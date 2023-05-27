Grand County Rural Health Network asks for Excellence in Health Service nominations

Nominations for Grand County Rural Health Network’s 2023 Award for Excellence in Health Service have opened. Individuals or groups contributing to the health of Grand County, either professionally or as a volunteer, are eligible for nomination.

To make a nomination, fill out the form at GCRuralHealth.org/highfive and write a nomination letter of less than 500 words. The forms and letters can be mailed to the rural health network or emailed to Executive Director Jen Fanning at jfanning@co.grand.co.us .

The network’s board of directors will vote on the winner, and recipients will be honored Sept. 6 at Gratitude for Grand, the kickoff event for rural health’s annual fundraiser. Nominations are due by May 29.