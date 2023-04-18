Grand County Search and Rescue aids two victims in the backcountry

Grand County Search and Rescue responded to two calls to assist individuals in the backcountry on April 8.

Grand County Search and Rescue/Courtesy Photo

Grand County Search and Rescue responded to two separate backcountry injuries on Saturday, April 8. The first involved a man who dislocated his shoulder while skiing, and the second involved a woman who broke her arm while snowmobiling.

The first page was issued at 10:47 a.m. for a 47-year-old male who had fallen and dislocated his shoulder while skiing in Current Creek near Berthoud Pass. The accident occurred at 11,800 feet, approximately three-quarters of a mile north of the trailhead. They established good communications with the injured man with an SMS locator, two-way radio and cell phone.

A team of five search and rescue members met the skier, bringing him first aid supplies and snowshoes. The subject was able to walk out to the trailhead.

At 1:15 p.m, just as the skier was arriving at the trailhead, another page was issued for a 21-year-old female with a broken arm near the trestle on the Corona Road, east of Winter Park. The woman had been riding double on a snowmobile, injuring her arm when she was bucked off.

Members from the first mission responded directly to the Lakota trailhead, while other members brought another rescue truck with snowmobiles. Two EMS members also responded to the accident site.

After evaluation and some basic first aid, the woman was able to ride on a snowmobile down to the trailhead. All were out of the field by 3:30 p.m.