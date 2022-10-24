Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Oct. 16-22
Real estate transactions totaled $28,194,157 across 33 sales for the week of Oct. 16 to 22.
657 GCR 5171/Stagecoach Drive, Fraser
7,271-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 3.902 acres of land.
Seller: Gary Schoen and Dawn McNally Schoen
Buyer: 657 Stagecoach LLC
Price: $2,550,000
301 GCR 5221/Prairie Sage Road, Tabernash
5,263-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on 2.16 acres of land.
Seller: Donna Bolen
Buyer: Karen Charles
Price: $1,757,539
No address
Alpine Acres Subdivision Lot 1
Seller: GRCO LLC, Swiss LLC
Buyer: Alpine Lumber Company
Price: $1,595,493
12420 GCR 3/Ute Pass Road, Parshall
10.0 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Ronald and Judith Taufen
Buyer: Martin Living Trust
Price: $1,500,000
435 GCR 8333/Trappers Way, Fraser
3,139-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.04 acres of land.
Seller: James and Martha Patterson
Buyer: William Tischler and Jacqueline Middleton Tischler
Price: $1,275,000
422 Iron Horse Way, Chill Condominium, Winter Park
1,426-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: CJI LLC
Buyer: Geoffrey Law Thyne and Melissa Elizabeth Davis Lorton
Price: $1,265,000
63 GCR 897/Deer Trail Drive, Granby
Innsbruck-Val Moritz Lot 2, Block 14
Seller: Felipe Galaviz
Buyer: Jason and Nichole Pott
Price: $1,175,000
405 GCR 8333/Trappers Way, Fraser
3,706-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.04 acres of land.
Seller: Vayden R. Anderson Trust
Buyer: Oil Properties LLC
Price: $1,000,000
Winter Park
Timber Fox Unit 1305, Building 1
Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Julia and Kurt Whitaker
Price: $982,900
670 Winter Park Drive, Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominiums, Winter Park
1,537-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo.
Seller: Mark and Autumn Kirtland
Buyer: David and Breanne Kiefner
Price: $959,000
401 Norgren Road, Fraser
2,311-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.32 acres of land.
Seller: Marian A. Waldron
Buyer: Cosmic Dog Properties LLC
Price: $950,000
Winter Park
Timber Fox Unit 1202, Building 1
Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Lois and James Bretz Jr.
Price: $929,900
Winter Park
Timber Fox Unit 1101, Building 1
Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Judson Cary and Jason Scoten
Price: $906,400
Granby
Great Divide Head lettuce Colony TRT 24
Seller: Russell and Jennifer Eisenbart
Buyer: Tyler and Megan Danielson
Price: $880,000
Apres Winter Park Condominiums, Winter Park
1,553-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath residence condo.
Seller: Apres Winter Park LLC
Buyer: Jay and Brigette Modglin
Price: $849,725
Winter Park
Timber Fox Unit 1404, Building 1
Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Richard Anderson and Lisa Furnish
Price: $822,400
Winter Park
Timber Fox, Unit 1303, Building 1
Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Samantha Bond and Didier Fort
Price: $779,900
Iron Horse Way, Iron Horse Condominiums, Winter Park
1,667-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo.
Seller: Nick and Connie Deture
Buyer: Vincent Family Trust
Price: $770,000
213 Eagle Ridge Circle, Granby
2,296-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.03 acres of land.
Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC
Buyer: Angela and Wayne Lorinchak
Price: $750,000
400 GCR 8342/Cougar Avenue, Timbers Condominiums, Fraser
1,416-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.
Seller: Jason and Kristyn Ulrich
Buyer: Jacob and Kristin Beniflah
Price: $745,000
1103 GCR 4739/Horseshoe Drive, Grand Lake
1,860-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.72 acres of land.
Seller: Steven and Kathleen Humm
Buyer: Shanthi Mountain LLC
Price: $699,000
220 Rapids Lane, Rapids Condo, Grand Lake
1,729-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo.
Seller: Ernest and Susan Bjorkman
Buyer: Deborah and Jonathan Flora
Price: $680,000
123 GCR 101, East Blue River Drive, Kremmling
4,405-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.86 acres of land.
Seller: Kevin Pothier
Buyer: Daniel Dubrow and Kristina Nickens
Price: $640,000
209 Byers Avenue, Hot Sulphur Springs
1,582-square-foot, two-bedroom, 0.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.344 acres of land.
Seller: Chance and Antoinette Harms
Buyer: Tyler and Jillian Cole
Price: $475,000
97 Doc Susie Avenue, Divide at Forest Meadows, Fraser
1,008-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Henry B. Karpinski Residuary Trust, May Karpinski
Buyer: Kim and Mark Lineaweaver
Price: $440,000
714 Forest Trail, Winter Park
0.76 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Allen W. Bucher Trust and Alissa A. Bucher Trust
Buyer: Christopher and Jennalyn Slootmaker
Price: $435,000
95 Corona Trail, Grand Lake
12.68 acres of vacant land.
Seller: Per and Aasa Holmgren
Buyer: Reid and Darci Debaun
Price: $370,000
604 Marina Drive, Grand Lake
904-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath residence on 0.032 acres of land.
Seller: Barnes Family Trust
Buyer: Bruce and Joelle Appel
Price: $345,000
604 Marina Drive, Grand Lake
540-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath residence on 0.019 acres of land.
Seller: Barnes Family Trust
Buyer: Christine Stanley
Price: $325,000
62927 US Highway 40, Inn at SilverCreek, Granby
1,027-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Equity Trust Company, Drew Ferner IRA
Buyer: Richard and Wendy Schliep
Price: $322,000
145 Mount Vena Drive, Granby
0.33 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Kagawa Investment Partners
Buyer: S3 LLC, Suer Family Properties LLC
Price: $170,000
824 Granby West Circle, Granby
0.52 acres of vacant commercial land.
Seller: Granby Industrial LLC
Buyer: Israel Avalos and Janice Palacio
Price: $100,000
