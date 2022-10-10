Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Oct. 2-8
Real estate transactions totaled $19,997,645 across 22 sales for the week of Oct 2 to 8.
1254 GCR 8304/Sunset Drive, Fraser
7,351-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 9.116 acres of land.
Seller: Michael and Michele Markham
Buyer: April and James Obermeyer
Price: $2,750,000
290 Moose Trail, Winter Park
4,677-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.85 acres of land.
Seller: M. Ward and Karen Polzin
Buyer: Donald and Sally O’Neill
Price: $2,000,000
83 Moose Horn Court, Fraser
3,610-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.189 acres of land.
Seller: KKBH LLC
Buyer: Cindy and Clay Scheitzach
Price: $1,800,000
12255 US Highway 40, Grand Lake
10,653-square-foot, commercial lodging on 1.976 acres of land.
Seller: Happy Shamrock Holdings LLC
Buyer: Grand Foundation
Price: $1,492,795
142 GCR 8980/Chipmonk Drive, Granby
4,778-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.37 acres of land.
Seller: Gary and Jonel Musgrave
Buyer: Jennifer and Peter Johnson
Price: $1,220,000
61 Mountain Flower Circle, Fraser
1,631-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.0571 acres of land.
Seller: John and Melanie Curtis
Buyer: Erick Michael Pierce Living Trust and Talitha Skory Travis Living Trust
Price: $1,070,000
1460 Wildhorse Drive, Granby
3,466-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.28 acres of land.
Seller: 525 Properties LLC, Robert Ogdon
Buyer: Adrian and Corinne Renteria
Price: $1,050,000
462 GCR 1012/W. Eagle Nest Trail, Kremmling
5,150-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.83 acres of land.
Seller: Linda Shelley
Buyer: Austin and Mindy Haynes
Price: $980,000
201 Trailhead Circle, Trailhead Lodges Condos, Winter Park
1,441-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.
Seller: Sherry Stokes
Buyer: Patrick and Kaleena Blanchard
Price: $925,000
101 GCR 5142, Tabernash
Coyote Creek at Winter Park Unit 1
Seller: Grand Land Development Company LLC
Buyer: Aiken Family Trust
Price: $671,850
20 La Plata Drive, Granby
1,730-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land.
Seller: Joshua and Heather Peters
Buyer: Adam Yeagley and Korinne Rondeau
Price: $600,000
95 GCR 6471, Granby
4,092-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.39 acres of land.
Seller: Daniel Williamson
Buyer: Thomas and Suzette Fitzgerald
Price: $595,000
200 GCR 8344/Bryant Boulevard, Eagle Ridge on the Summit, Fraser
1,302-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Bradley and Andrea Ingles, William and Kris Busch
Buyer: April and Brian Kenworthy
Price: $580,000
3203 Blue Sky Trail, Kicking Horse Lodges, Granby
963-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Janine Hartley
Buyer: Bret White and Lisa Bejarano
Price: $562,000
3703 GCR 37/Valery Drive, Hot Sulphur Springs
2,492-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1 ½-bath, single-family residence on 10.92 acres of land.
Seller: Boyd Porter
Buyer: Jenny and Chad Slagle
Price: $559,000
301 Trailhead Circle, Trailhead Lodges Condos, Winter Park
1,068-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Sobotka Farms Inc.
Buyer: Orange Bird Ventures LLC
Price: $550,000
309 GCR 804, Winter Park Lodge II, Fraser
808-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.
Seller: Cassie Sheets
Buyer: Mykolai Zerebeckyj and Jared Gramza
Price: $540,000
14 GCR 838/East Meadow Mile, Meadow Ridge Lodges, Fraser
832-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Jared and Sherri Carlson
Buyer: Patrece and Joseph Peetz
Price: $535,000
1030 Stratus Court, Granby
0.716 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Lee and Julie Sprigg
Buyer: Matt Lewallen
Price: $512,000
811 GCR 160/Meadow Drive, Kremmling
1,120-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 5.81 acres of land.
Seller: Larry and Armene Brown
Buyer: Aaron and Kendra Graybill
Price: $425,000
912 Grand Avenue, Grand Lake
2,544-square-foot, commercial space on 0.115 acres of land.
Seller: Colorado Cabin Masters LLC
Buyer: Robert Scott
Price: $355,000
Hot Sulphur Springs
Block 28, Lots 16,17 at Longview Addition/Hot Sulphur Springs
Seller: Deneen Kitchen
Buyer: Matthew Pedersen
Price: $225,000
