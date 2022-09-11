Grand County Real Estate Transactions, September 4-10
Real estate transactions totaled $22,119,550 across 26 sales for the week of Sept. 4 to 10. The most expensive sale came in at $3,800,000.
2013 Lakota Trail, Winter Park
6,283-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.626 acres of land.
Seller: Michael Davlin Living Trust and Carol Davlin Living Trust
Buyer: Timothy and Christie Oates
Price: $3,800,000
92 GCR 5114/Lacy Lane, Fraser
7,548-square-foot, five-bedroom, 4.75-bath, single-family residence on 2.054 acres of land.
Seller: Sanford and Deborah Pitzer
Buyer: Jeff and Heidi Lederman
Price: $2,500,000
16 Bluestem Court, Fraser
2,601-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bath, single-family residence on 0.0933 acres of land.
Seller: Andrew and Kristin Beck
Buyer: Lizanne Thomas Revocable Trust and David Walter Black Revocable Trust
Price: $1,500,000
105 GCR 8950/Indian Trail, Granby
5,126-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.75-bath, single-family residence on 0.32 acres of land.
Seller: James and Betty Inhelder
Buyer: Brian, Amy, Kent and Alena Peterson
Price: $1,320,000
422 Iron Horse Way, Chill Condominium, Winter Park
1,426-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Block E Inc.
Buyer: MIG Land Colorado LLC
Price: $1,130,000
400 GCR 8302/Golden Drive, Fraser
3,189-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3 ½-bath, single-family residence on 1.35 acres of land.
Seller: Igor Guziur
Buyer: Sophia Briegleb and Joshua Hogrewe
Price: $1,000,000
217 GCR 899/Overlook Drive, Granby
3,851-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.37 acres of land.
Seller: Kenneth and Deborah Campbell
Buyer: Judith Stein
Price: $979,000
170 GCR 4943/Primrose Lane, Grand Lake
3,072-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.33 acres of land.
Seller: Mark and Lori St. Germain
Buyer: Peter Swisshelm and Mary Lynch
Price: $890,000
201 Zephyr Way, Zephyr Mountain Lodge, Winter Park
1,019-square-foot, two-bedroom, two-bath condo.
Seller: Thomas and Rosalie Prendergast
Buyer: Week2Week Rentals LLC
Price: $880,000
Eagle Ridge Drive, Granby
Village at Eagle Ridge Lot 7, Building 2
Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC, Acorn Building Solutions LLC
Buyer: Palmer Holdings LLC
Price: $760,000
Eagle Ridge Drive, Granby
Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Lot 9, Block 2
Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC
Buyer: Vivian Denny Revocable Trust
Price: $750,000
Eagle Ridge Drive, Granby
Village at Eagle Ridge Unit 75, Building 15
Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC, Acorn Building Solutions LLC
Buyer: Nicholas Morroni
Price: $717,450
Eagle Ridge Drive, Granby
Village at Eagle Ridge Grand Elk Ranch & Club Unit 78, Building 15
Seller: Royal Oak Rocksure LLC
Buyer: Codie and Donald Roberts Jr.
Price: $716,100
245 Christiansen Avenue, Granby
2,664-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath duplex.
Seller: Ellen Auchincloss
Buyer: Andrew and Anna Sielski
Price: $635,000
430 GCR 85/Elk Horn Drive, Fraser
2,548-square-foot, four-bedroom, two-bath, single-family residence on 1.21 acres of land.
Seller: Deborah Siegel
Buyer: Brian Roussel
Price: $605,000
No address
SECS 34-2-80 and 35-2-80
Seller: Middlefork LLC
Buyer: Hayden, Cynthia and Henry Southway
Price: $600,000
630 East Moffat Avenue, Hot Sulphur Springs
3,158-square-foot, four-bedroom, 2 ½-bath, single-family residence on 0.287 acres of land.
Seller: Suzanne Fody
Buyer: Paul Divincentis and Patti Drake
Price: $560,000
313 Iron Horse Way, Iron Horse Condo, Winter Park
616-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Joseph Crews and Elizabeth Daly
Buyer: Thomas and Peter Zimmer
Price: $515,000
1446 GCR 1933/Aspen Way, Kremmling
2,066-square-foot, one-bedroom, 1.75-bath, single-family residence on 5.06 acres of land.
Seller: Joseph Sine and Dawn Kaup
Buyer: Aaron Marsh and Maeghan McCauley
Price: $454,000
207 GCR 8910/Lake Drive, Summit at SilverCreek, Granby
815-square-foot, two-bedroom, 1.75-bath condo.
Seller: Barclay Trust
Buyer: Ryan and Joy Foster, James and Janet Weidmann
Price: $420,000
233 Fraser Avenue, Crooked Creek Complex, Fraser
835-square-foot, two-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Lauren, Roger and Caroline Kaestner
Buyer: Alexis Fernando Rosas Basilio
Price: $335,000
551 Casa Drive, Granby
Mobile home on 0.182 acres of land.
Seller: Gary and Sandra Chelcun
Buyer: Jose Rios
Price: $230,000
105 GCR 4421, Soda Springs, Grand Lake
703-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Joseph Berman
Buyer: Jane Woloson
Price: $230,000
225 GCR 804, Winter Park Meadows Condo, Fraser
273-square-foot, zero-bedroom, one-bath condo.
Seller: Joshua Shaeffer
Buyer: Rodman and Leslie Riehl
Price: $229,000
2873 GCR 162/Barlow Drive, Kremmling
5.45 acres of vacant residential land.
Seller: Saundra and Christopher Cregan
Buyer: Alex and Catherine Getty
Price: $205,000
1729 GCR 881/Grenoble Street
Vacant residential land
Seller: Wild Places Inc.
Buyer: Matthew and JoAnn Arabasz
Price: $159,000
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.