 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Oct. 2-8 | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Oct. 2-8

News News |

Real estate transactions totaled $19,997,645 across 22 sales for the week of Oct 2 to 8.

1254 GCR 8304/Sunset Drive, Fraser

7,351-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 9.116 acres of land.

Seller: Michael and Michele Markham

Buyer: April and James Obermeyer

Price: $2,750,000

290 Moose Trail, Winter Park

4,677-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.85 acres of land.

Seller: M. Ward and Karen Polzin

Buyer: Donald and Sally O’Neill

Price: $2,000,000

83 Moose Horn Court, Fraser

3,610-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.189 acres of land.

Seller: KKBH LLC

Buyer: Cindy and Clay Scheitzach

Price: $1,800,000

12255 US Highway 40, Grand Lake

10,653-square-foot, commercial lodging on 1.976 acres of land.

Seller: Happy Shamrock Holdings LLC

Buyer: Grand Foundation

Price: $1,492,795

142 GCR 8980/Chipmonk Drive, Granby

4,778-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.37 acres of land.

Seller: Gary and Jonel Musgrave

Buyer: Jennifer and Peter Johnson

Price: $1,220,000

61 Mountain Flower Circle, Fraser

1,631-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.0571 acres of land.

Seller: John and Melanie Curtis

Buyer: Erick Michael Pierce Living Trust and Talitha Skory Travis Living Trust

Price: $1,070,000

1460 Wildhorse Drive, Granby

3,466-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.28 acres of land.

Seller: 525 Properties LLC, Robert Ogdon

Buyer: Adrian and Corinne Renteria

Price: $1,050,000

462 GCR 1012/W. Eagle Nest Trail, Kremmling

5,150-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.83 acres of land.

Seller: Linda Shelley

Buyer: Austin and Mindy Haynes

Price: $980,000

201 Trailhead Circle, Trailhead Lodges Condos, Winter Park

1,441-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.

Seller: Sherry Stokes

Buyer: Patrick and Kaleena Blanchard

Price: $925,000

101 GCR 5142, Tabernash

Coyote Creek at Winter Park Unit 1

Seller: Grand Land Development Company LLC

Buyer: Aiken Family Trust

Price: $671,850

20 La Plata Drive, Granby

1,730-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.29 acres of land.

Seller: Joshua and Heather Peters

Buyer: Adam Yeagley and Korinne Rondeau

Price: $600,000

95 GCR 6471, Granby

4,092-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.39 acres of land.

Seller: Daniel Williamson

Buyer: Thomas and Suzette Fitzgerald

Price: $595,000

200 GCR 8344/Bryant Boulevard, Eagle Ridge on the Summit, Fraser

1,302-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Bradley and Andrea Ingles, William and Kris Busch

Buyer: April and Brian Kenworthy

Price: $580,000

3203 Blue Sky Trail, Kicking Horse Lodges, Granby

963-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Janine Hartley

Buyer: Bret White and Lisa Bejarano

Price: $562,000

3703 GCR 37/Valery Drive, Hot Sulphur Springs

2,492-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1 ½-bath, single-family residence on 10.92 acres of land.

Seller: Boyd Porter

Buyer: Jenny and Chad Slagle

Price: $559,000

301 Trailhead Circle, Trailhead Lodges Condos, Winter Park

1,068-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Sobotka Farms Inc.

Buyer: Orange Bird Ventures LLC

Price: $550,000

309 GCR 804, Winter Park Lodge II, Fraser

808-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.

Seller: Cassie Sheets

Buyer: Mykolai Zerebeckyj and Jared Gramza

Price: $540,000

14 GCR 838/East Meadow Mile, Meadow Ridge Lodges, Fraser

832-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Jared and Sherri Carlson

Buyer: Patrece and Joseph Peetz

Price: $535,000​

1030 Stratus Court, Granby

0.716 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Lee and Julie Sprigg

Buyer: Matt Lewallen

Price: $512,000

811 GCR 160/Meadow Drive, Kremmling

1,120-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 5.81 acres of land.

Seller: Larry and Armene Brown

Buyer: Aaron and Kendra Graybill

Price: $425,000

912 Grand Avenue, Grand Lake

2,544-square-foot, commercial space on 0.115 acres of land.

Seller: Colorado Cabin Masters LLC

Buyer: Robert Scott

Price: $355,000

Hot Sulphur Springs

Block 28, Lots 16,17 at Longview Addition/Hot Sulphur Springs

Seller: Deneen Kitchen

Buyer: Matthew Pedersen

Price: $225,000

News
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 