Grand County sees felony arrests for grand theft auto and drug possession

Grand County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Thomas Hill, 29, of Kremmling on Sept. 12 on a Class 5 felony charge for second-degree grand theft auto, a misdemeanor for driving with a license under restraint and petty theft.

According to an arrest affidavit, Hill’s employer gave him a ride to work the morning of Sept. 12. While Hill was digging a trench, his employer reportedly saw he had a pile of trash sitting next to the trench and told Hill to throw it away. Hill started dumping the trash into the trench, sparking an argument between the two.

The affidavit states the employer told Hill to leave, and Hill walked over to the employer’s truck. His employer told him not to take the truck, but Hill drove off at a high rate of speed, according to the affidavit. Deputies quickly found Hill, pulled him over and arrested him.

Hill’s non-felony charges came from his driver’s license being restricted due to a prior DUI charge and, when deputies asked him about a rifle magazine the employer was missing from his car, him admitting to throwing it out the window on U.S. Highway 40. Hill is scheduled for a court appearance in mid-October.

Summon issued for unlawful possession charge

On Sept. 12, Grand County Sheriff’s deputies issued a summons to Granby resident Amanda Parent, 27, on a Class 4 felony charge for unlawful possession of a controlled substance. Parent has a court date set for early November.