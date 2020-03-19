Grand County remains at one positive COVID-19 case with 21 tests awaiting results

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, Grand County was reporting one positive test for the novel coronavirus in the county.

According to the county’s response team, 26 samples have been submitted for testing since March 12 with one positive test and four coming back negative. There are still 21 tests pending.

The figures are from the county’s COVID-19 response team. On Saturday, Grand County Public Health delegated authority to the Grand County COVID-19 Response Team, an incident management team not unlike what’s created to combat wildfires.

The team’s objectives are to minimize local transmission of the COVID-19 pandemic, provide and disseminate information regarding prevention and treatment measures and manage the incident until such time that testing, treatment, and monitoring of COVID-19 fall within the capabilities of Grand County’s health care organizations.