: $190,000
Property Address: 640 Cumulus Road
Description: 0.617 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: GRCO LLC, Swiss LLC
Buyer: Dan Eby Revocable Trust and Stacie Eby Revocable Trust
Price: $189,000
Property Address: 1010 Cumulus Road
Description: 0.629 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: GRCO LLC, Swiss LLC
Buyer: Thomas Mangum and Meike Peplow Mangum
Price: $189,000
Property Address: 155 Cumulus Road
Description: 0.647 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: GRCO LLC, Swiss LLC
Buyer: Gregory and Cynthia Farrell
Price: $179,000
Property Address: 345 Cumulus Road
Description: 0.672 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: GRCO LLC, Swiss LLC
Buyer: Zachary and Tamara Gibson
Price: $175,000
Property Address: 90 Cumulus Road
Description: 0.605 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: GRCO LLC, Swiss LLC
Buyer: Mark Rotolo
Price: $169,000
Property Address: 399 GCR 895/Beaver Drive, 381 GCR 895/Beaver Drive
Description: 0.70 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Martin Palme
Buyer: Benjamin and Pamela Kirkland
Price: $110,000
Property Address: 181 GCR 8940/Hummingbird Way
Description: 0.28 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Leonardo and Marianella Perez
Buyer: David and Jennifer Goldberger
Price: $105,200
Property Address: 675 GCR 55/Cottonwood Pass Road
Description: 0.495 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Brett Gingery and Rosemary White
Buyer: Full Paint Inc.
Price: $102,000
