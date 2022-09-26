Grand County real estate transactions, September 18-24
Real estate transactions totaled $30,081,682 across 33 sales for the week of Sept. 18 to 24. The highest sale came in at $2,800,000.
2011 GCR 5/4 Bar 4 Road, Tabernash
8,110-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4.25-bath, single-family residence and 962-square-foot, two-bedroom, zero-bath structure on 5.52 acres of land.
Seller: Jan Koles
Buyer: Porcupine Hill LLC
Price: $2,800,000
Wildberry Lane, Tabernash, Fairways at Pole Creek Phase 4, Lots 38-41
3,709-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on land.
Seller: LGH Living Trust, SJP Living Trust
Buyer: Kevin Griglak and Jenny Ismert
Price: $2,475,000
Winter Park
Northwoods at Lakota Park Lot 23
Seller: PMWP Development Company
Buyer: Timothy and Stacey Roszhart
Price: $2,107,756
2306 GCR 511/Golf Course Circle, Fraser
4,417-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 2.184 acres of land.
Seller: Harris Family Trust
Buyer: Ramiro Santana Revocable Trust and Pam Cowper Revocable Trust
Price: $1,900,000
34 Meadow Trail, Fraser
4,281-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.16 acres of land.
Seller: Raines Living Trust
Buyer: 34 Meadow Trl LLC
Price: $1,830,000
357 Slalom Drive, Granby
4,123-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.179 acres of land.
Seller: Robert and Julie Ogdon
Buyer: Raymond and Heather Caruso
Price: $1,570,000
132 Mountain Willow Drive, Fraser
3,004-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.123 acres of land.
Seller: Lucian and Judy Williams
Buyer: Thomas and Laura Smedile
Price: $1,400,000
812 Elk Trail, Overlook at Elk Run Condo, Winter Park
2,662-square-foot, three-bedroom, three-bath condo.
Seller: Chris and Ann Bement
Buyer: Michael and Julie Heller
Price: $1,285,000
118 Hay Meadow Drive, Fraser
3,040-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.0457 acres of land.
Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC
Buyer: Jerry and Johanna Silverhart
Price: $1,214,110
No address, Fraser
3,034-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.402 acres of land.
Seller: David Griffus
Buyer: John Storti
Price: $1,098,000
122 Hay Meadow Drive, Fraser
3,860-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.1033 acres of land.
Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC
Buyer: Scott Cameron Schubert Trust
Price: $1,051,357
853 Saddle Ridge Circle, Granby
3,512-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.27 acres of land.
Seller: Robert L. Beisenherz Trust and Pamela K. Beisenherz Trust
Buyer: BT Peterson Trust
Price: $975,000
194 Cozens Pointe Circle, Cozens Pointe, Fraser
1,282-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.
Seller: Matthew Sandquist
Buyer: Jeffrey and Charlotte Buell
Price: $940,000
114 Hay Meadow Drive, Fraser
3,040-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.0457 acres of land.
Seller: Grand Park Homes LLC
Buyer: Hay Meadow Partners LLC
Price: $900,459
110 Preserve Way
Lot 5 at Winter Park Preserve
Seller: Grand Legend II LLC
Buyer: Savsyd Trust
Price: $900,000
128 US Highway 34, Grand Lake
2,438-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land.
Seller: Arnold Miller
Buyer: Kate and Claude Coskrey III
Price: $660,000
843 GCR 64, Grand Lake
1,680-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.46 acres of land.
Seller: Steven and Kathleen Jacoby
Buyer: David and Ashley Leonard
Price: $650,000
195 GCR 702/Village Drive, Beaver Village, Winter Park
920-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.2-bath condo.
Seller: Robert Griss and Alletta Bode
Buyer: Thomas and Amanda Dean
Price: $640,000
165 GCR 101/Blue River Drive, Kremmling
2,281-square-foot, three-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 0.86 acres of land.
Seller: Jessica Goldberg
Buyer: Holt, Sharon and Everette Simmons, Brittany Listak
Price: $635,000
405 GCR 8342/Cougar Avenue, Timbers Condominiums, Fraser
1,459-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.
Seller: Han Ng
Buyer: Amy and Ryan Burhorn
Price: $615,000
262 GCR 445, Grand Lake
3,750-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.22 acres of land.
Seller: Ryan McNertney
Buyer: Garrett and Mindy Covington
Price: $599,000
954 GCR 1933/Aspen Way, Kremmling
1,348-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 5.14 acres of land.
Seller: Casey and Maribeth Pecotte
Buyer: Jeffrey Lehmann and Lindsay Rader
Price: $595,000
580 Winter Park Drive, Fraser Crossing-Founders Pointe Condominiums, Winter Park
603-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Bradley Ryan
Buyer: Alison Feeney
Price: $550,000
315 Elk Lane, Shadow Crest Condo, Grand Lake
1,575-square-foot, two-bedroom, 2.2-bath condo.
Seller: Hearl and Marianne Condon
Buyer: Lee Dobrec and Lynn Sullivan
Price: $529,000
318 17th Street, Kremmling
2,912-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath, single-family residence on 0.2 acres of land.
Seller: Erik Husby
Buyer: Sarah and Lance Ususan
Price: $520,000
53 GCR 820/4th Street, Tabernash
1,600-square-foot warehouse/storage on 0.14 acres of land.
Seller: Bierig-Ritter Properties LLC
Buyer: Conroy Holdings LLC, C Olson Holdings LLC
Price: $360,000
225 GCR 804, Winter Park Meadows Condo, Fraser
550-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Will MacDonald
Buyer: Lee Stumacher
Price: $313,000
746 GCR 413/Arapahoe Road, Granby
1.92 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Charles and Eileen Curless Trust
Buyer: Andrew Emanuel
Price: $205,000
2129 GCR 491/Timber Lane, Grand Lake
0.88 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Claire Bronson Trust, Daniel Bronson
Buyer: Bryan P. Buss Revocable Living Trust and Alisha R. Buss Revocable Living Trust
Price: $175,000
359 GCR 4652/Lakewood Drive, Grand Lake
0.799 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Joseph Cesaratto
Buyer: Darren and Melissa Myers
Price: $165,000
No address, Fraser
0.1151 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Michael and Stephen Brack
Buyer: Jardie Lauinger and Robert Portwood
Price: $149,000
1352 Wildhorse Circle, Granby
0.25 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Katherine Schmitz
Buyer: Lynda and Ronald Levitz
Price: $145,000
834 Granby West Circle, Granby
0.43 acres of vacant commercial land.
Seller: Granby Industrial LLC
Buyer: Jodi Strickland
Price: $130,000
