Grand County Rural Health Network invites community to take youth health surveys

Grand County currently doesn’t have a school-based health center or a community care clinic that serves underinsured or uninsured individuals. Community members access these institutions to pay an affordable rate for treatment.

In 2022, Grand County Rural Health Network received a grant to conduct research on whether residents could benefit from these institutions. The first step in their research is to offer a survey on youth healthcare in Grand County. This five-minute online survey, now available for community members to answer, will allow Rural Health collect data on the viability of a school-based health center for students, or a community care clinic.

Data from the survey will also help Rural Health learn about the overall healthcare needs of local students, since this is the county’s first health access survey specifically geared toward youth. The deadline to respond to the survey is June 6.

Survey link for parents and community members: ShortURL.at/tvPX5

Survey link for school staff: ShortURL.at/pyAY7

Survey link for current students and former students (within the past five years): ShortURL.at/cszR4

If community members fall into more than one category, they can fill out a survey for each category.