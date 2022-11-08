 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Oct. 30 to Nov. 5 | SkyHiNews.com
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Oct. 30 to Nov. 5

Real estate transactions totaled $32,224,876 across 41 sales for the week of Oct. 30 to Nov. 5.

No address, Winter Park

4,399-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.099 acres of land.

Seller: PMWP Development Company

Buyer:  120H-327 Northwoods LLC

Price:  $2,528,214

465 Lower Ranch View Road, Granby

5,870-square-foot, six-bedroom, seven-bath, single-family residence on 0.36 acres of land.

Seller: HMG RE2 LLC, Hamilton-Madison Group LLC

Buyer: Robert and Julie Ogdeon

Price: $2,050,000

53 Meadow Trail, Fraser

2,374-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.13 acres of land.

Seller: Kristina Cole

Buyer: Abby and Mark Ballard

Price: $1,595,000

No address, Fraser

3,040-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.046 acres of land.

Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC

Buyer: John and Lisa Goodson

Price: $1,428,829

62 Hay Meadow Drive, Fraser

3,040-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.0463 acres of land.

Seller: Dieu Chen Phan Ngan and Lai Thi Hoang

Buyer: Stephanie Rupp Revocable Trust and Scott Rupp Revocable Trust

Price: $1,325,000

No address, Meadows at Grand Park, Fraser

3,040-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.046 acres of land.

Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC

Buyer: Jennifer Eckert and Steven Porter

Price: $1,315,459

3009 GCR 5171/Stagecoach Drive, Fraser

5,078-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 ½-bath, single-family residence on 17.5 acres of land.

Seller: Stegmeier LLC

Buyer: Graceful Bear Ranch LLC

Price: $1,250,000

138 GCR 8950/Indian Trail, Granby

3,336-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.41 acres of land.

Seller: GG Drywall Inc.

Buyer: Susan and Brett Nuermberger

Price: $1,170,000

Winter Park

Timber Fox Unit 1405

Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC

Buyer: James and Renae Buchheim

Price: $1,025,500

201 GCR 892/Balsam Drive, Granby

3,560-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.30 acres of land.

Seller: Michelle Peterson

Buyer: Doris Kats

Price: $1,010,000

Winter Park

Timber Fox Building 1, Unit 1302

Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC

Buyer: George and Kelly Denlinger

Price: $984,900

760 GCR 882/Zermatt Street, Granby

3,261-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on land.

Seller: John Bruce

Buyer: Carrie and Daniel Merchant III

Price: $965,150

214 GCR 6234/Legacy Park Road, Granby

3,632-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 5.68 acres of land.

Seller: Thomas and Lynn Roginski

Buyer: Andrew, Jessie and Gary Rollstin

Price: $915,000

578 GCR 830/Mulligan Street, Fraser

3,559-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.6 acres of land.

Seller: Darren and Sarah Lemorande

Buyer: Ryan and Catherine Perry, Todd Emaus

Price: $910,950

420 Ellsworth Street, Eagles Landing Condo, Grand Lake

1,871-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo.

Seller: Fred Schroeder and Dorothy Weber

Buyer: John M McCoy Jr. Bypass Trust

Price: $845,000

Winter Park

Timber Fox Building 1, Unit 1403

Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Eric and Karin Dix

Price: $822,900

37 GCR 8040N/Waterside Court, Lakeview at Waterside West Condos, Fraser

1,410-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo.

Seller: Theodore and Whitney Hillestad

Buyer: Jennifer Johnson

Price: $795,000

Winter Park

Timber Fox Building 1, Unit 1304

Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Vogt Living Trust

Price: $786,400

7305 Northstar, Kicking Horse Lodges, Granby

1,250-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Louis and Donna Foubert

Buyer: Daniela and Ryan Nolz

Price: $750,000

Winter Park

Timber Fox Building 1, Unit 1309

Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Jake Yurek

Price: $722,900

Winter Park

Timber Fox Building 1, Unit 1209

Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC

Buyer: James and Molly Harker

Price: $715,000

185 GCR 1015/East Eagle Nest Trail, Kremmling

2,988-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.14 acres of land.

Seller: Tamela Hanohano

Buyer: Ohana Investments LLC

Price: $675,000

Tabernash

Coyote Creek at Winter Park Unit 16

Seller: Grand Land Development Company LLC

Buyer: Amy Slichter

Price: $669,359

Tabernash

Coyote Creek at Winter Park Unit 15

Seller: Grand Land Development Company LLC

Buyer: Lynne Ly and Paul Archibald

Price: $659,665

136 GCR 838/East Meadow Mile, Meadow Ridge Lodges, Fraser

1,245-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.

Seller: Monica and Eric Sandstrom

Buyer: Belflower Investments LLC

Price: $638,000

136 GCR 851/Fawn Drive, Fraser

3,752-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.28 acres of land.

Seller: 3100 S Federal LLC

Buyer: David, George and Lucinda Corless

Price: $630,000

Winter Park

Timber Fox Building 1, Unit 1301

Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Roger and William Wiegner

Price: $601,900

175 GCR 8340/Spinner Court, Timbers Condominiums, Fraser

1,422-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Matthew Westlund and Kimberly Montgomery

Buyer: Stephanie Markey

Price: $590,000

33 GCR 518S/Strongbox Drive, Tabernash

5.13 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Young Life Property Charitable Trust

Buyer: Brendan and Kathryn Harrison

Price: $510,000

133 East Grand Avenue, Hot Sulphur Springs

1,548-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.258 acres of land.

Seller: Chelsea Gasper and Willliam McDonald

Buyer: Jacquelyn and Shane Frank

Price: $480,000

72 GCR 5163/Cedar Trail, Tabernash

4.91 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Egidijus Bilevicius

Buyer: Rebecca Bierden and Nathan Watt

Price: $360,000

889 East Agate Avenue, Granby

1,027-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land.

Seller: Robert Mourning and Kim Estorga

Buyer: Peter Schoenberger

Price: $350,000

160 Village Road, Aspen Meadows Condominiums, Granby

711-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: John Snedeker

Buyer: Mallory McClenathen

Price: $340,000

502 North 11th Street, Kremmling

2,761-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.105 acres of land.

Seller: Destyne Sayers

Buyer: Galviz Maria De Lourdes Holguin and Manuel Salcido Sosa

Price: $339,000

9522, 9500 and 9560 US Highway 34, Grand Lake

Far-View Subdivision Lots 6,7,8

Seller: Catherine Dillie

Buyer: Revive Limited

Price: $323,750

379 GCR 414/Elk Road, Granby

3.0 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Diane and Patrick Haney

Buyer: Kegan Brown

Price: $225,000

4024 GCR 50, Parshall

SEC 25-1-78 and 26-1-78

Seller: Leslie S Bright Trust

Buyer: Carrieann Mathis

Price: $208,000

12350 GCR 3/Ute Pass Road, Parshall

11.4 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Pedro De Cordoba Revocable Living Trust and Maria T De Cordoba Revocable Living Trust

Buyer: Cecil Jones

Price: $195,000

48 South 6th Street, Kremmling

1,992-square-foot, four-bedroom, 1 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.215 acres of land.

Seller: H2 Rentals LLC

Buyer: Chaz Benes

Price: $179,000

200 Grand Avenue, Grand Lake

0.344 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Pendelwood Properties LLC

Buyer: William and Christine Webb

Price: $175,000

62927 US Highway 40, Inn at SilverCreek, Granby

495-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Equity Trust Company, Telchman H Charles IRA

Buyer: Jesse Konz

Price: $165,000

