 Grand County real estate transactions, September 18-24 | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Grand County real estate transactions, September 18-24

News News |

Real estate transactions totaled $30,081,682 across 33 sales for the week of Sept. 18 to 24. The highest sale came in at $2,800,000.

2011 GCR 5/4 Bar 4 Road, Tabernash

8,110-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4.25-bath, single-family residence and 962-square-foot, two-bedroom, zero-bath structure on 5.52 acres of land.

Seller: Jan Koles

Buyer: Porcupine Hill LLC

Price: $2,800,000

Wildberry Lane, Tabernash, Fairways at Pole Creek Phase 4, Lots 38-41

3,709-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on land.

Seller: LGH Living Trust, SJP Living Trust

Buyer: Kevin Griglak and Jenny Ismert

Price: $2,475,000

Winter Park

Northwoods at Lakota Park Lot 23

Seller: PMWP Development Company

Buyer: Timothy and Stacey Roszhart

Price: $2,107,756

2306 GCR 511/Golf Course Circle, Fraser

4,417-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 2.184 acres of land.

Seller: Harris Family Trust

Buyer: Ramiro Santana Revocable Trust and Pam Cowper Revocable Trust

Price: $1,900,000

34 Meadow Trail, Fraser

4,281-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land.

Seller: Raines Living Trust

Buyer: 34 Meadow Trl LLC

Price: $1,830,000

357 Slalom Drive, Granby

4,123-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.179 acres of land.

Seller: Robert and Julie Ogdon

Buyer: Raymond and Heather Caruso

Price: $1,570,000

132 Mountain Willow Drive, Fraser

3,004-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.123 acres of land.

Seller: Lucian and Judy Williams

Buyer: Thomas and Laura Smedile

Price: $1,400,000

812 Elk Trail, Overlook at Elk Run Condo, Winter Park

2,662-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo.

Seller: Chris and Ann Bement

Buyer: Michael and Julie Heller

Price: $1,285,000

118 Hay Meadow Drive, Fraser

3,040-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.0457 acres of land.

Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC

Buyer: Jerry and Johanna Silverhart

Price: $1,214,110

No address, Fraser

3,034-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.402 acres of land.

Seller: David Griffus

Buyer: John Storti

Price: $1,098,000

122 Hay Meadow Drive, Fraser

3,860-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.1033 acres of land.

Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC

Buyer: Scott Cameron Schubert Trust

Price: $1,051,357

853 Saddle Ridge Circle, Granby

3,512-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land.

Seller: Robert L. Beisenherz Trust and Pamela K. Beisenherz Trust

Buyer: BT Peterson Trust

Price: $975,000

194 Cozens Pointe Circle, Cozens Pointe, Fraser

1,282-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.

Seller: Matthew Sandquist

Buyer: Jeffrey and Charlotte Buell

Price: $940,000

114 Hay Meadow Drive, Fraser

3,040-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.0457 acres of land.

Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC

Buyer: Hay Meadow Partners LLC

Price: $900,459

110 Preserve Way

Lot 5 at Winter Park Preserve

Seller: Grand Legend II LLC

Buyer: Savsyd Trust

Price: $900,000

128 US Highway 34, Grand Lake

2,438-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land.

Seller: Arnold Miller

Buyer: Kate and Claude Coskrey III

Price: $660,000

843 GCR 64, Grand Lake

1,680-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.46 acres of land.

Seller: Steven and Kathleen Jacoby

Buyer: David and Ashley Leonard

Price: $650,000

195 GCR 702/Village Drive, Beaver Village, Winter Park

920-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.2-bath condo.

Seller: Robert Griss and Alletta Bode

Buyer: Thomas and Amanda Dean

Price: $640,000

165 GCR 101/Blue River Drive, Kremmling

2,281-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.86 acres of land.

Seller: Jessica Goldberg

Buyer: Holt, Sharon and Everette Simmons, Brittany Listak

Price: $635,000

405 GCR 8342/Cougar Avenue, Timbers Condominiums, Fraser

1,459-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.

Seller: Han Ng

Buyer: Amy and Ryan Burhorn

Price: $615,000

262 GCR 445, Grand Lake

3,750-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land.

Seller: Ryan McNertney

Buyer: Garrett and Mindy Covington

Price: $599,000

954 GCR 1933/Aspen Way, Kremmling

1,348-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 5.14 acres of land.

Seller: Casey and Maribeth Pecotte

Buyer: Jeffrey Lehmann and Lindsay Rader

Price: $595,000

580 Winter Park Drive, Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominiums, Winter Park

603-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Bradley Ryan

Buyer: Alison Feeney

Price: $550,000

315 Elk Lane, Shadow Crest Condo, Grand Lake

1,575-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.2-bath condo.

Seller: Hearl and Marianne Condon

Buyer: Lee Dobrec and Lynn Sullivan

Price: $529,000

318 17th Street, Kremmling

2,912-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land.

Seller: Erik Husby

Buyer: Sarah and Lance Ususan

Price: $520,000

53 GCR 820/4th Street, Tabernash

1,600-square-foot warehouse/storage on 0.14 acres of land.

Seller: Bierig-Ritter Properties LLC

Buyer: Conroy Holdings LLC, C Olson Holdings LLC

Price: $360,000

225 GCR 804, Winter Park Meadows Condo, Fraser

550-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Will MacDonald

Buyer: Lee Stumacher

Price: $313,000

746 GCR 413/Arapahoe Road, Granby

1.92 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Charles and Eileen Curless Trust

Buyer: Andrew Emanuel

Price: $205,000

2129 GCR 491/Timber Lane, Grand Lake

0.88 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Claire Bronson Trust, Daniel Bronson

Buyer: Bryan P. Buss Revocable Living Trust and Alisha R. Buss Revocable Living Trust

Price: $175,000

359 GCR 4652/Lakewood Drive, Grand Lake

0.799 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Joseph Cesaratto

Buyer: Darren and Melissa Myers

Price: $165,000

No address, Fraser

0.1151 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Michael and Stephen Brack

Buyer: Jardie Lauinger and Robert Portwood

Price: $149,000

1352 Wildhorse Circle, Granby

0.25 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Katherine Schmitz

Buyer: Lynda and Ronald Levitz

Price: $145,000

834 Granby West Circle, Granby

0.43 acres of vacant commercial land.

Seller: Granby Industrial LLC

Buyer: Jodi Strickland

Price: $130,000

News
See more

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 