Grand County Search and Rescue founder honored by state org

Grand County Search and Rescue founder Greg Foley accepts the 2021 Hunter Holloway Spirit Award at the statewide search and rescue conference on Sept. 21 in Breckenridge.

Lincoln Smith, Grand County Search and Rescue / Courtesy photo

Grand County Search and Rescue member Greg Foley received the 2021 Hunter Holloway Spirit Award from the Colorado Search and Rescue Association at the statewide conference last week.

The award recognizes service in preventative public safety education and professional community education, as well as extraordinary efforts during missions and a commitment to advancing the search and rescue community.

“Greg exemplifies these qualities,” Grand Couty Search and Rescue said in a statement. “We are proud to have Greg as one of our own and see him appropriately recognized and honored as a dedicated team member.”

Foley helped to found Grand County Search and Rescue in 1985 and has served the all-volunteer group as an incident commander, field responder, mentor, teacher and policy maker.

Foley started his service in search and rescue in 1979 with the Alpine Rescue Team and has since responded to over 1,000 missions.

“Personally, coming from Boulder, it’s always reassuring to hear Greg on the radio when we’re headed up to meet his crew on the Divide,” Jeff Sparhawk, president of CSAR said.

As a partner of search and rescue, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office also recognized Foley’s dedication to his community, noting he is very deserving of the award.

“Greg Foley’s unwavering commitment to saving the lives of those he may never know, and rescuing the hurt, broken and dying in their darkest hour speaks to his deep and humble character,” Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said. “He is a leader, a role model and a steadfast pillar for Grand County Search and Rescue.”