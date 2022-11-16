Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Nov. 6-12
Real estate transactions totaled $10,299,350 across 12 sales for the week of Nov. 6 to 12.
No address, Fraser
3,860-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.103 acres of land.
Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC
Buyer: Ginka Properties LLC
Price: $1,875,000
No address, Granby Ranch
3,215-square-foot commercial building on land.
Seller: Julie Ann Shelton Living Trust
Buyer: GRCO LLC
Price: $1,700,000
264 GCR 6424/Arapaho Drive, Grand Lake
5,676-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 3.27 acres of land.
Seller: Aaron Lay
Buyer: Megan and David Ness
Price: $1,675,000
115 GCR 4110/Southfork Way, Grand Lake
6,187-square-foot, six-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 19.7 acres of land.
Seller: Peter Bassett
Buyer: Bradley Aaron Kelley
Price: $1,542,000
78321 US Highway 40, Hideaway Station Condo, Winter Park
1,464-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo.
Seller: Ashley J. Gordon Revocable Trust
Buyer: Sarah, Susan and Daniel Schulze
Price: $905,000
No address, Winter Park
1,939-square-foot commercial space on 0.082 acres of land.
Seller: Apres Winter Park LLC
Buyer: Cap Management LLC
Price: $750,000
693 Wapiti Drive, Fraser
1,580-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.013 acres of land.
Seller: Gina Rollins
Buyer: Christopher and Brandin McShea
Price: $629,000
2390 Pioneer Trail, Fraser
East Mountain Filing 1, Lot 97
Seller: Rendezous Colorado LLC, Koelbel Company
Buyer: Luis and Katherine Rodriguez
Price: $433,000
79114 US Highway 40, Snowblaze Condo, Winter Park
439-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Vicki Wimberly
Buyer: Emily Williams
Price: $318,000
62927 US Highway 40, Inn at SilverCreek, Granby
495-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Opal and Joseph Haga Jr.
Buyer: Virginia Dawson
Price: $170,000
No address, Val Moritz Village, Granby
1.13 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Wild Places Inc.
Buyer: William and Elsie Humes
Price: $159,000
No address, Fraser
5.502 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: William and Beckie Trail
Buyer: Mark and Sarah Reister
Price: $143,350
