 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Oct. 9-15 | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Oct. 9-15

News News |

Real estate transactions totaled $21,381,455 across 26 sales for the week of Oct. 9 to 15.

484 GCR 512/Fairway Lane, Fraser

5,885-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 2.017 acres of land.

Seller: Tobias and Stacie Dellamano

Buyer: Monty and Karen Polzin

Price: $3,240,000

195 Timber House Road, Winter Park

SEC 10 TWP 2S R 75W Partial Legal – See Document, TRT 42A SEC 10 TWP 2S R 75W

Seller: DCWP LLC

Buyer: Bradley Aaron Kelley

Price: $2,200,000

251 GCR 544/W. Homestead Drive, Fraser

3,281-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 4.53 acres of land.

Seller: Richard and Linda Levy

Buyer: Brandon Tyler and Brian Michael Roy Garland

Price: $1,800,000

3885 Dexterridge Road, Grand Lake

36.1 acres of agricultural land.

Seller: Inland Land Company LLC, M Double Bar Ranch Inc.

Buyer: Erik and Jennifer Becker

Price: $1,400,000

268 GCR 4632, Grand Lake

4,720-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.46 acres of land.

Seller: Stratton Family Trust

Buyer: Nathaniel and Alisa Romero

Price: $1,175,000

16 Springview Lane, Elk Creek Condominiums, Fraser

1,983-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo.

Seller: Jane Arambel and Matthew Kadillak

Buyer: Jeffrey and Kristen Boylan

Price: $1,075,000

201 Zephyr Way, Zephyr Mountain Lodge, Winter Park

968-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Erik and Amy LLC

Buyer: Rattenbury Family Trust

Price: $950,000

851 Ferret Lane, Fraser

2,230-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.0628 acres of land.

Seller: Michael and Stephen Brack

Buyer: Jason Berger

Price: $935,000

200 GCR 859/Elkdale Drive, Fraser

3,124-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 2.16 acres of land.

Seller: Kuching Limited

Buyer: Aaron and Courtney Delfausse

Price: $920,000

No address, Winter Park

Timber Fox Condominium Unit 1203, Building 1

Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC

Buyer: James W. and Sabine M. Tatman

Price: $785,900

1089 GCR 494/Columbine Drive, Grand Lake

3,880-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.59 acres of land.

Seller: Jennifer Lyall Trust and Marjorie Lyall Family Trust

Buyer: Jane C. Lyall Trust

Price: $772,500

No address, Fraser

40 acres of agricultural land.

Seller: Dan Thurston Revocable Trust and Helen Thurston Revocable Trust

Buyer: Big Fish Amalgamated LLC

Price: $725,000

GCR 5142, Tabernash

Unit 14 at Coyote Creek at Winter Park

Seller: Grand Lake Development LLC

Buyer: Jeffrey and Rachel Linger

Price: $676,555

79 GCR 2417/Monument Court, Kremmling

3,098-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 2.28 acres of land.

Seller: Donald Phelps Case IV

Buyer: Louis Poplin

Price: $562,000

Riverview Condo, Grand Lake

883-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Barbara Davis

Buyer: Mari McKinny and Brian Rettelle

Price: $525,000

325 21st Street, Kremmling

2,956-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.198 acres of land.

Seller: Shaun and Ariell Trujillo

Buyer: Cody and Allison Usher

Price: $519,000

227 GCR 8910/Lake Drive, Summit at SilverCreek, Granby

815-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.

Seller: Tyler and Megan Danielson

Buyer: Linda and Karl Gansler III

Price: $459,000

64 GCR 8040/Waterside Drive, Lakeview at Waterside West Condominiums, Fraser

629-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Marsh Dachas Waterside LLC

Buyer: Devon Nieto

Price: $439,500

267 GCR 8910/Lake Drive, Summit at SilverCreek, Granby

815-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.

Seller: David and Tiffany Klenke

Buyer: Maggie Thompson

Price: $420,000

174 Tall Pine Circle, Shadow Park West Condo, Grand Lake

967-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1 ½-bath condo.

Seller: Pamela Rieke

Buyer: Darin and Erin Glenn

Price: $385,000

876 GCR 5199/Snow Ridge Road, Fraser

3.354 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Heidi Brothers

Buyer: Isabel Corbeil and Scott Coggins 

Price: $357,000

1194 GCR 5194/East Elk Meadows Drive, Fraser

2.19 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Drigan and Cassie Wieder

Buyer: Daniel Stock and Matthew Behlmann

Price: $325,000

1655 Nimbus Drive, Granby

0.967 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Dennis and Katie Hardie

Buyer: Tamara S. Hermanson Trust

Price: $250,000

62927 US Highway 40, Inn at SilverCreek, Granby

645-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Craig Strauss

Buyer: Lorraine Oyer, Edith Kiefer and Larry Patton

Price: $220,000

1484 GCR 19/Red Dirt Road, Kremmling

5.13 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Joseph John Bishop Jr.

Buyer: Larry and Maureen Benes

Price: $155,000

44 GCR 193/Hemlock Drive, Kremmling1

Vacant residential land.

Seller: Charles Rakity

Buyer: Lourie and Jesse Montoya

Price: $110,000

News
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 