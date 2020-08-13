Grand County sees rise in COVID-19 cases
Following a week with relatively few cases, Grand County has seen a spike in COVID-19 infections.
From Aug. 2-9, Grand sat in the medium transmission rate category with seven or less cases on a rolling two-week basis.
On Monday, the number jumped to 11, putting the county back into the high transmission category. On Tuesday, the rolling number was 13, and it was 12 on Wednesday.
In the past week, Grand has seen 10 new resident cases and one new associated case. No Grand County residents have died from COVID-19, while three residents have been hospitalized and discharged.
As of Thursday, there were 25 people under quarantine and isolation orders.
The county has not seen low transmission, equal to four or less cases in a two-week period, since early June.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User