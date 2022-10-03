 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Sept. 25-Oct. 1 | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Sept. 25-Oct. 1

News News |

Real estate transactions totaled $20,980,672 across 25 sales for the week of Sept. 25 to Oct. 1.

365 Mt Neva Drive, Granby

3,954-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.36 acres of land.

Seller: Middlefork LLC, Swiss LLC

Buyer: Adam and Gina Schlosser

Price: $1,515,000

108 Hay Meadow Drive, Fraser

3,880-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.1052 acres of land.

Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC

Buyer: Gregory and Lexi Abolofia

Price: $1,381,376

114 Alder Brook Trail, Fraser

2,781-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.1409 acres of land.

Seller: James and Apri. Obermeyer

Buyer: Robert and Megan Fellinger

Price: $1,320,000

201 Antler Way, Winter Park

2,128-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.055 acres of land.

Seller: Benjamin Zwerling and Marina Torbeck

Buyer: Bryan and Roann Seay, Chih Cheng Chen

Price: $1,235,000

2000 GCR 514/Lupine Lane, Tabernash

3,346-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.042 acres of land.

Seller: Nora Funk

Buyer: Nicholas and Brittany Heguy

Price: $1,200,000

74 GCR 6525/Overlook Drive, Grand Lake

3,492-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.24 acres of land.

Seller: Sandra Littlefield

Buyer: Roy Andersen

Price: $1,079,000

6 Riverwalk Plaza, Fraser

1,406-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.0654 acres of land.

Seller: Clay and Cindy Scheitzach

Buyer: Kyle Gustafson and Jennifer Voigt

Price: $994,900

323 Wolf Park Lane, Winter Park

2,006-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.021 acres of land.

Seller: Michael and Julie Heller

Buyer: Mitchell Benson

Price: $990,000

2665 GCR 164/Golden Edge Drive, Kremmling

4,889-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 5.07 acres of land.

Seller: Sandi and Jeffrey Nichols

Buyer: Scott Michele Smith Properties LLC

Price: $950,000

747 GCR 64, Grand Lake

3,460-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.46 acres of land.

Seller: David and Mary Duncan

Buyer: James and Linda Humphrey

Price: $805,000

Winter Park

Timber Fox, Unit 1406, Building 1

Seller: 1111 Enterprises LLC

Buyer: Timber Fox Unit 1406 LLC

Price: $783,400

104 Grand Avenue, Kremmling

5,404-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.268 acres of land.

Seller: Shane and Kimberly Bodemann

Buyer: Nadia B. Sierra Zubia

Price: $770,000

133 GCR 4941/Alpine Circle, Grand Lake

1,540-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.73 acres of land.

Seller: James and Stephanie Kroepfl

Buyer: ECR Granby LLC

Price: $749,000

410 GCR 8342/Cougar Avenue, Timbers Condominiums, Fraser

1,661-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.25-bath condo.

Seller: Angela and Kenneth Mackey

Buyer: Christopher and Victoria Cantu

Price: $740,000

613 Lake Avenue, Grand Lake

1,029-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.172 acres of land.

Seller: J K Kunc Family Trust

Buyer: Charles Yates and Pamela Murnane

Price: $675,000

GCR 5142, Tabernash

Coyote Creek at Winter Park Unit 3

Seller: Grand Land Company LLC

Buyer: Peter Zola and Melissa Genazzio

Price: $669,665

831 Mink Lane, Fraser

1,890-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.035 acres of land.

Seller: Torgerson Family Trust

Buyer: Charles Davis III and Kimberly Valentine

Price: $638,640

103 GCR 5142, Tabernash

Coyote Creek at Winter Park Unit 2

Seller: Grand Land Company LLC

Buyer: Michelle and John Moran

Price: $623,691

300 19th Street, Kremmling

2,104-square-foot, four-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.23 acres of land.

Seller: Josh and Whitney Marostica

Buyer: Susan Kelley and Ben Nilsson

Price: $525,000

310 Maple Street, Hot Sulphur Springs

2,544-square-foot, three-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.172 acres of land.

Seller: Elizabeth Goddard and Cole Brakhaage

Buyer: Margaret Mariola

Price: $510,000

510 North 10th Street, Kremmling

4,251-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.168 acres of land.

Seller: John and Teri Tanton

Buyer: Lloyd and Jennifer Harvey

Price: $500,000

300 North Inlet Road, Riverside Condo, Grand Lake

683-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Capps Martin Family Trust

Buyer: John Golson

Price: $497,000

106 Grand Avenue, Kremmling

652-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.063 acres of land.

Seller: Shane and Kimberly Bodemann

Buyer: Matthew Oates

Price: $239,000

No address, Kremmling

Agricultural land.

Seller: John Clark

Buyer: Kyle Scholl

Price: $190,000v

News
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 