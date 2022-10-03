Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Sept. 25-Oct. 1
Real estate transactions totaled $20,980,672 across 25 sales for the week of Sept. 25 to Oct. 1.
365 Mt Neva Drive, Granby
3,954-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.36 acres of land.
Seller: Middlefork LLC, Swiss LLC
Buyer: Adam and Gina Schlosser
Price: $1,515,000
108 Hay Meadow Drive, Fraser
3,880-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.1052 acres of land.
Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC
Buyer: Gregory and Lexi Abolofia
Price: $1,381,376
114 Alder Brook Trail, Fraser
2,781-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.1409 acres of land.
Seller: James and Apri. Obermeyer
Buyer: Robert and Megan Fellinger
Price: $1,320,000
201 Antler Way, Winter Park
2,128-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.055 acres of land.
Seller: Benjamin Zwerling and Marina Torbeck
Buyer: Bryan and Roann Seay, Chih Cheng Chen
Price: $1,235,000
2000 GCR 514/Lupine Lane, Tabernash
3,346-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.042 acres of land.
Seller: Nora Funk
Buyer: Nicholas and Brittany Heguy
Price: $1,200,000
74 GCR 6525/Overlook Drive, Grand Lake
3,492-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land.
Seller: Sandra Littlefield
Buyer: Roy Andersen
Price: $1,079,000
6 Riverwalk Plaza, Fraser
1,406-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.0654 acres of land.
Seller: Clay and Cindy Scheitzach
Buyer: Kyle Gustafson and Jennifer Voigt
Price: $994,900
323 Wolf Park Lane, Winter Park
2,006-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.021 acres of land.
Seller: Michael and Julie Heller
Buyer: Mitchell Benson
Price: $990,000
2665 GCR 164/Golden Edge Drive, Kremmling
4,889-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 5.07 acres of land.
Seller: Sandi and Jeffrey Nichols
Buyer: Scott Michele Smith Properties LLC
Price: $950,000
747 GCR 64, Grand Lake
3,460-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.46 acres of land.
Seller: David and Mary Duncan
Buyer: James and Linda Humphrey
Price: $805,000
Winter Park
Timber Fox, Unit 1406, Building 1
Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC
Buyer: Timber Fox Unit 1406 LLC
Price: $783,400
104 Grand Avenue, Kremmling
5,404-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.268 acres of land.
Seller: Shane and Kimberly Bodemann
Buyer: Nadia B. Sierra Zubia
Price: $770,000
133 GCR 4941/Alpine Circle, Grand Lake
1,540-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.73 acres of land.
Seller: James and Stephanie Kroepfl
Buyer: ECR Granby LLC
Price: $749,000
410 GCR 8342/Cougar Avenue, Timbers Condominiums, Fraser
1,661-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.25-bath condo.
Seller: Angela and Kenneth Mackey
Buyer: Christopher and Victoria Cantu
Price: $740,000
613 Lake Avenue, Grand Lake
1,029-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.172 acres of land.
Seller: J K Kunc Family Trust
Buyer: Charles Yates and Pamela Murnane
Price: $675,000
GCR 5142, Tabernash
Coyote Creek at Winter Park Unit 3
Seller: Grand Land Company LLC
Buyer: Peter Zola and Melissa Genazzio
Price: $669,665
831 Mink Lane, Fraser
1,890-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.035 acres of land.
Seller: Torgerson Family Trust
Buyer: Charles Davis III and Kimberly Valentine
Price: $638,640
103 GCR 5142, Tabernash
Coyote Creek at Winter Park Unit 2
Seller: Grand Land Company LLC
Buyer: Michelle and John Moran
Price: $623,691
300 19th Street, Kremmling
2,104-square-foot, four-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land.
Seller: Josh and Whitney Marostica
Buyer: Susan Kelley and Ben Nilsson
Price: $525,000
310 Maple Street, Hot Sulphur Springs
2,544-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.172 acres of land.
Seller: Elizabeth Goddard and Cole Brakhaage
Buyer: Margaret Mariola
Price: $510,000
510 North 10th Street, Kremmling
4,251-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.168 acres of land.
Seller: John and Teri Tanton
Buyer: Lloyd and Jennifer Harvey
Price: $500,000
300 North Inlet Road, Riverside Condo, Grand Lake
683-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Capps Martin Family Trust
Buyer: John Golson
Price: $497,000
106 Grand Avenue, Kremmling
652-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.063 acres of land.
Seller: Shane and Kimberly Bodemann
Buyer: Matthew Oates
Price: $239,000
No address, Kremmling
Agricultural land.
Seller: John Clark
Buyer: Kyle Scholl
Price: $190,000v
