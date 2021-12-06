Grand County real estate transactions, Nov. 28-Dec. 4
Grand County’s real estate transactions Nov. 28-Dec. 4 were worth more than $21.9 million combined.
• Valquero Subdivision Lot 2, Access Easement/Drainage Easement – Byersview Inc to Triton DG Granby LLC, DGGrand LLC, As Investments LLC, $2,050,000
• 448 Condominiums Unit 303 and Garage Unit 1 – Virga Corporation to Timothy Smith, $634,496
• Wells Minor Subdivision Lot MH-1A – Colton and Jeffrey Powley to Colorado Mountain Resorts Investors LLC, $381,741
• Fairways at Pole Creek PH 1 & Open Space Lot 4 23 – Linda and Donivan Ridgway Jr to Melissa and Joe Penn Jr, $2,480,000
• Eggert Subdivision Lot 5, Block 1 – Marjorie and Robert Noakes to Matthew Herron and Heidi Keyes, $412,250
• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 4470 – Copernicus LLC to Winter Park Drive 4470 LLC, $480,000
• 448 Condominiums Unit 101 and Garage Unit 5 – Virga Corporation to Jeffrey Vose, $725,944
• Roam Filing 1, Lot 18, Block 5 – Ski Idlewild Property LLC to Hunt Vac Services LLC, $950,000
• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2, Unit 2605 – Scott and Kimberly Balfanz to Scott and Anne Steputis, $850,000
• Zephyr Mountain Lodge Condo Bldg 1 & 2, Unit 2401 – Erik Amy LLC to Jeffrey McDonald, $579,000
• SEC 6 TWP 1N R 76W Partial Legal – See Document – Ellen Pacheco to Samuel and Monika Conger, $600,000
• Ptarmigan Subdivision Fraser Lot 102, Block MH – Fiona Russell to Derek Jotzat, $725,000
• Inn at SilverCreek PH 1, Condo Unit 322 – Glenda Sinardi and Parker Clonts to Charles and Lea Maxwell, $225,000
• Frontier Investment Company Addition to Kremmling Block 6, Lots 1,2,3 – Lodema Reinier, Lodema Cullum to Kelsy and Devin Ailport, $479,000
• Heinis Addition to Kremmling Block 1, Lots 5,7 – Benjamin and Kellie Steinle to Kristina Costa, $440,000
• Base Camp 9200 Second Replat Unit B2 – Sandhills Capital LLC to David and Marla Schmidt, $395,000
• Granby West Business Park Block 1, Lots 1,2 – Granby Industrial LTD Liability Co. to Elk Mountain Adventure Properties LLC, $300,000
• Mildred June Weaner Outright Exemption Lot J – Monarch Cabin LLC to Jerry Johnson, $430,000
• Rangeview Subdivision #2, Lot 33 – Randall Claeys and Stephanie Conners to Colin and Krystal Steward, $90,000
• Lake Forest 1st Addn Subdivision Lots 42,43,48,49; Laurent OE Lots A,B – Serge Laurent to Margaret J Blakley Revocable Trust, $800,000
• Meadow Ridge Lodges Court 7, Unit 9 – Eric Stanczak Jr to Rachael Watton, $580,000
• Muddy Creek Minor Subdivision TRT D – Muddy Creek Partners LLC to Areceli and Hugo Gonzalez, $325,000
• Bussey Hills Subdivision Block 7, Lots 7,14 – Michael Blasi and Arthur Aguilar to Heather and Michael Rinaldi Jr, $45,000
• Grand Lake Block 10, Lots 1,2,3 – GLL Real Estate LTD to McCarthy 401K Plan Trust, $1,150,000
• Rendezvous Center Condominiums Lot 3 – Rendezvous VC LLC, Koelbel Company to Brandon Kunz and Keith Jensen, $1,719,000
• Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominium Unit 3523 – FC 3523 LLC to Geoffrey and Rachel Nuwash, $485,000
• Crestview Place Condominiums Unit 604H – Debra and Robert Reehoorn to Beryl Foster and Robert Henry, $731,400
• East Mountain Filing 11, Lot 25 – Rendezvous Colorado LLC to Duncan, Peter and Suzanne Griffiths, Rochelle Rabeler, $1,465,904
• East Mountain Filing 10, Lot 138 – Rendezvous Homes LLC to Bawcom Living Trust, $1,424,366
