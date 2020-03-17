Grand County resident tests positive for COVID-19

A Grand County resident has tested positive for the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19.

Grand County Public Health said Tuesday that it is working on contact tracing and quarantine measures for the infected patient.

The patient was tested on March 12 and the county received results from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Tuesday.

The only information being shared at this time is that the patient has been on self-quarantine since the day before being tested. GCPH is working to identify and contact any individuals who may be at risk of having contracted COVID-19 from the individual.

As the investigation continues, further information will be shared related to health risks to the general public.

Information and resources related to the coronavirus and county actions can be found by clicking the banner at the top the county’s website: http://www.co.grand.co.us.

