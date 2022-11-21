Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Nov. 13-19
Real estate transactions totaled $17,241,291 across 23 sales for the week of Nov. 13 to 19.
230 Game Trail, Fraser
3,960-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land.
Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company
Buyer: Kimberly W. Eck Revocable Trust
Price: $2,066,953
7 Aspen View, Fraser
4,720-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.1684 acres of land.
Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koebel Company
Buyer: Burns Family Trust
Price: $1,852,073
32 Aspen Glen, Fraser
3,815-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.1241 acres of land.
Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koebel Company
Buyer: Todd Glassmaker
Price: $1,708,661
No address, Apres Winter Park Condominiums
2,320-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath residence on 0.074 acres of land.
Seller: Apres Winter Park LLC
Buyer: 78415 HWY40 LLC
Price: $1,309,204
248 GCR 662/Canal View Drive, Grand Lake
3,708-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.46 acres of land.
Seller: Mark Custer Trust and Vickie Custer Trust
Buyer: Patrick and Debra Reid
Price: $1,250,000
83 GCR 851/Fawn Drive, Fraser
3,384-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 1.11 acres of land.
Seller: Scott and Kari Simmons
Buyer: Robinson Living Trust
Price: $955,000
1400 GCR 514/Lupine Lane
Coyote Creek at Winter Park Unit 11
Seller: James and Karen Wattenburger
Buyer: Stephen Pinedo
Price: $810,000
500 Vasquez Road, Winter Park
1,368-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.012 acres of land.
Seller: Kevin Charlson
Buyer: Laura Pena Fletcher and Jeffrey Fletcher
Price: $729,000
830 Ferret Lane, Ptarmigan Heights Townhouses, Fraser
1,287-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo.
Seller: Todd Leifheit
Buyer: Gina Rollins
Price: $659,900
478 Muse Drive, Fraser
1,664-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.022 acres of land.
Seller: Tandem Management LLC
Buyer: Wendy and Lewis Snyder Jr.
Price: $652,000
193 GCR 4612, Grand Lake
3,597-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.45 acres of land.
Seller: Larry Ranft
Buyer: Nicholas and Jessica Gardner
Price: $615,000
261 GCR 691/Lakeside Lane, Grand Lake
1,866-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land.
Seller: Ryan and Laci Kirkman
Buyer: Davita Kids Trust
Price: $600,000
300 Base Camp Circle, Base Camp One Condominiums, Granby
1,214-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Patrick and Dale Neale
Buyer: Brent and Alicia Fischer
Price: $595,000
300 GCR 8344/Bryant Boulevard, Eagle Ridge on the Summit, Fraser
1,273-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: James and Rebekah Hanson
Buyer: Patrick Andrew and Jody Forbes Collins
Price: $569,000
No address
Nature Valley Ranch Subdivision Lot B
Seller: Stillwater Ranch-11 LLC
Buyer: Michael Ford
Price: $490,000
800 Grand Avenue, Park Avenue Lofts, Grand Lake
561-square-foot, one-bedroom, 0.75-bath condo.
Seller: VHREIT LLC
Buyer: Benjamin, Kimberly and Daniel Burke Jr.
Price: $460,000
190 Rapids Lane, Riverview Condo, Grand Lake
517-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Samuel and Eilleen Bartlett
Buyer: Jamie Yeomans
Price: $370,000
13 Ten Mile Drive, Granby
0.76 acres of vacant commercial land.
Seller: Everest Properties LLC
Buyer: Thomas and Susan Ponder
Price: $349,000
No address, Fraser
3.62 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Broc A Cote Family Revocable Living Trust and Susan Holladay Family Revocable Living Trust
Buyer: Merritt Logan and Emma Coffin
Price: $330,000
10124 US Highway 34, Grand Lake
1,990-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.165 acres of land.
Seller: Thomas Williams
Buyer: Deanna and Ryan Pavlovec
Price: $322,000
630 Elk Track Circle, Granby
Village at Elk Track 2nd Flg, Grand Elk Lot 1
Seller: Remarc Retreats LLC
Buyer: Donna Shaver Trust and Sharon Shaver Trust
Price: $248,500
65 GCR 4431/Black Hawk Lane, Grand Lake
Mobile home Lofty Pines Subdivision Lot 3
Seller: Nicholas and Jessica Gammey Gardner
Buyer: Larry Ranft
Price: $175,000
827 GCR 281/Lower Bear Mountain Road, Kremmling
4.68 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Charles Ruth Living Trust and Kathleen Ruth Living Trust
Buyer: Larry Feuerstein and Andrea Jackson
Price: $125,000
