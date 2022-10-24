 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Oct. 16-22 | SkyHiNews.com
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Oct. 16-22

Real estate transactions totaled $28,194,157 across 33 sales for the week of Oct. 16 to 22.

657 GCR 5171/Stagecoach Drive, Fraser

7,271-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 3.902 acres of land.

Seller: Gary Schoen and Dawn McNally Schoen

Buyer: 657 Stagecoach LLC

Price: $2,550,000

301 GCR 5221/Prairie Sage Road, Tabernash

5,263-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on 2.16 acres of land.

Seller: Donna Bolen

Buyer: Karen Charles

Price: $1,757,539

No address

Alpine Acres Subdivision Lot 1

Seller: GRCO LLC, Swiss LLC

Buyer: Alpine Lumber Company

Price: $1,595,493

12420 GCR 3/Ute Pass Road, Parshall

10.0 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Ronald and Judith Taufen

Buyer: Martin Living Trust

Price: $1,500,000

435 GCR 8333/Trappers Way, Fraser

3,139-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.04 acres of land.

Seller: James and Martha Patterson

Buyer: William Tischler and Jacqueline Middleton Tischler

Price: $1,275,000

422 Iron Horse Way, Chill Condominium, Winter Park

1,426-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: CJI LLC

Buyer: Geoffrey Law Thyne and Melissa Elizabeth Davis Lorton

Price: $1,265,000

63 GCR 897/Deer Trail Drive, Granby

Innsbruck-Val Moritz Lot 2, Block 14

Seller: Felipe Galaviz

Buyer: Jason and Nichole Pott

Price: $1,175,000

405 GCR 8333/Trappers Way, Fraser

3,706-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.04 acres of land.

Seller: Vayden R. Anderson Trust

Buyer: Oil Properties LLC

Price: $1,000,000

Winter Park

Timber Fox Unit 1305, Building 1

Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Julia and Kurt Whitaker

Price: $982,900

670 Winter Park Drive, Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominiums, Winter Park

1,537-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2 ½-bath condo.

Seller: Mark and Autumn Kirtland

Buyer: David and Breanne Kiefner

Price: $959,000

401 Norgren Road, Fraser

2,311-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.32 acres of land.

Seller: Marian A. Waldron

Buyer: Cosmic Dog Properties LLC

Price: $950,000

Winter Park

Timber Fox Unit 1202, Building 1

Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Lois and James Bretz Jr.

Price: $929,900

Winter Park

Timber Fox Unit 1101, Building 1

Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Judson Cary and Jason Scoten

Price: $906,400

Granby

Great Divide Head lettuce Colony TRT 24

Seller: Russell and Jennifer Eisenbart

Buyer: Tyler and Megan Danielson

Price: $880,000

Apres Winter Park Condominiums, Winter Park

1,553-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath residence condo.

Seller: Apres Winter Park LLC

Buyer: Jay and Brigette Modglin

Price: $849,725

Winter Park

Timber Fox Unit 1404, Building 1

Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Richard Anderson and Lisa Furnish

Price: $822,400

Winter Park

Timber Fox, Unit 1303, Building 1

Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Samantha Bond and Didier Fort

Price: $779,900

Iron Horse Way, Iron Horse Condominiums, Winter Park

1,667-square-foot, two-bedroom, three-bath condo.

Seller: Nick and Connie Deture

Buyer: Vincent Family Trust

Price: $770,000

213 Eagle Ridge Circle, Granby

2,296-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.03 acres of land.

Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC

Buyer: Angela and Wayne Lorinchak

Price: $750,000

400 GCR 8342/Cougar Avenue, Timbers Condominiums, Fraser

1,416-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.

Seller: Jason and Kristyn Ulrich

Buyer: Jacob and Kristin Beniflah

Price: $745,000

1103 GCR 4739/Horseshoe Drive, Grand Lake

1,860-square-foot, three-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.72 acres of land.

Seller: Steven and Kathleen Humm

Buyer: Shanthi Mountain LLC

Price: $699,000

220 Rapids Lane,  Rapids Condo, Grand Lake

1,729-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo.

Seller: Ernest and Susan Bjorkman

Buyer: Deborah and Jonathan Flora

Price: $680,000

123 GCR 101, East Blue River Drive, Kremmling

4,405-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.86 acres of land.

Seller: Kevin Pothier

Buyer: Daniel Dubrow and Kristina Nickens

Price: $640,000

209 Byers Avenue, Hot Sulphur Springs

1,582-square-foot, two-bedroom, 0.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.344 acres of land.

Seller: Chance and Antoinette Harms

Buyer: Tyler and Jillian Cole

Price: $475,000

97 Doc Susie Avenue, Divide at Forest Meadows, Fraser

1,008-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Henry B. Karpinski Residuary Trust, May Karpinski

Buyer: Kim and Mark Lineaweaver

Price: $440,000

714 Forest Trail, Winter Park

0.76 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Allen W. Bucher Trust and Alissa A. Bucher Trust

Buyer: Christopher and Jennalyn Slootmaker

Price: $435,000

95 Corona Trail, Grand Lake

12.68 acres of vacant land.

Seller: Per and Aasa Holmgren

Buyer: Reid and Darci Debaun

Price: $370,000

604 Marina Drive, Grand Lake

904-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath residence on 0.032 acres of land.

Seller: Barnes Family Trust

Buyer: Bruce and Joelle Appel

Price: $345,000

604 Marina Drive, Grand Lake

540-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath residence on 0.019 acres of land.

Seller: Barnes Family Trust

Buyer: Christine Stanley

Price: $325,000

62927 US Highway 40, Inn at SilverCreek, Granby

1,027-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Equity Trust Company, Drew Ferner IRA

Buyer: Richard and Wendy Schliep

Price: $322,000

145 Mount Vena Drive, Granby

0.33 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Kagawa Investment Partners

Buyer: S3 LLC, Suer Family Properties LLC

Price: $170,000

824 Granby West Circle, Granby

0.52 acres of vacant commercial land.

Seller: Granby Industrial LLC

Buyer: Israel Avalos and Janice Palacio

Price: $100,000

