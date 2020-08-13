Grand County sees rise in COVID-19 cases

The COVID-19 data monitoring dashboard for Grand County shows an increase in cases over the past week.

Grand County COVID-19 Dashboard

Following a week with relatively few cases, Grand County has seen a spike in COVID-19 infections.

From Aug. 2-9, Grand sat in the medium transmission rate category with seven or less cases on a rolling two-week basis.

On Monday, the number jumped to 11, putting the county back into the high transmission category. On Tuesday, the rolling number was 13, and it was 12 on Wednesday.

In the past week, Grand has seen 10 new resident cases and one new associated case. No Grand County residents have died from COVID-19, while three residents have been hospitalized and discharged.

As of Thursday, there were 25 people under quarantine and isolation orders.

The county has not seen low transmission, equal to four or less cases in a two-week period, since early June.