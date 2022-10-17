Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Oct. 9-15
Real estate transactions totaled $21,381,455 across 26 sales for the week of Oct. 9 to 15.
484 GCR 512/Fairway Lane, Fraser
5,885-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 2.017 acres of land.
Seller: Tobias and Stacie Dellamano
Buyer: Monty and Karen Polzin
Price: $3,240,000
195 Timber House Road, Winter Park
SEC 10 TWP 2S R 75W Partial Legal – See Document, TRT 42A SEC 10 TWP 2S R 75W
Seller: DCWP LLC
Buyer: Bradley Aaron Kelley
Price: $2,200,000
251 GCR 544/W. Homestead Drive, Fraser
3,281-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 4.53 acres of land.
Seller: Richard and Linda Levy
Buyer: Brandon Tyler and Brian Michael Roy Garland
Price: $1,800,000
3885 Dexterridge Road, Grand Lake
36.1 acres of agricultural land.
Seller: Inland Land Company LLC, M Double Bar Ranch Inc.
Buyer: Erik and Jennifer Becker
Price: $1,400,000
268 GCR 4632, Grand Lake
4,720-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.46 acres of land.
Seller: Stratton Family Trust
Buyer: Nathaniel and Alisa Romero
Price: $1,175,000
16 Springview Lane, Elk Creek Condominiums, Fraser
1,983-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo.
Seller: Jane Arambel and Matthew Kadillak
Buyer: Jeffrey and Kristen Boylan
Price: $1,075,000
201 Zephyr Way, Zephyr Mountain Lodge, Winter Park
968-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Erik and Amy LLC
Buyer: Rattenbury Family Trust
Price: $950,000
851 Ferret Lane, Fraser
2,230-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.0628 acres of land.
Seller: Michael and Stephen Brack
Buyer: Jason Berger
Price: $935,000
200 GCR 859/Elkdale Drive, Fraser
3,124-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 2.16 acres of land.
Seller: Kuching Limited
Buyer: Aaron and Courtney Delfausse
Price: $920,000
No address, Winter Park
Timber Fox Condominium Unit 1203, Building 1
Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC
Buyer: James W. and Sabine M. Tatman
Price: $785,900
1089 GCR 494/Columbine Drive, Grand Lake
3,880-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.59 acres of land.
Seller: Jennifer Lyall Trust and Marjorie Lyall Family Trust
Buyer: Jane C. Lyall Trust
Price: $772,500
No address, Fraser
40 acres of agricultural land.
Seller: Dan Thurston Revocable Trust and Helen Thurston Revocable Trust
Buyer: Big Fish Amalgamated LLC
Price: $725,000
GCR 5142, Tabernash
Unit 14 at Coyote Creek at Winter Park
Seller: Grand Lake Development LLC
Buyer: Jeffrey and Rachel Linger
Price: $676,555
79 GCR 2417/Monument Court, Kremmling
3,098-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 2.28 acres of land.
Seller: Donald Phelps Case IV
Buyer: Louis Poplin
Price: $562,000
Riverview Condo, Grand Lake
883-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Barbara Davis
Buyer: Mari McKinny and Brian Rettelle
Price: $525,000
325 21st Street, Kremmling
2,956-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.198 acres of land.
Seller: Shaun and Ariell Trujillo
Buyer: Cody and Allison Usher
Price: $519,000
227 GCR 8910/Lake Drive, Summit at SilverCreek, Granby
815-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.
Seller: Tyler and Megan Danielson
Buyer: Linda and Karl Gansler III
Price: $459,000
64 GCR 8040/Waterside Drive, Lakeview at Waterside West Condominiums, Fraser
629-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Marsh Dachas Waterside LLC
Buyer: Devon Nieto
Price: $439,500
267 GCR 8910/Lake Drive, Summit at SilverCreek, Granby
815-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.
Seller: David and Tiffany Klenke
Buyer: Maggie Thompson
Price: $420,000
174 Tall Pine Circle, Shadow Park West Condo, Grand Lake
967-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo.
Seller: Pamela Rieke
Buyer: Darin and Erin Glenn
Price: $385,000
876 GCR 5199/Snow Ridge Road, Fraser
3.354 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Heidi Brothers
Buyer: Isabel Corbeil and Scott Coggins
Price: $357,000
1194 GCR 5194/East Elk Meadows Drive, Fraser
2.19 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Drigan and Cassie Wieder
Buyer: Daniel Stock and Matthew Behlmann
Price: $325,000
1655 Nimbus Drive, Granby
0.967 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Dennis and Katie Hardie
Buyer: Tamara S. Hermanson Trust
Price: $250,000
62927 US Highway 40, Inn at SilverCreek, Granby
645-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Craig Strauss
Buyer: Lorraine Oyer, Edith Kiefer and Larry Patton
Price: $220,000
1484 GCR 19/Red Dirt Road, Kremmling
5.13 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Joseph John Bishop Jr.
Buyer: Larry and Maureen Benes
Price: $155,000
44 GCR 193/Hemlock Drive, Kremmling1
Vacant residential land.
Seller: Charles Rakity
Buyer: Lourie and Jesse Montoya
Price: $110,000
