Grand County Search and Rescue responds to two-person snowmobile accident on Corona Road

A Classic Air helicopter lands at Lakota Trailhead near Winter Park, to transport a patient injured in a snowmobile accident on March 19. Grand County Search and Rescue responded to the scene.

Grand County Search and Rescue/Courtesy Photo

Grand County Search and Rescue was paged out for a single snowmobile accident with serious injuries on Corona Road near Winter Park on March 19. Search and rescue responded to the scene at 10:51 a.m., where a two-passenger snowmobile had left the trail and struck a tree about six feet off the ground.

Both the driver and the passenger suffered serious blunt force trauma injuries. One of the riders received CPR on the site of the accident by bystanders, rescuers and flight crew.

The rider in critical condition was flown out by Flight for Life near the scene of the accident. The second rider was transported about two miles to the trailhead, then transported by Classic Air to a Denver hospital.

Search and rescue was assisted by the following first responders: Flight For Life Colorado, Classic Air Medical, Grand County EMS – Mountain Medical Response Team and the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. Grand Adventures Snowmobile and Off-Road Tours also responded to the scene.

A patient is given treatment before being loaded onto a helicopter during a snowmobile accident.

Grand County Search and Rescue/Courtesy Photo

This story will be updated as details emerge.