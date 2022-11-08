Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Oct. 30 to Nov. 5
Real estate transactions totaled $32,224,876 across 41 sales for the week of Oct. 30 to Nov. 5.
No address, Winter Park
4,399-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.099 acres of land.
Seller: PMWP Development Company
Buyer: 120H-327 Northwoods LLC
Price: $2,528,214
465 Lower Ranch View Road, Granby
5,870-square-foot, six-bedroom, seven-bath, single-family residence on 0.36 acres of land.
Seller: HMG RE2 LLC, Hamilton-Madison Group LLC
Buyer: Robert and Julie Ogdeon
Price: $2,050,000
53 Meadow Trail, Fraser
2,374-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.13 acres of land.
Seller: Kristina Cole
Buyer: Abby and Mark Ballard
Price: $1,595,000
No address, Fraser
3,040-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.046 acres of land.
Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC
Buyer: John and Lisa Goodson
Price: $1,428,829
62 Hay Meadow Drive, Fraser
3,040-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.0463 acres of land.
Seller: Dieu Chen Phan Ngan and Lai Thi Hoang
Buyer: Stephanie Rupp Revocable Trust and Scott Rupp Revocable Trust
Price: $1,325,000
No address, Meadows at Grand Park, Fraser
3,040-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.046 acres of land.
Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC
Buyer: Jennifer Eckert and Steven Porter
Price: $1,315,459
3009 GCR 5171/Stagecoach Drive, Fraser
5,078-square-foot, five-bedroom, 5 ½-bath, single-family residence on 17.5 acres of land.
Seller: Stegmeier LLC
Buyer: Graceful Bear Ranch LLC
Price: $1,250,000
138 GCR 8950/Indian Trail, Granby
3,336-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.41 acres of land.
Seller: GG Drywall Inc.
Buyer: Susan and Brett Nuermberger
Price: $1,170,000
Winter Park
Timber Fox Unit 1405
Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC
Buyer: James and Renae Buchheim
Price: $1,025,500
201 GCR 892/Balsam Drive, Granby
3,560-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.30 acres of land.
Seller: Michelle Peterson
Buyer: Doris Kats
Price: $1,010,000
Winter Park
Timber Fox Building 1, Unit 1302
Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC
Buyer: George and Kelly Denlinger
Price: $984,900
760 GCR 882/Zermatt Street, Granby
3,261-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on land.
Seller: John Bruce
Buyer: Carrie and Daniel Merchant III
Price: $965,150
214 GCR 6234/Legacy Park Road, Granby
3,632-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 5.68 acres of land.
Seller: Thomas and Lynn Roginski
Buyer: Andrew, Jessie and Gary Rollstin
Price: $915,000
578 GCR 830/Mulligan Street, Fraser
3,559-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.6 acres of land.
Seller: Darren and Sarah Lemorande
Buyer: Ryan and Catherine Perry, Todd Emaus
Price: $910,950
420 Ellsworth Street, Eagles Landing Condo, Grand Lake
1,871-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo.
Seller: Fred Schroeder and Dorothy Weber
Buyer: John M McCoy Jr. Bypass Trust
Price: $845,000
Winter Park
Timber Fox Building 1, Unit 1403
Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Eric and Karin Dix
Price: $822,900
37 GCR 8040N/Waterside Court, Lakeview at Waterside West Condos, Fraser
1,410-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo.
Seller: Theodore and Whitney Hillestad
Buyer: Jennifer Johnson
Price: $795,000
Winter Park
Timber Fox Building 1, Unit 1304
Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Vogt Living Trust
Price: $786,400
7305 Northstar, Kicking Horse Lodges, Granby
1,250-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Louis and Donna Foubert
Buyer: Daniela and Ryan Nolz
Price: $750,000
Winter Park
Timber Fox Building 1, Unit 1309
Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Jake Yurek
Price: $722,900
Winter Park
Timber Fox Building 1, Unit 1209
Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC
Buyer: James and Molly Harker
Price: $715,000
185 GCR 1015/East Eagle Nest Trail, Kremmling
2,988-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.14 acres of land.
Seller: Tamela Hanohano
Buyer: Ohana Investments LLC
Price: $675,000
Tabernash
Coyote Creek at Winter Park Unit 16
Seller: Grand Land Development Company LLC
Buyer: Amy Slichter
Price: $669,359
Tabernash
Coyote Creek at Winter Park Unit 15
Seller: Grand Land Development Company LLC
Buyer: Lynne Ly and Paul Archibald
Price: $659,665
136 GCR 838/East Meadow Mile, Meadow Ridge Lodges, Fraser
1,245-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.
Seller: Monica and Eric Sandstrom
Buyer: Belflower Investments LLC
Price: $638,000
136 GCR 851/Fawn Drive, Fraser
3,752-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.28 acres of land.
Seller: 3100 S Federal LLC
Buyer: David, George and Lucinda Corless
Price: $630,000
Winter Park
Timber Fox Building 1, Unit 1301
Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Roger and William Wiegner
Price: $601,900
175 GCR 8340/Spinner Court, Timbers Condominiums, Fraser
1,422-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Matthew Westlund and Kimberly Montgomery
Buyer: Stephanie Markey
Price: $590,000
33 GCR 518S/Strongbox Drive, Tabernash
5.13 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Young Life Property Charitable Trust
Buyer: Brendan and Kathryn Harrison
Price: $510,000
133 East Grand Avenue, Hot Sulphur Springs
1,548-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.258 acres of land.
Seller: Chelsea Gasper and Willliam McDonald
Buyer: Jacquelyn and Shane Frank
Price: $480,000
72 GCR 5163/Cedar Trail, Tabernash
4.91 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Egidijus Bilevicius
Buyer: Rebecca Bierden and Nathan Watt
Price: $360,000
889 East Agate Avenue, Granby
1,027-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.19 acres of land.
Seller: Robert Mourning and Kim Estorga
Buyer: Peter Schoenberger
Price: $350,000
160 Village Road, Aspen Meadows Condominiums, Granby
711-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: John Snedeker
Buyer: Mallory McClenathen
Price: $340,000
502 North 11th Street, Kremmling
2,761-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.105 acres of land.
Seller: Destyne Sayers
Buyer: Galviz Maria De Lourdes Holguin and Manuel Salcido Sosa
Price: $339,000
9522, 9500 and 9560 US Highway 34, Grand Lake
Far-View Subdivision Lots 6,7,8
Seller: Catherine Dillie
Buyer: Revive Limited
Price: $323,750
379 GCR 414/Elk Road, Granby
3.0 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Diane and Patrick Haney
Buyer: Kegan Brown
Price: $225,000
4024 GCR 50, Parshall
SEC 25-1-78 and 26-1-78
Seller: Leslie S Bright Trust
Buyer: Carrieann Mathis
Price: $208,000
12350 GCR 3/Ute Pass Road, Parshall
11.4 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Pedro De Cordoba Revocable Living Trust and Maria T De Cordoba Revocable Living Trust
Buyer: Cecil Jones
Price: $195,000
48 South 6th Street, Kremmling
1,992-square-foot, four-bedroom, 1 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.215 acres of land.
Seller: H2 Rentals LLC
Buyer: Chaz Benes
Price: $179,000
200 Grand Avenue, Grand Lake
0.344 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Pendelwood Properties LLC
Buyer: William and Christine Webb
Price: $175,000
62927 US Highway 40, Inn at SilverCreek, Granby
495-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Equity Trust Company, Telchman H Charles IRA
Buyer: Jesse Konz
Price: $165,000
