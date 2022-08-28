Grand County receives flash flood warning

The National Weather Service in Denver issued flash flood warning for central Grand County at 3:48 p.m. that will last until 7:00 p.m. The affected area includes part of Highway 125.

The alert said between 0.5 and one inch of rain has fallen in some areas, and up to another 0.5 inches are expected. The warning lists Middle Willow Creek Valley and Lower Willow Creek Valley as places that will be impacted.

Flooding could affect small streams, roads, poor drainage and low-lying areas in the East Troublesome burn scar.

The weather service advises people in the area to move to higher ground and expect rock slides or debris flows on roads.