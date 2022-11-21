 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Nov. 13-19 | SkyHiNews.com
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Nov. 13-19

Real estate transactions totaled $17,241,291 across 23 sales for the week of Nov. 13 to 19.

230 Game Trail, Fraser

3,960-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.15 acres of land.

Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koelbel Company

Buyer: Kimberly W. Eck Revocable Trust

Price: $2,066,953

7 Aspen View, Fraser

4,720-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.1684 acres of land.

Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koebel Company

Buyer: Burns Family Trust

Price: $1,852,073

32 Aspen Glen, Fraser

3,815-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.1241 acres of land.

Seller: Rendezvous Homes LLC, Koebel Company

Buyer: Todd Glassmaker

Price: $1,708,661

No address, Apres Winter Park Condominiums

2,320-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath residence on 0.074 acres of land.

Seller: Apres Winter Park LLC

Buyer: 78415 HWY40 LLC

Price: $1,309,204

248 GCR 662/Canal View Drive, Grand Lake

3,708-square-foot, four-bedroom, four-bath, single-family residence on 0.46 acres of land.

Seller: Mark Custer Trust and Vickie Custer Trust

Buyer: Patrick and Debra Reid

Price: $1,250,000

83 GCR 851/Fawn Drive, Fraser

3,384-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 1.11 acres of land.

Seller: Scott and Kari Simmons

Buyer: Robinson Living Trust

Price: $955,000

1400 GCR 514/Lupine Lane

Coyote Creek at Winter Park Unit 11

Seller: James and Karen Wattenburger

Buyer: Stephen Pinedo

Price: $810,000

500 Vasquez Road, Winter Park

1,368-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.012 acres of land.

Seller: Kevin Charlson

Buyer: Laura Pena Fletcher and Jeffrey Fletcher

Price: $729,000

830 Ferret Lane, Ptarmigan Heights Townhouses, Fraser

1,287-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo.

Seller: Todd Leifheit

Buyer: Gina Rollins

Price: $659,900

478 Muse Drive, Fraser

1,664-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.022 acres of land.

Seller: Tandem Management LLC

Buyer: Wendy and Lewis Snyder Jr.

Price: $652,000

193 GCR 4612, Grand Lake

3,597-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.45 acres of land.

Seller: Larry Ranft

Buyer: Nicholas and Jessica Gardner

Price: $615,000

261 GCR 691/Lakeside Lane, Grand Lake

1,866-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land.

Seller: Ryan and Laci Kirkman

Buyer: Davita Kids Trust

Price: $600,000

300 Base Camp Circle, Base Camp One Condominiums, Granby

1,214-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Patrick and Dale Neale

Buyer: Brent and Alicia Fischer

Price: $595,000

300 GCR 8344/Bryant Boulevard, Eagle Ridge on the Summit, Fraser

1,273-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: James and Rebekah Hanson

Buyer: Patrick Andrew and Jody Forbes Collins

Price: $569,000

No address

Nature Valley Ranch Subdivision Lot B

Seller: Stillwater Ranch-11 LLC

Buyer:  Michael Ford

Price: $490,000

800 Grand Avenue, Park Avenue Lofts, Grand Lake

561-square-foot, one-bedroom, 0.75-bath condo.

Seller: VHREIT LLC

Buyer: Benjamin, Kimberly and Daniel Burke Jr.

Price: $460,000

190 Rapids Lane, Riverview Condo, Grand Lake

517-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Samuel and Eilleen Bartlett

Buyer: Jamie Yeomans

Price: $370,000

13 Ten Mile Drive, Granby

0.76 acres of vacant commercial land.

Seller: Everest Properties LLC

Buyer: Thomas and Susan Ponder

Price: $349,000

No address, Fraser

3.62 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Broc A Cote Family Revocable Living Trust and Susan Holladay Family Revocable Living Trust

Buyer: Merritt Logan and Emma Coffin

Price: $330,000

10124 US Highway 34, Grand Lake

1,990-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.165 acres of land.

Seller: Thomas Williams

Buyer: Deanna and Ryan Pavlovec

Price: $322,000

630 Elk Track Circle, Granby

Village at Elk Track 2nd Flg, Grand Elk Lot 1

Seller: Remarc Retreats LLC

Buyer: Donna Shaver Trust and Sharon Shaver Trust

Price: $248,500

65 GCR 4431/Black Hawk Lane, Grand Lake

Mobile home Lofty Pines Subdivision Lot 3

Seller: Nicholas and Jessica Gammey Gardner

Buyer: Larry Ranft

Price: $175,000

827 GCR 281/Lower Bear Mountain Road, Kremmling

4.68 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Charles Ruth Living Trust and Kathleen Ruth Living Trust

Buyer: Larry Feuerstein and Andrea Jackson

Price: $125,000

