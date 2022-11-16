 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Nov. 6-12 | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Nov. 6-12

News News |

Real estate transactions totaled $10,299,350 across 12 sales for the week of Nov. 6 to 12.

No address, Fraser

3,860-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.103 acres of land.

Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC

Buyer: Ginka Properties LLC

Price: $1,875,000

No address, Granby Ranch

3,215-square-foot commercial building on land.

Seller: Julie Ann Shelton Living Trust

Buyer: GRCO LLC

Price: $1,700,000​

264 GCR 6424/Arapaho Drive, Grand Lake

5,676-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 3.27 acres of land.

Seller: Aaron Lay

Buyer: Megan and David Ness

Price: $1,675,000

115 GCR 4110/Southfork Way, Grand Lake

6,187-square-foot, six-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 19.7 acres of land.

Seller: Peter Bassett

Buyer: Bradley Aaron Kelley

Price: $1,542,000

78321 US Highway 40, Hideaway Station Condo, Winter Park

1,464-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo.

Seller: Ashley J. Gordon Revocable Trust

Buyer: Sarah, Susan and Daniel Schulze

Price: $905,000

No address, Winter Park

1,939-square-foot commercial space on 0.082 acres of land.

Seller: Apres Winter Park LLC

Buyer: Cap Management LLC

Price: $750,000

693 Wapiti Drive, Fraser

1,580-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.013 acres of land.

Seller: Gina Rollins

Buyer: Christopher and Brandin McShea

Price: $629,000

2390 Pioneer Trail, Fraser

East Mountain Filing 1, Lot 97

Seller: Rendezous Colorado LLC, Koelbel Company

Buyer: Luis and Katherine Rodriguez

Price: $433,000

79114 US Highway 40, Snowblaze Condo, Winter Park

439-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Vicki Wimberly

Buyer: Emily Williams

Price: $318,000

62927 US Highway 40, Inn at SilverCreek, Granby

495-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Opal and Joseph Haga Jr.

Buyer: Virginia Dawson

Price: $170,000

No address, Val Moritz Village, Granby

1.13 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Wild Places Inc.

Buyer: William and Elsie Humes

Price: $159,000

No address, Fraser

5.502 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: William and Beckie Trail

Buyer: Mark and Sarah Reister

Price: $143,350

News
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 