 Grand County real estate transactions, May 8-14.
Grand County real estate transactions, May 8-14.

Real estate transactions totaled $38,666,859 across 56 sales for the week of May 8 to 14.

Property Address: 2355 GCR 88/Val Moritz Drive

Description: 5,024-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 1.02 acres of land.

Seller: Ken and Carla Boenish

Buyer: George and Audra Briner

Price: $2,025,000

Property Address: 110 Ramble Lane

Description: 3,889-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.0268 acres of land.

Seller: Mads Thiel

Buyer: John Joseph Meyer and Abby Leigh Locken Meyer

Price: $1,950,000

Property Address: Northwoods at Lakota Park

Description: 4,768-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.058 acres of land.

Seller: PMWP Development Company

Buyer: Keltner Family Trust

Price: $1,934,469

Property Address: Lions Gate Drive

Description: Arrow Winter Park Townhomes Lot 1, Block 2

Seller: Blanco Cala Properties LLC

Buyer: Juliet and Jeffrey Forsberg

Price: $1,562,500

Property Address: No address

Description: SECS 8,9 TWP 1S R 75W Partial Legal – See Documents

Seller: Ranches at Devils Thumb Inc.

Buyer: Joshua Pinkert and Laura Stuto

Price: $1,500,000

Property Address: 110 Ramble Lane

Description: 3,889-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.0268 acres of land.

Seller: Bonanza Homes LLC

Buyer: Mads Thiel

Price: $1,399,900

Property Address: 401 Nystrom Lane, Zephyr Mountain Lodge

Description: 1,379-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo.

Seller: Sawyer Family Trust

Buyer: Neem Leaf LLC

Price: $1,325,000

Property Address: 350 Lone Eagle Drive

Description: 3,727-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.28 acres of land.

Seller: Christopher and Eleanor Brown

Buyer: Matthew and Erin Ehn

Price: $1,310,000

Property Address: 154 Stagecoach Way

Description: 2,616-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.027 acres of land.

Seller: Magic Mountain Escape LLC

Buyer: Harris Family Enterprises LLC

Price: $1,200,000

Property Address: 206 GCR 8920/Juniper Drive

Description: 4,879-square-foot, five-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.42 acres of land.

Seller: Mark and Jennifer Sassman

Buyer: Ann and David Torgerson

Price: $1,200,000

Property Address: 614 GCR 837/Balsh Blvd

Description: 4,548-square-foot, six-bedroom, four-bath, duplex on 0.92 acres of land.

Seller: Alexander and Gretchen Neudeck

Buyer: Joshua Causey

Price: $1,100,000

Property Address: 670 Winter Park Drive, Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominiums

Description: 1,191-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath condo.

Seller: Frederick and Jill Fanelli

Buyer: Jacob Latham and Amy Le

Price: $940,000

Property Address: 41 Forest Trail, Mountain View Condo

Description: 2,445-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3.25-bath condo.

Seller: Robert Hadden III and Julie Harkin

Buyer: Jason and Megan Davenport

Price: $885,000

Property Address: 1002 GCR 514/Lupine Lane

Description: 3,284-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.043 acres of land.

Seller: Mark D. Rehnborg

Buyer: Samantha L. Reeves

Price: $865,000

Property Address: 290 Sawyer Circle

Description: Winter Park Preserve Lot 1

Seller: Grand Legend II LLC

Buyer: Stephen and Mary Yoost

Price: $850,000

Property Address: 107 Base Camp Circle

Description: 1,758-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.066 acres of land.

Seller: Christina Pham

Buyer: Chad, Carly, Scott and Crystal Tongren

Price: $849,900

Property Address: 202 Cozens Pointe Circle, Cozens Pointe at Grand Park

Description: 897-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.

Seller: Suzanne and Trenton Malm

Buyer: Angela Baillie and Andrew Archer

Price: $830,000

Property Address: 368 GCR 873/Pine View Drive

Description: 2,015-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.78 acres of land.

Seller: Andrew and Amy Brumenschenkel

Buyer: Jacob Gurley

Price: $830,000

Property Address: 58 GCR 4949/Beaver Lane

Description: 2,549-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.28 acres of land.

Seller: Saltzer Family Trust

Buyer: Randall Regehr

Price: $817,000

Property Address: 301 Trailhead Circle, Trailhead Lodges Condos

Description: 1,068-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Destry and Lisa Gillette

Buyer: Scott and Avery Primeau

Price: $809,100

Property Address: 123 High Seasons Way

Description: Vacant commercial land, Dvonch Subdivision Exemption Lots 1,2; SEC 33 TWP 1S R 75W Partial Legal – See Document

Seller: SREI Creeksedge LLC

Buyer: Creekside Lodges LLC

Price: $800,000

Property Address: 418 GCR 4571/Trail Ridge Drive

Description: 2,555-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.206 acres of land.

Seller: Jeffrey and Brandy Heitzenrater

Buyer: Ricky Felton and Jane Rouman

Price: $788,000

Property Address: 40 Springview Lane, Elk Creek Condominiums at Grand Park

Description: 1,125-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Banner Services LLC, Michael and Chris Loomis

Buyer: Heather and David Crowe

Price: $665,000

Property Address: 601 Trailhead Circle, Trailhead Lodges Condos

Description: 897-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Richard and Diane Harp

Buyer: Nicholas A. and Susan E. Howell

Price: $662,000

Property Address: 1705 GCR 193/Hemlock Drive

Description: 3,240-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 5 acres of land.

Seller: Catherine Fraser

Buyer: Derek Nayden

Price: $625,000

Property Address: 160 Village Road, Aspen Meadows Condominiums

Description: 1,178-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Christopher and Eleanor Conner

Buyer: Brian and Nogol Tardugno

Price: $625,000

Property Address: 580 Winter Park Drive, Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe

Description: 603-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: James and Melinda Williams

Buyer: 580 Winter Park Drive #4665 Winter Park Co 80482 LLC

Price: $612,500

Property Address: 101 GCR 8040N/Waterside Court, Lakeview at Waterside West Condominiums

Description: 1,106-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Caroline Chang

Buyer: Jason Oury

Price: $595,000

Property Address: 273 Hi Country Drive, Hi Country Haus Condo

Description: 671-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.25-bath condo.

Seller: Lance and Karen Foreman

Buyer: Lawrence and Patricia Adams

Price: $530,500

Property Address: 35 Promontory Drive, Silverstar Condos

Description: 1,302-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.

Seller: Keenan Hopkins Schmidt and Stowell Contractors Inc.

Buyer: Branden and Chelsea Salinas

Price: $530,000

Property Address: 300 Sterling Way, Twin River Condos

Description: 1,118-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Frank and Beverley Dignam Living Trust

Buyer: Courtland and Alexandra Swift

Price: $527,000

Property Address: 3102 Blue Sky Trail, Kicking Horse Lodges

Description: 960-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Michelle Search and Zachary Phillips

Buyer: Brady and Marti Lilja

Price: $525,000

Property Address: 490 Kings Crossing Road, Silverado II Condo

Description: 1,029-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: James and Myra Caradec, William and Johanna Becker

Buyer: Craig and Kristi Cheesman

Price: $515,000

Property Address: 58 GCR 834/Cranmer Ave., Sun Song Condo

Description: 1,183-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Frederick L. and Barbara H. Glogiewicz Trust

Buyer: Lauren Glogiewicz

Price: $500,000

Property Address: 665 & 855 Cirrus Way

Description: 1.214 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: GRCO LLC, Swiss LLC

Buyer: Simmauro LLC

Price: $495,200

Property Address: 594 Leland Creek Circle

Description: 0.62 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Carolyn Flynn

Buyer: Stacy and Katrina Henze

Price: $460,000

Property Address: 524 Sunriver Drive

Description: 1,768-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.015 acres of land.

Seller: Sarah and Robert Blackstone

Buyer: Douglas Barth and Connor Bahde

Price: $417,000

Property Address: 400 Hi Country Drive, Hi Country Haus Condo

Description: 462-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Charles J. Stockell Revocable Trust

Buyer: Eric Gonzalez

Price: $415,000

Property Address: 45 GCR 834/Cranmer Ave., Sun Song Condo

Description: 874-square-foot, one-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: IAKWE LLC

Buyer: Wild Clover LLC

Price: $405,000

Property Address: 852 Granby West Circle

Description: 1.03 acres of vacant commercial land.

Seller: Granby Industrial LLC

Buyer: CFC Investments LLC

Price: $355,000

Property Address: 2154 GCR 519/Wildberry Lane

Description: 2.121 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Mark and Stacy Strayer

Buyer: Stephen Pinedo

Price: $349,000

Property Address: 885 Kiowa Lane

Description: 0.4 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: GRCO LLC, Swiss LLC

Buyer: Cynthia and David Nemeth

Price: $339,000

Property Address: 78679 US Hwy 40, Hi Country Haus

Description: 384-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Brian and Jane Sinnott

Buyer: Michael and Bonnie Smith

Price: $325,000

Property Address: 715 Kiowa Lane

Description: 0.35 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: GRCO LLC, Swiss LLC

Buyer: Brett Shelton Revocable Living Trust

Price: $285,000

Property Address: 386 GCR 5199/Snow Ridge Road

Description: 2.055 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Linda S. Zaudtke Revocable Trust

Buyer: Robert and Melissa Smetana

Price: $280,000

Property Address: 215 Cirrus Way

Description: 0.609 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: GRCO LLC, Swiss LLC

Buyer: Marsha and Douglas Varvil Weld

Price: $230,000

Property Address: 485 Upper Ranch View Road

Description: 0.27 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Nailman Construction LLC

Buyer: David and Nancy Smith

Price: $220,500

Property Address: 870 Pawnee Lane

Description: 0.37 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Seven Seven Investments LLC

Buyer: FBH LLC

Price: $190,000

Property Address: 640 Cumulus Road

Description: 0.617 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: GRCO LLC, Swiss LLC

Buyer: Dan Eby Revocable Trust and Stacie Eby Revocable Trust

Price: $189,000

Property Address: 1010 Cumulus Road

Description: 0.629 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: GRCO LLC, Swiss LLC

Buyer: Thomas Mangum and Meike Peplow Mangum

Price: $189,000

Property Address: 155 Cumulus Road

Description: 0.647 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: GRCO LLC, Swiss LLC

Buyer: Gregory and Cynthia Farrell

Price: $179,000

Property Address: 345 Cumulus Road

Description: 0.672 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: GRCO LLC, Swiss LLC

Buyer: Zachary and Tamara Gibson

Price: $175,000

Property Address: 90 Cumulus Road

Description: 0.605 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: GRCO LLC, Swiss LLC

Buyer: Mark Rotolo

Price: $169,000

Property Address: 399 GCR 895/Beaver Drive, 381 GCR 895/Beaver Drive

Description: 0.70 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Martin Palme

Buyer: Benjamin and Pamela Kirkland

Price: $110,000

Property Address: 181 GCR 8940/Hummingbird Way

Description: 0.28 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Leonardo and Marianella Perez

Buyer: David and Jennifer Goldberger

Price: $105,200

Property Address: 675 GCR 55/Cottonwood Pass Road

Description: 0.495 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Brett Gingery and Rosemary White

Buyer: Full Paint Inc.

Price: $102,000

 

