Grand County releases plan to slowly reopen some businesses in line with state orders

The welcome sign in Granby alerts passersby to a couple websites containing information and resources regarding Grand County’s COVID-19 response. With the state moving into a safer at home period, the county is easing some restrictions put in place during Gov. Jared Polis’ stay at home order.

Eli Pace / epace@skyhinews.com

Grand County got more details about what “safer at home” guidelines will look like this week as county officials unveiled their newest public health order on Monday after the state’s stay at home order expired.

Under safer at home guidelines, it won’t be a large scale roll back of restrictions put in place during Gov. Jared Polis’ stay at home order. Instead, a local plan describes a “cautious and calculated” approach to reopening many places in the county.

Most basically, the county’s plans align with the state’s safer at home phase, which allows retail and some other businesses to reopen May 1, so long as social distancing guidelines and safety precautions are in place. People are still being advised to wear face coverings over their nose and mouth when they go out in public. In compliance with the state’s guidance, some Grand County businesses will be able to reopen May 1, so long as they have filled out a compliance verification form and turned it into Grand County Public Health for approval.

The new phase prohibits gatherings of 10 people or more, but some office buildings can start to open at half capacity with precautions. Vulnerable people are still being encouraged to stay home, while others are asked to limit themselves to necessary activities.

Most precautions from the state revolve around continuing telework, increased sanitation, social distancing and encouraging face masks and personal hygiene. Employers are also required to make accommodations for employees who live with vulnerable people or have child care responsibilities.

In order to reopen legally, county businesses must submit a compliance verification form to public health to ensure safety protocols set forth by the state are being followed. Businesses must also display approval from public health before they can allow customers in.

The goal is to balance keeping the community safe from the pandemic and recognizing the economic and mental health consequences of the stay at home phase.

“The No. 1 priority of the mitigation and suuppression plan, and the order associated with it, is to keep the citizens of Grand County safe,” said Schelly Olson, information officer for the Joint Information Center. “We all have to have a very unified and united front as we move through these phases because we don’t want to backtrack, we want to continue moving forward.”

The health order also notes that any state or federal guidelines that are stricter than the county’s supersede the county’s order. The order is in effect immediately and until further notice. Restaurants, bars and gyms remain closed to in person services. Schools are also still shuttered.