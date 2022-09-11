 Grand County Real Estate Transactions, September 4-10 | SkyHiNews.com
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, September 4-10

Real estate transactions totaled $22,119,550 across 26 sales for the week of Sept. 4 to 10. The most expensive sale came in at $3,800,000.

2013 Lakota Trail, Winter Park

6,283-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.626 acres of land.

Seller: Michael Davlin Living Trust and Carol Davlin Living Trust

Buyer: Timothy and Christie Oates

Price: $3,800,000

92 GCR 5114/Lacy Lane, Fraser

7,548-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4.75-bath, single-family residence on 2.054 acres of land.

Seller: Sanford and Deborah Pitzer

Buyer: Jeff and Heidi Lederman

Price: $2,500,000

16 Bluestem Court, Fraser

2,601-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.0933 acres of land.

Seller: Andrew and Kristin Beck

Buyer: Lizanne Thomas Revocable Trust and David Walter Black Revocable Trust

Price: $1,500,000

105 GCR 8950/Indian Trail, Granby

5,126-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.32 acres of land.

Seller: James and Betty Inhelder

Buyer: Brian, Amy, Kent and Alena Peterson

Price: $1,320,000

422 Iron Horse Way, Chill Condominium, Winter Park

1,426-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Block E Inc.

Buyer: MIG Land Colorado LLC

Price: $1,130,000

400 GCR 8302/Golden Drive, Fraser

3,189-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 1.35 acres of land.

Seller: Igor Guziur

Buyer: Sophia Briegleb and Joshua Hogrewe

Price: $1,000,000

217 GCR 899/Overlook Drive, Granby

3,851-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.37 acres of land.

Seller: Kenneth and Deborah Campbell

Buyer: Judith Stein

Price: $979,000

170 GCR 4943/Primrose Lane, Grand Lake

3,072-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.33 acres of land.

Seller: Mark and Lori St. Germain

Buyer: Peter Swisshelm and Mary Lynch

Price: $890,000

201 Zephyr Way, Zephyr Mountain Lodge, Winter Park

1,019-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.

Seller: Thomas and Rosalie Prendergast

Buyer: Week2Week Rentals LLC

Price: $880,000

Eagle Ridge Drive, Granby

Village at Eagle Ridge Lot 7, Building 2

Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC, Acorn Building Solutions LLC

Buyer: Palmer Holdings LLC

Price: $760,000

Eagle Ridge Drive, Granby

Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 9, Block 2

Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC

Buyer: Vivian Denny Revocable Trust

Price: $750,000

Eagle Ridge Drive, Granby

Village at Eagle Ridge Unit 75, Building 15

Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC, Acorn Building Solutions LLC

Buyer: Nicholas Morroni

Price: $717,450

Eagle Ridge Drive, Granby

Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit 78, Building 15

Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC

Buyer: Codie and Donald Roberts Jr.

Price: $716,100

245 Christiansen Avenue, Granby

2,664-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath duplex.

Seller: Ellen Auchincloss

Buyer: Andrew and Anna Sielski

Price: $635,000

430 GCR 85/Elk Horn Drive, Fraser

2,548-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.21 acres of land.

Seller: Deborah Siegel

Buyer: Brian Roussel

Price: $605,000

No address

SECS 34-2-80 and 35-2-80

Seller: Middlefork LLC

Buyer: Hayden, Cynthia and Henry Southway

Price: $600,000

630 East Moffat Avenue, Hot Sulphur Springs

3,158-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.287 acres of land.

Seller: Suzanne Fody

Buyer: Paul Divincentis and Patti Drake

Price: $560,000

313 Iron Horse Way, Iron Horse Condo, Winter Park

616-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Joseph Crews and Elizabeth Daly

Buyer: Thomas and Peter Zimmer

Price: $515,000

1446 GCR 1933/Aspen Way, Kremmling

2,066-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 5.06 acres of land.

Seller: Joseph Sine and Dawn Kaup

Buyer: Aaron Marsh and Maeghan McCauley

Price: $454,000

207 GCR 8910/Lake Drive, Summit at SilverCreek, Granby

815-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.

Seller: Barclay Trust

Buyer: Ryan and Joy Foster, James and Janet Weidmann

Price: $420,000

233 Fraser Avenue, Crooked Creek Complex, Fraser

835-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Lauren, Roger and Caroline Kaestner

Buyer: Alexis Fernando Rosas Basilio

Price: $335,000

551 Casa Drive, Granby

Mobile home on 0.182 acres of land.

Seller: Gary and Sandra Chelcun

Buyer: Jose Rios

Price: $230,000

105 GCR 4421, Soda Springs, Grand Lake

703-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Joseph Berman

Buyer: Jane Woloson

Price: $230,000

225 GCR 804, Winter Park Meadows Condo, Fraser

273-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.

Seller: Joshua Shaeffer

Buyer: Rodman and Leslie Riehl

Price: $229,000

2873 GCR 162/Barlow Drive, Kremmling

5.45 acres of vacant residential land.

Seller: Saundra and Christopher Cregan

Buyer: Alex and Catherine Getty

Price: $205,000

1729 GCR 881/Grenoble Street

Vacant residential land

Seller: Wild Places Inc.

Buyer: Matthew and JoAnn Arabasz

Price: $159,000

